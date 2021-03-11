Rizwan Shan Is The Man with The Sharpest Business Mind.

Intelligence is Power and it is a proven fact. Having a great mind will get you to succeed in all fields of life. Rizwan Shan, Who is considered a genius mind in the world of business speaks about how he approached and used his mind that achieved him this enormous success and wealth. He currently lives in the UK but has his business ventures expanded all over Europe, the UK, and also in Dubai.

Whether it is Retail or Wholesale, Rizwan's has captured the Beauty and Cosmetic Market of all of that regions under many brands and franchise names such as Beauty choice (retail store ), Pretty woman (retail store ) Sensational (retail store ), Sensational (retail store ), Catwalk beauty (retail store, Simple hair (wholesale company) and Pak Cosmetics which has more than 12 stores It is also the biggest Afro cosmetics retailer in the whole United Kingdom and Europe. Also his websites Maneconcepthair.com and Vivicafoxhair.com are huge on the go for cosmetic products for the masses. Not only does he own all of this humongous cosmetic business but also owns multiple investment firms such as Shan investment and invests in properties, commercial investments, and development projects.

Rizwan explains how he was able to create this business empire. He says that it is all about the right mindset and approach and starting as early as possible. He himself started his business at just 17 because by that time he figured out that he wanted to do something big in life and business was the only thing that was in his mind. This clarity of mind and aim of life helped him tremendously in life and made his dream a success. He says anyone who wants to succeed in life should have clarity of mind about what they want to do in life and then pour all of their life's time and energy into making that thing a success. It is only this way with years of hardship and sacrifices Rizwan Shan has developed his business and is now enjoying the fruits of his success. Today he owns multiple supercars, and private planes and travels all around the world, and lives a lavish life. All of this has become possible because he listened to his heart and worked for his dream.