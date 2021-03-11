Safe and Quick Digital Financial Services in Rajasthan: Paydeer services Ltd

Paydeer services located in Jaipur, Rajasthan, are ideal when looking for an efficient digital platform under Vinod Parihar, the founder of this Fintech startup. The company took on the digital payment services business by storm in 2017 by providing innovative and exciting payment services. It was registered in 2021 under India’s startup initiative under the Cybdeer network named LetsGo. The company boasts more than 550 distributors, 20,000 retailers with 350 stores, 150 officers and 800 alliance officers to helm the affairs are now part of the Paydeer Services family. All these people have come together with one motto: to make Rajasthan better in terms of financial independence. An increased number of people in the fray to be our patrons gives us immense pleasure to announce their presence in 33 districts. Even local shops can join in be part of Paydeer. We encourage people who want to earn that little extra with their regular work, such as distributors and retailers eMitra.

Paydeer has taken a huge leap in the right direction for being the fastest online service. It is one reliable and secure online payment solution that meets all your financial needs digitally. Currently, our reach is beyond the urban settings, considering we have managed to bring on the digital revolution to the Rajasthan semi-urban rural areas. Paydeer’s financial services have empowered even remote areas to develop economically as a connecting platform.

Paydeer Services is equipped to provide banking and other financial services, including AEPS, BBPS, loans, vehicle insurance, PAN card, M-POS, Domestic money remittance, and the digital wallet. The convenience of using Paydeer is beyond just banking services. Users can even recharge their mobiles and DTH services and book bus, train, and air ticket reservations. The number of services allows you to sit at home and relax while the Paydeer will make all your bill payments possible. If you need cash, there is no need to panic as Paydeer will assist you in this regard as well. All you have to do is withdraw the required cash at a mini-ATM.

You may wonder about Paydeer’s popularity which has risen a couple of years into making our debut because of our dedication to providing safe, secure, swift, and straightforward financial services at your fingertips. Paydeer is always there to help. Our distributors earn the highest ever commission margins compared to other financial services. Hence our users can avail of customer support 24/7.

We have been mentioned in several newspaper articles and had excellent media coverage on radio and television as well. Paydeer has been highlighted by entertainment and news channels as well. Social medial platforms also have shown love and appreciation. Paving the way for more recognition in the form of 15 awards, including the Biz Next, Indian Achiever’s award. Paydeer became a pioneer in receiving the achievers of women environment award since its inception. This has encouraged us to conduct seminars and events for our distributors across Rajasthan.