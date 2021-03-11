Sahil Seth IRS ( Joint Commissioner) launch First Poster Of his debut Film 'Bal Naren' With A Cleanliness Drive Accompanied By Minister of State for External Affairs and culture Ms Meenakshi Lekhi

IRS officer Sahil Seth who is the joint commissioner (GST, Customs and Narcotics) and with young influencer made a Bollywood debut in ‘Bal Naren' movie. In the movie, he is playing the character of a village doctor who helps and guides the villagers about the importance of the vaccine. The movie is based on a young boy named Naren, who desires to bring change to this village by bringing cleanliness. Adhering to the fact, on Sunday along with the launch of the movie poster Minister, Meenakshi Lekhi along with Sahil Seth participated in the cleanliness drive.

Sahil Seth an IRS officer debut as a village doctor is entirely dedicated to the cause to support the nation. During the event, he said,” The movie is very close to my heart as it influences the young generation based on cleanliness. I have been fortunate to have contributed to keeping our environment healthy and clean. These little initiatives can make a considerable difference and I look forward to taking more efforts for the same.”

With this event, Meenakshi Lekhithe Hon’ble Minister of State for External Affairs and culturealong with Sahil Seth Joint commissioner for GST and Customs department inaugurated the poster and was also promoting the cleanliness of the nation. Sahil Seth is a well-organized and disciplined man. With the core belief in shaping the youth of the nation and helping the nation with such causes; he is working on many different grounds that help him to educate the youth.

During the cleanliness drive, Sahil Seth further adds,” I am very happy that I got the opportunity to promote this cause with the Hon’ble minister Meenakshi Lekhi ji and also I appreciate those people who joined the cause. The film will surely influence the people to stay aware and will help in promoting cleanliness in every village of India.”

The Bal Naren movie is directed by Pawas Nagpal and produced by Soham Rockstar entertainment. Celebrities such as Rajneesh Duggall, Govind Namdev, Vindu Dara Singh, and Bidita Bag will be starred.