Salvia Extract For Sale: Finding It At High Quality, Using It, And Legality Of Salvia Divinorum

Salvia divinorum is not well-known, but those who do know of it find it an incredible psychedelic herb.

But how do you find real Salvia divinorum for sale, specifically Salvia for sale which is the most potent and easy to consume type, and use it correctly?

Salvia can produce an incredible experience, especially the concentrated extract. But you have to treat it with respect because it can be mind-bending.

I’ll also briefly cover Salvia divinorum Texas legality, as well as the rest of the USA and beyond. Plus, we will discuss finding Salvia for sale that is well priced, pure, and safe to experiment with.

What Is Salvia Divinorum?

Salvia divinorum is known in many countries as the “Sage of the diviners”. That should tell you how it’s seen.

Although it’s not well-known, and predominantly grows only in Mexico, it is highly sought after and respected by people who have tried it.

It gives you a total and profound psychedelic experience. You wouldn’t expect that from a member of the mint family! This can be good or bad though, as I’ll explain in a moment.

Salvia Divinorum Effects & Benefits

Salvia divinorum effects are pretty unique amongst herbal highs. The reason is that it puts you into a complete trancelike state.

We are talking about a short-term altered state of consciousness, a transcendental state, which can be terrifying, blissful, and even a deeply profound experience.

These are the sort of effects that people mostly report, and I’ve certainly experienced some myself:

An exceptional level of happiness and laughter

Visual confusion

Lack of mental clarity and conclusion

Very strong hallucinations (overwhelming at high doses)

Complete change of perception of the world around you

at high doses a total out of body experience

At higher doses a complete altered state of consciousness

So why would you do this at all? Well, it was originally probably used by Mexican tribes, including the Mazatecs.

The Shamen of these nations would use Salvia to produce the trancelike state to give them visions. Now we have no idea of those visions were worth anything or not, but it helped to shape tribal decisions. Plus, those Shamen believed they were true because the experiences are so convincing, because the hallucinations and changing perception are total.

It’s all down to the active psychotropic compound called Salvinorin A. It’s unique to this plant, and so it’s a unique hallucinogenic experience. The closest you’ll find is strong doses of magic mushrooms.

The reason you would do this is because it can be transcendental. The summits life changing, and for most it’s just an incredible ride. But there is a dark side, so let’s cover that as well.

Is Salvia Divinorum Safe?

Salvia has been used for 2000 years, and there have been very few reports of people having serious health problems because of it. It comes on fast. Especially if taken on an empty stomach, then it will come on in around 10 minutes, and if smoked, in seconds.

When it comes on, it is a total experience very quickly. You literally go through a brick wall into another world. But just as quickly you’ll come back, usually in 30 minutes or less.

It can be incredibly frightening though, depending on your state of mind and how you react to it. Especially your first few times, Salvia safety should involve ensuring you have somebody with you, in case you start thrashing around, moving somewhere unsafe, or otherwise endangering yourself.

But generally, as a substance, it’s actually got a very good track record of safety.

Many people also swear that Salvia helps with ongoing positive mental benefits. It helps to induce ongoing creativity, better clarity of vision, and an inspired mindset.

It’s been found to lift depression, and help people change perception, and even appreciation of their lives. It seems that the positive effects that come and go so quickly, especially over a few sessions, can positively affect the mind.

How To Use Salvia Extract Safely

Salvia leaves are the mildest form. When dried out, and usually smoked, they can only produce a certain concentration of the key psychotropic substance.

But the thing is that most Salvia is now an extract. Just like kratom extract, this is a boiled down version, where a far larger amount of leaves them would be taken naturally, is reduced down to a muddy pulp, that’s then dried out and ground into powder.

Some experts of Salvia, and users with vast experience, have described high concentration Salvia as having “a more precipitous and terrifying face”. What that means is that you are more likely to have a bad trip and a terrifying time trapped in this alternative dimension in your mind for around 15 minutes, due to the sheer intensity.

If you have the right mindset and the right reaction though, the higher doses can literally lift you to another world for 15 minutes or so, completely changing your perceptions on everything.

So it’s not really overdosing that’s the issue. Salvia is actually very hard to overdose on, because as soon as you inhale it you are off into space and aren’t capable of doing it again anyway.

Be very aware of the fact that at a high dose, you won’t know who you are, or where you are. You may even have no recollection of the event afterwards. You may thrash around, panic, lash out, or just sit like a statue. You just won’t know in advance.

How To Take The Correct Salvia Dosage

So you want to give this a go? How much do you take? Well, that’s the magic question that is tough to answer.

There are several things you have to bear in mind:

Your state of mind

Your general health

The purity of the Salvia

The concentration of the extract

The method of consumption

Salvia isn’t really a party drug. You’re going to be doing this on your own, usually with one or two trusted people.

The best place to take it is in a slightly darkened room, free of any clutter around you. Be comfortable, and put on some very calming and gentle background music if desired.

Traditionally, the leaves were just dried and ground into a powder, and then drank as a liquid. But this takes away a lot of the potency. You can use a quid, where you ball up the leaves and chew them. But you are unlikely to be able to do this unless you can find Salvia divinorum plants for sale. Even then, the potency is low.

The dried leaves that have been ground into a powder, which is the standard Salvia powder you would buy, can also be smoked in a marijuana bong, or other type of pipe. Some people use herb vaporizers, but these are definitely not recommended for beginners because of the intensity of the hit.

In terms of dosage, it’s thought that doses low as 200 micrograms can produce an effect. However, a typical dose is thought to be around 15-30 mg. If you’re a beginner, and you can gauge how much you are taking, don’t go anywhere near that to start.

Part of the problem is you usually won’t be told what the concentration of the Salvia divinorum you have got in your hands is. That’s why you have to be cautious and use a small amount.

This is especially the case if you are using Salvia divinorum extract. Extract is far stronger, and will contain at least 10 times more potency per gram.

Overall, these are the sort of ranges we are talking about:

Fresh leaves: around 5-10 g of leaves needed

Dried leaf powder: 1-3 g of powder needed

Salvia extract powder: as little as half a gram of powder needed

I would genuinely advise you to start small with this, especially if you are using Salvia extract. Go as low as ¼ of a gram, because it can be 10 -140 times the strength of standard powder.

As a gauge on concentration, retailers usually demonstrate the concentration as 10x or 20x, or whatever, the concentration of standard powder. This relates to the overall concentration, but you can assume that that also relates to the concentration of the psychoactive ingredient.

So if you find 3 g of standard powder works for you, then a 10x strength extract would be the equivalent of 30 g of powder. Divided by 10, 0.3 g of extract will be the same as 3 g of powder.

Salvia Divinorum Legality (USA: Texas And Elsewhere)

Let’s quickly talk about Salvia divinorum legality in the USA and beyond. As an example, let’s talk about Salvia divinorum Texas laws and regulations as an example in the USA.

There are some types of regulations on Salvia possession, purchasing, or selling, in 33 states. But a lot of these are not fully written into state law. However, it is not illegal under federal law. So, you have to look at individual state regulations.

In terms of Texas Salvia legality, it is now illegal to buy, sell, or consume it. It is a violation in penalty group 3. That means up to one year in jail, and up to a $4000 fine.

However, in Texas it is not illegal to own a Salvia divinorum plant. As long as there is no evidence of processing the leaves or use, they can’t touch you.

Across the world, it is actually mostly legal. Although in around 25 countries, it is covered generally under psychoactive substance acts, or specifically named in them.

Can You Take Salvia With Other Herbs (Kratom Or Similar)?

I would really strong you advise you not to take anything with Salvia, or have anything in your system when you do. It could ruin the experience, and it could cause problems. But mostly, you won’t know what the hell is going to happen.

Salvia is so overwhelming, so pure, so intense, you just don’t need anything else. It could also be dangerous, as you just don’t know how you are going to react to your body having to deal with different substances at once. It could also make you misjudge your dose.

My advice is be completely clean, like several days clean, before you have a Salvia experience.

Where To Buy Salvia Divinorum Extract Online

I hope this guide on Salvia divinorum extract has been helpful to you.

You’ll find it really tough to find Salvia divinorum plants for sale online. They are very difficult to grow and transport. You could look locally for that, or obtain seeds (note that even the seeds are legal in most states that have legislation) and grow them.

But in terms of Salvia extract for sale, I always use SalviaExtract.com. It sells exactly what the domain name tells you.

So what will you get for your money?

They sell 10x, 20x, 40x, and 60x strength extract. You know how potent this is now, and I’d always advise if you are going to use extract, you start with the lowest multiple.

1 g of 10x extract is going to cost you just $17.95. It contains an average of 25 mg of Salvinorin A per gram, the equivalent of 500 g of fresh leaves. So half a gram of this will give you an intense experience.

A single ounce (around 30 g) of dried Salvia leaves costs just $19.99. If you’re really a beginner, this could be a better option for you, as you can start with a single gram, and work up easily to see what the effects are.

SalviaExtract.com are one of the few companies who sell live plants and will transport them to you using USPS. A live plant will cost you $119.99.

Overall then, as you can see, it’s actually really cheap to get the Salvia extract experience, or to stop at a lower level with the dried leaves.

Just to reiterate again at the end of this Salvia guide, really go easy on your first few doses to understand the potency and the experience you can have at that dose level.

