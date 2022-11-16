 Sanju Sehrawat astonishes audiences with her growing presence in the social media and entertainment realm. : The Tribune India

_*This young talent that many are taking inspiration from has aced the game as an actor, content creator, and youth icon.*_

Many industries’ massive success and growth over the years directly draw people’s attention to the many factors that might have been responsible for the swift rise of these sectors, even amidst some challenging times the world has faced in the last few years. However, no one can deny how the uprise of the digital space took over almost every industry in the world and opened doors of incredible new opportunities for people and professionals to flourish in the same. We couldn’t help but notice how a few young talented beings made the most of these opportunities and created a career out of them, just like Sanju Sehrawat did in the digital world.

Sanju Sehrawat today is a rising name in the world of social media and the entertainment world, where on one end, he makes sure to create compelling content as a digital creator and, on the other end, never ceases to amaze people with his acting skills and screen presence in music videos. This young Indian talent may seem like just another guy vying to make his mark in his chosen niches, but he is more than that, which he has proved by the insane attention and recognition he has earned through his impeccable work as a professional.

He also successfully runs his YouTube channel, where he makes sure to create motivational and inspirational videos, ultimately working with the goal of offering uniqueness to the audience. This has what helped him garner 1.98 million subscribers on his channel (https://www.youtube.com/c/SanjuSehrawat/featured), a feat which has made him quite a popular name on social media.

He has been a part of several hit music tracks so far in his career, showcasing his excellence as an actor and performer. Some of his hit tracks include “Kaali Gadi,” a Haryanvi DJ song with Sweta Chauhan, sung by Aman Sheoran and Manisha Sharma. “Chaudhary” was another track that went ahead in becoming a huge hit, where he shared screen space with Riya Sharma, sung by Masoom Sharma & Manisha Sharma, garnering nearly 3 million views on YouTube. It is interesting to note here that Sanju Sehrawat’s debut music video has crossed over 200 million views.

There is so much that Sanju Sehrawat (@sanjusehrawatt) has done, and so much more he aims to do, like turning into a director soon, after acing the game of acting and content creation.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

 

