Santhoshi Reddy introduces a curated information channel for beauty enthusiasts in BeautyKart

Over the past few years, international beauty brands have become a preferred choice of millennials, and Gen Z. Despite coming with high price tags, the products offered by these brands have managed to attract many customers from all across the country. To bridge the gap between international brands and customers, several E-Commerce platforms serve as ideal channels for accommodating products to many avid shoppers in India. BeautyKart is one key player that continues to serve as a medium and make international brands accessible to Indian customers. Founded by Santhoshi Reddy, this hub is paving the way for enthusiasts from every corner of the country.

The horizontal E-Commerce retailer has become an inspiration for many in India. While it continues to satiate its customers with local and Indie brands, It is currently taking over the digital marketplace by serving users with international brands. “There is a proliferation of e-commerce platforms all over the country. Customers want to get their hands on premium brands. We envision BeautyKart to be the ultimate destination for beauty brands where customers can shop with much ease,” said Santhoshi Reddy, CEO of BeautyKart.

No matter what your personal care need is, you can shop everything from their website. Need high-end and efficacious Japanese skincare products or brands like M.A.C or Bobbi Brown? BeautyKart makes shopping for international brands a breeze for its customers through its well-curated beauty and lifestyle segment categories. “A lot of international brands that are not available elsewhere are available on BeautyKart, so customers are sure to satiate their beauty and lifestyle needs,” said Santhoshi.

BeautyKart has become a channel for the majority of people in the country who crave international luxury products. Many Beauty enthusiasts, connoisseurs, and influencers from small cities resort to the platform for shopping for their choicest brands and get inspired by every product curation. It is more than a normal beauty e-commerce website. Its website constitutes an information panel that shares curated inspirations, tips, and advice from professionals and enthusiasts, establishing itself as the most “User-friendly Beauty website" in India.