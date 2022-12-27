December 27: Europe's Energy System has been hit by a trillion dollars (Calculated by Bloomberg from Market Data), which marks the deepest crisis in decades. Europe Has weathered its first spell of winter chill, giving Europe's Energy system its First real trial this winter.

Energy Crisis poses a threat to Europe's Industrial Sector; the pain of high gas prices has become ubiquitous across Europe this year. It's not only energy, raw materials, packing, and transport; all the prices are touching the sky.

"We cannot go back to the way things were because Europe's energy crisis is more than just about energy," Mr. Saubhagya R Swain said.

The Good news for Europe is even after grappling with the energy crisis Vincitore Group has come in support of France and Germany, giving a hand to their existing power plant projects for the revival of the plants.

Le Havre Power Station, Located in Le Havre (France), The 600 MW Thermal Power Plant will be operated until 2026. The plant ensures the security of the supply to western France, particularly during winter.

Provence Power station, Located in Gardanne (France), is A 750 MW Coal-fired power station and one of the main electricity producers in the AIXEN Provence Area, France.

Nuclear Power Plant Generates approx three-fourths of the total energy in France. Power Technology profiles the ten biggest nuclear power plants in France based on the network capacity. Out of which two power plants' operations and maintenance are bagged by Vincitore Group.

Dampierre Nuclear power Plant, Located in Dampierre-en-Burly (Loiret), France. It ranks as the eighth biggest nuclear power plant in the country, with a network capacity of 3774 MW. It generates an average of 24 Billion KW Hours of electrification a year, which accounts for more than 5%of the country's total Nuclear power Plant generation capacity. Tricastin Nuclear power plant, Located in saint paul trios chateaux (France), with a network capacity of 3660MW.

Germany is reactivating the coal-fired plants to fill the energy gap. Neckartheim Nuclear power station, Located in Neckarwestheim(Germany)with a network capacity of 1435MW. Isar Nuclear power plant Units (1&2) two base load, Nuclear power plants, built next to Isar river, Germany running with a capacity of 2387 MW. European Countries like France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and Germany are putting mothballed coal plants and nuclear power stations back into service to fill the Gap.

"In this critical time of energy crisis, we are all set and prepared to provide the European government with adequate support in terms of structural systems, maintenance, and operations by providing the best structural fabrication and erection for integrated plants", said Mr. Swain.

