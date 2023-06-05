SeroLean Reviews - Is SeroGenesis Serolean AM & PM Weight Loss Pills Worth It or Cheap Formula?

The brain regulates various physiological processes in the body linked to weight loss, including the release of neurotransmitters. Neurotransmitters significantly impact mood, metabolism, stress, and appetite, among other functions. Serotonin is the master neurotransmitter that modulates mood, energy levels, appetite, satiety, and sleep quality. If it's at low levels, individuals experience increased food cravings and emotional eating that lead to excessive weight gain. As a result, maintaining balanced serotonin levels regulate appetite and aid in weight loss.

SeroLean capsules contain natural ingredients that modulate the release of serotonin and hormones that influence appetite and energy balance, including ghrelin and leptin. The weight control formula boosts serotonin and target fat burning, thus preventing emotional eating. The creator has formulated a 2-part kit comprising a morning and evening regimen. How effective is the weight control formula? Find out more on SeroLean in this review.

What Is SeroLean?

SeroLean is a weight control formula that boosts serotonin release and suppresses carb craving at the cellular level. The serotonin-boosting supplement is doctor-formulated and contains powerful ingredients clinically proven to trigger the release of serotonin. Moreover, the constituents aid in suppressing appetite and controlling hunger. According to the creator, consumers can lose up to 35 pounds in weeks, and it's suitable for individuals struggling with weight issues.

The creator claims that the dietary capsules are safe for consumption, and unlike medications or invasive bariatric surgery, the formula has no adverse health effects. In addition, the creator claims that the formula has enabled thousands of people to lose 40-200 pounds. Consumers can order the weight control formula on the official website at discounted prices and get free bonuses.

How Does the Weight Control Supplement Work?

SeroLean contains a blend of potent and natural ingredients that elevate serotonin levels, which influences mood, appetite, stress, and other physiological functions. Serotonin suppresses craving and aid in mood enhancement and feeling of satiety. As a result, the formula curbs emotional overeating and carb cravings and reduces stress, which are key aspects of weight management.

In addition, the formula contains ingredients with compounds that modulate hormones that influence appetite and energy expenditure, including leptin and ghrelin. As a result, consumers suppress hunger and appetite, controlling calorie intake and supporting weight loss. SeroLean capsules also aid in the conversion of 5-HTP into serotonin, aiding in its synthesis.

SeroLean combines AM/PM mechanism that works synergistically to address different requirements during the day and at night. SeroLean AM is taken in the morning to enhance the fat-burning process and increase energy output. In addition, it boosts serotonin levels during active hours to suppress hunger and overcome emotional stress.

SeroLean PM, on the other hand, is applicable to help consumers during sleep. The regimen aids in suppressing appetite and reducing nighttime sugar cravings. In addition, the combination effectively boosts serotonin levels and enables consumers to achieve desirable weight loss goals.

Scientific Research Behind SeroLean and Weight Control

Serotonin is a key neurotransmitter that influences various physiological functions, including mood, concentration, sleep quality, and appetite. In addition, it enhances relaxation and provides a feeling of satiety. Moreover, the neurotransmitter regulates the sleep-wake cycles, digestion, and cognitive function. Serotonin levels are determined by the availability of 5-HTP, an amino acid that aids in serotonin synthesis.

SeroLean supercharges 5-HTP and elevates serotonin levels. The formula ingredients that naturally boost serotonin levels include Griffonia plant extract. Serotonin imbalance is linked to emotional eating, carb cravings, low energy levels, and stress. Therefore, the dietary supplement ensures optimal release of the neurotransmitter. In addition, the SeroLean AM/PM system optimizes metabolism and aid in weight control.

Key Ingredients

SeroLean works through a satiety mechanism, and it boosts 5-HTP and suppresses carb cravings. Moreover, it contains ingredients that are proven to increase serotonin levels, including:

Griffonia Simplicifolia Plant Extract

The West African plant extract contains 5-HTP, a compound that's a precursor for the serotonin neurotransmitter, which regulates mood, sleep, and appetite control. Once it's ingested, 5-HTP increases serotonin levels in the brain. As a result, serotonin suppresses appetite and food cravings, leading to calorific intake and weight loss. In addition, the neurotransmitter alleviates negative emotions and improves mood, which reduces emotional eating and thus aids in weight management. In addition, serotonin regulates sleep patterns, and sufficient sleep affects appetite hormones, including ghrelin and leptin. As a result, Griffonia simplicifolia plant extract increases serotonin levels, which aids in optimal weight loss goals.

Stinging Nettle Leaf Extract

Stinging nettle leaf contains natural serotonin and supports healthy adrenal glands, which produce the hormones that regulate metabolism, blood pressure, and stress response. As a result, the ingredient addresses these aspects closely linked with weight gain. In addition, stinging nettle leaf extract has appetite-suppressing properties as it contains compounds like ursolic acid, which enable one to feel fuller and reduce calorie intake.

The ingredient also regulates blood sugar levels, which affect hunger and cravings, aiding in weight management. In addition, it has diuretic properties that enhance urine production and reduced water retention. Studies show that stinging nettle affects neurotransmitters, including norepinephrine and dopamine.

Vitamin B6

Vitamin B6 aids in the synthesis of neurotransmitters, including serotonin. In addition, it's a cofactor for the enzyme that converts 5-HTP into serotonin. Research shows that adequate levels of vitamin B6 are crucial for optimal serotonin production. Thus, it aids in mood regulation and enables consumers of SeroLean capsules to feel fuller.

Moreover, the ingredient is used in the metabolism of various macronutrients in the body, including the breakdown of carbs, fat, and proteins. The vitamin also regulates hormones related to metabolism and appetite control leading to appetite control and weight management. It's also used in energy production from consumed food, supporting an active lifestyle.

L-Theanine

The amino acid is obtained from green tea leaves, and it potentially promotes relaxation and reduces stress by increasing alpha brain waves, which are linked with calmness. Providing calmness to the nervous system improves sleep quality, and better sleep is vital for metabolism and weight management. In addition, since stress and emotional eating can lead to weight gain, managing stress levels enables consumers to engage in healthy eating habits.

In addition, L-theanine reduces food cravings and promotes a sense of satiety, cutting down calorie intake. The ingredient also aids in serotonin synthesis as it increases the availability of tryptophan in the brain, a precursor amino acid for the release of serotonin. Modulating the activity of serotonin also aids in mood regulation minimizing emotional stress that causes overeating.

L-Tryptophan

L-tryptophan is an essential amino acid that's converted into serotonin. It's used in the formula due to its effects on serotonin levels, as it's a precursor to the neurotransmitter. Adequate levels of L-tryptophan are associated with the release of optimal serotonin. As a result, the ingredient aids in appetite regulation as serotonin signals feelings of satiety after meals. Serotonin also improves cognition and behavior and regulates mood and emotional wellness, which is vital for weight management. Serotonin imbalance has been associated with emotional eating, and by regulating md through serotonin synthesis, the ingredient minimizes the risk of unexpected weight gain.

Valerian Root Extract

Valerian root has been used as a traditional herbal remedy for improving sleep quality, reducing anxiety, and promoting relaxation. In addition, the ingredient reduces the time taken to fall asleep and addresses sleep disorders, as poor sleep is associated with decreased satiety, metabolic alterations, and increased appetite.

In addition, valerian root extract lowers anxiety and stress. As a result, it prevents emotional eating and weight gain. Promoting relaxation aids in managing stress and reducing stress-related eating habits. Moreover, the ingredient regulates appetite with the influence of neurotransmitters like GABA. As a result, it aids in cutting down calorie intake and modulating eating habits.

Ashwagandha

The herbal ingredient is used in traditional Ayurvedic medicine, and according to studies, it aids in appetite control and reduces cravings. In addition, it has an adaptogenic effect, which aids the body to adapt to stress and suppress appetite. Ashwagandha also promotes relaxation improving sleep quality, and addressing insomnia symptoms. Poor sleep disrupts appetite-regulating hormones leading to weight gain.

In addition, Studies show that ashwagandha regulates cortisol levels, the hormone that aids in stress response. However, elevated cortisol levels result in weight gain. Therefore, modulating cortisol levels aids in controlling craving and hunger pangs and significantly impacts weight management.

Saffron Extract

Studies show that saffron extract impact on serotonin levels and activity. The ingredient contains bioactive compounds that affect serotonin synthesis. It increases the availability of tryptophan, the amino acid that aids in serotonin release. Moreover, it modulates serotonin pathways or receptors in the brain. The receptors aid in the transmission of serotonin signals.

As a result, the ingredient influences the mood and aid in managing compulsive eating behaviors and cravings. Saffron extract is also proven to control appetite as it promotes satiety and reduces overeating. The mood-enhancing effects improve mood and reduce stress preventing emotional eating and cravings.

White Kidney Bean Extract

The ingredient is extracted from the Phaseolus vulgaris plant and inhibits carbs absorption. It contains phaseolamin, a compound that inhibits the activity of the enzyme alpha-amylase. The enzyme breaks down carbs into sugars easily absorbed in the body. Inhibiting the enzyme decreases the caloric impact of carbs. In addition, reducing the absorption of carbs minimizes blood sugar levels to spike.

In addition, white kidney bean extract suppresses hunger by increasing the levels of cholecystokinin, a hormone that promotes feelings of satiety. As a result, the ingredient reduces hunger pangs and suppresses appetite, which is vital for weight management.

Green Tea Extract

The ingredient is extracted from the camellia sinensis plant and has various health benefits. Green tea extract contains catechins, including EGCG, which are compounds with thermogenic properties. Through thermogenesis, the body generates energy and burns calories. Catechins also aid in fat oxidation increasing calorie expenditure and impacting weight loss.

Green tea extract also contains L-theanine, which promotes relaxation and reduces anxiety. The ingredient is a metabolism booster and aids in mood enhancement, which minimizes emotional stress and alterations in eating habits. In addition, green tea extract increases the ability to oxidize fat, enhancing the utilization of fat reserves as a source of energy. The compounds in green tea extract also suppress hunger and promote satiety, which reduces calorie intake.

What Are the Benefits of Taking SeroLean?

According to the creator, it's helpful in the following ways:

Improves Sleep Quality: The formula contains ingredients that improve sleep quality by promoting relaxation. The valerian root extract minimizes the time taken to fall asleep and enables consumers to find sufficient sleep. In addition, the serotonin-boosting formula aid in the sleep-wake cycle as the neurotransmitter influences sleep quality.

Enhances Mood: Serotonin aids in mood enhancement and provides relaxation, eliminating stress and emotional overeating.

Control Sugar Cravings: The dietary capsules suppress hunger and cravings, regulating on calorie-intake and supporting weight management. In addition, the ingredients aid in regulating blood sugar levels, thus controlling sugar cravings.

Boosts Metabolism: SeroLean AM boosts the metabolic rate during active hours, which aids in fat oxidation and loss of pounds. According to the creator, consumers can lose 2-3 pounds within the first week of usage.

Where to Purchase the Dietary Capsules

Consumers can purchase the SeroLean Weight Control formula on the official website. In addition, the creator has offered discounts on different packages and 4 additional bonuses for free. Here's the price list for the available kits:

Basic Starter Kit: Consumers get the one-month supply kit at $69, from a regular retail price of $99, saving consumers $30 + $9.95 shipping and handling fee.

Best Value Pack: Six-month supply pack is available at $49 per kit, a total of $294, from a regular retail price of $594, saving consumers $300 with free US shipping.

Recommended Package: A 3 monthly serving is available at $59 per kit, a total of $177, from a regular retail price of $297, saving consumers $120, with free US shipping.

All the orders are shipped within 72 hours via USPS, and the tracking number is sent via mail. Moreover, all the billing and shipping information provided is encrypted under the secure checkout system.

Refund Policy

The creator is confident that the weight loss and control capsules are effective in achieving weight loss goals. However, consumers who are not 100% satisfied can claim a refund. One has to notify the support team and return empty bottles, then await the processing of their refund within 180 days of purchase. Moreover, the creator claims it's prudent to take the supplement for up to 2 months before claiming a refund, as the ingredients in the formula take effect in the system and provide visible results.

Free Bonuses

Besides offering discounts on the various packs, the creator provides consumers with free access to 4 bonuses, including:

Bonus #1: My SERO for Life Plan (value $97 monthly)

Consumers gain unlimited access to the member's portal, which enables them to find continuous guidance on the serotonin lifestyle; SeroLean creator daily blogs and strategies that propel a progressive journey to sustainable weight loss and control.

Bonus #2: My SEROGENESIS for Life Handbook (value $30)

The guide reveals secrets to consumers on how to strategically eat their favorite foods without restrictions or feeling deprived.

Bonus #3: Personal Online Consultation (value $90 hourly)

Consumers are linked to a trained weight loss tele-coach to find guidance on the weight loss and control plan tailored to their personalized needs.

Bonus #4: The Serotonin Solution to Never Dieting Again (value $20)

Being one of the best-seller guides, it reveals the cause of being overweight and how one can identify and overcome the biological condition of serotonin imbalance.

Usage

Each Kit is for a monthly serving, and consumers are recommended to take two capsules from the AM bottle in the morning and two capsules from the PM bottle in the evening. Consumers can monitor their progress weekly and will likely lose 2-3 pounds. The creator also claims that using the formula for at least 30 days may enable consumers to lose 8-12 pounds. Taking the dietary capsules for a month boosts the 5-HTP from Griffonia extract. Moreover, the creator recommends consumers take the formula for up to 3 months to find optimal results by losing up to 35 pounds.

The combo contains 60 SeroLean AM capsules taken during day one is active, and the metabolic rate is high. The nutrients are consumed as energy. Taking the capsules in the morning supports the fat-burning process and increases energy expenditure while boosting serotonin levels to suppress hunger and emotional overeating throughout the day.

On the other hand, the SeroLean PM capsules may be ideal for sleep when the metabolic rate is low. As a result, the formula targets blood circulation, cellular reproduction, and digestion. In addition, it suppresses appetite and minimizes sugar cravings.

Conclusion

SeroLean follows an AM-PM daily routine that boosts serotonin levels. Modulating the synthesis of serotonin aids in mood enhancement, managing stress, suppressing hunger, and boosting fat metabolism. The dietary capsules contain ingredients that aid in serotonin synthesis, and the SeroLean AM enhances satiety during active hours, while SeroLean PM enhances uninterrupted sleep promoting weight loss. Besides serotonin release, the formula also modulates enzymes responsible for appetite control, including ghrelin and leptin. Consumers can purchase the dietary supplement on the official website and find offers and bonuses. Moreover, the supplement is backed by a 180-day money-back guarantee.

