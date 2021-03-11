Setting new benchmarks for Ayurvedic treatments - ND Care Nirogam Pvt. Ltd

Dr Navdeep Sharma, Ph.D., B.A.M.S. M.Sc.(Psych.) Dip. (UN Studies) and Dr Monika Sharma, Ph.D. (research), B.A.M.S & M.Sc. (Yoga & Naturopathy), Dip. (UN Studies), proud directors of ND Care Nirogam Pvt. Ltd. started their journey to healing people with Ayurveda more than two decades ago. ND Care Nirogam Pvt. Ltd. is a value-based organization whose morals and ethics reflect its responsibility to the profession by providing the best health care solutions for all. They currently have more than 32 physical and around 2000 virtual treatment centres worldwide.

The Ayurvedic expert duo was recently presented with a prestigious award for ‘Outstanding contribution to ayurvedic health care services’ at ‘The British Parliament’ UK, on 19th May 2022, proudly acquiring yet another accolade at the international level. They were privileged to be Honoured by ex-mayor, Mr. Virendra Sharma, who was first elected as MP in the Ealing South hall by-election on 19 July 2007 and has served as a councillor in Ealing for 25 years, including a term as mayor.

Dr Navdeep Sharma, with the amalgamation of his extensive experience, knowledge, and expertise, has treated thousands of patients suffering from chronic ailments such as Cancer, Arthritis, and Liver and Kidney Disorders with a significant focus on Mental Health Disorders including OCD, ADHD, Autism, Schizophrenia, Mania, Bipolar Mood Disorder and Depression.

With her specialisation in gynaecology, Dr Monika is adept at treating challenging patients facing highly troublesome Gynaecological medical complications. She has succeeded in enabling various childless couples with children. Her specialisations encompass the treatment of Uterine Fibroids, Endometriosis, Menopausal Syndrome, Breast Abscess, Abnormal Vaginal discharge, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, and Tubal Blockage, and various other gynaecological disorders.

During their visit to London, Dr Navdeep Sharma also got invited to present his views in front of all the dignitaries invited for the ‘Ideas for India Conference’ held in association with Bridge India Association on 18th May 2022, which brought together business, policy, and NRI leaders from the UK, India, Europe and afield to discuss the next wave of India’s growth as an economy and as a nation, where he shared the platform with Mr. Rahul Gandhi, Member of Parliament.

Dr Navdeep Sharma shared his presentation on ‘Is India still a good investment destination?’. He explains Ayurveda as a successful industry beneficial to businesses and people, providing treatment without side effects. While Dr Monika also became an integral part of the convention and got the privilege of being an audience to the philosophical views of all the dignitaries present. This prestigious opportunity has drawn worldwide coverage of Indian Ayurveda on a global platform about Dr Navdeep Sharma’s attendance at the summit.

Dr Navdeep Sharma and Dr Monika Sharma have proudly represented Indian Ayurveda in British Parliament, Middlesex University UK, FOG India Wellness Post California, Interphex New York, and various other National and International platforms. With all their current achievements, they both strive to offer safe treatment to people without any side effects providing long-term benefits and better recovery, thus making the world a healthier place for all.

Learn more: https://doctornavdeep.com