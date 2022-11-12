 Sevak, The Confessions: A Story of Resilience and Courage : The Tribune India

Sevak, The Confessions: A Story of Resilience and Courage

Sevak, The Confessions: A Story of Resilience and Courage


Vidly.tv announced its first original web series Sevak: The Confessions and recently released the teaser (https://youtu.be/_OnC1FAWtZg). The teaser opens with “Sadhu jee kehtay hain jis din manish janum leta hai, usi din us ka rakshas bhi janum leta hai!”  and it gives you goosebumps. The series is a story of the resilience and courage of the heroes fighting dark forces lurking in the shadows to seek the truth. Will the truth shock us?

 

In a keenly woven tale of intrigue, terror, and deceit, Sevak: The Confessions, thrills us with action, mystery and suspense in a time travel set within the backdrop of true events between 1984 and 2022.

 

This historical action thriller follows the journey of Vidya, a journalist, on a quest to find out the truth behind the film star Jeet Singh’s death. She is aided by Mannu, a key informant.

 

Mannu, leads Vidya on a path to reveal the dark secrets of Jeet’s death. Vidya unwillingly enters the labyrinth of Mannu’s tales encountering many ghosts of his past. The stories shared by Mannu unravel the horrors of hate, crimes, and atrocities. As the tales are revealed both Vidya and Mannu find themselves in danger for their lives and have to hide from unknown villains.

 

Mannu is navigating life with a deep story in his heart and as they encounter Vijay Karkare, Preet Kaur, Arun, Vinayaz and Sadhu, the series exhilirates us with intrigue and mystery entwined in true events that blur the lines between fiction and truth making the series all the more gripping. The multiple dimensions of espionage open with each episode and the viewers are left in shock by the end.

 

The series will entertain us with songs, cajole us with romance and enthral us with action. Every episode will clutch us and leave us hungry for more.

 

Before the show even premieres, its success is confirmed. All the characters of the series team up for a suspense thriller that will have us on the edge of our seats.

 

Audiences will be able to watch the series, streamed via the Vidly.tv app (iOS, Android, Apple TV) and on the web at https://sevak.vidly.tv .

 

 

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

 

