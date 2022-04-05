Shantanu Bhamare is getting a strong foothold in Bollywood through his work

Shantanu Bhamare is the name that has become the talk of Bollywood town. Shantanu is delivering his talents as an actor and producer in the Hindi film industry. Recently Shantanu got an opportunity to work as an actor alongside Kamlesh Sawant who is known for his excellent performances in the movies like Drishyam, and Bhoothnath Returns. Shantanu played the role of Jailer in the film named RED. The role that Shantanu played is significant and has a special effect on the movie. Shantanu locked the scene in a single take. Everyone present during the filming of the scene was stunned by seeing his extraordinary performance.

His journey wasn't easy. Shantanu is a software engineer, always loved acting and left no chance to participate in plays and dramas during his college and school days. Belonging from a middle-class household he had to put a pause on his dream of pursuing acting as a career and had to get settled first. So he got a degree in software engineering, got a foothold and started to work towards becoming an actor.

Amidst all that he was doing he took dance classes from Shiamak Davar Dance Academy in Pune and got trained in Bollywood Jazz, Salsa & Freestyle,took classes for synthesiser, took classes of acting & had training in photography. He practiced theatre for a couple of years. That helped him in his debut Hindi Feature Film RED with Shakti Kapoor, Krushna Abhishek Payal Ghosh And Kamlesh Sawant.

Recently, his romantic song was released called "Teri Ashiqui Mein". The video was loved by the public and got significantly recognized and hit more than 7 lakhs views. The song was sung by famous Bollywood singer Aaman Trikha. Shantanu himself was the producer of the video and also the male lead against Elena Tuteja.

Due to his extraordinary acting skills and great work he does as a producer he has many projects lined up for him which wants his involvement as an actor,producer and co-producer.Few of them are Shaque- The Doubt! - Under banner of ‘Avanti Arts and Avanti Films’,New York to Haridwar - Under banner of ‘Avanti Arts and Avanti Films’, Breaking News, Bhagava - Under banner of ‘SSAN Meida & Entertainment’,Sorry Mother Under banner of ‘SSAN Meida & Entertainment’,Half Satya i.e. Half Truth – Under the banner of ‘Dowdy Dudes Films Pvt. Ltd.’

Shantanu Bhamare is also a social activist besides being an actor and producer. He is the the founder and president of Giants Group of Pune Metro.The recent award that he got was by Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Shri Singh Koshyari in Rashtriya Pratibha Samman 2nd Edition at Raj Bhavan, Malabar Hill, Mumbai. He got many awards for his work as a social activist for the betterment of society. He got an International Award in Leadership which he got at Denver, USA. He was also Awarded with Rajshree Shahu Samaj Ratana (Social Diamond) Puraskar (Award) for his significant contribution in Information Technology, Education & Social Work.

During the time of the pandemic he helped many and helped in spreading the awareness about the disease and how to take necessary precautions.

We need more and more people like Shantanu who are winning in every field they are working in.

