Sheetal Arora serves LOVE to UK with HOME MADE CURRIES, an Indian Cuisine speciality Catering services

Food, Cuisine and drinks is the heart of any event, be it a wedding, a small family get-together, a class-reunion or a corporate meeting. To make any event meaningful and memorable the food catering services play a very crucial role. Thereby to give more meaningful events with the taste of Indian cuisines in London and across the South England, Sheetal Arora started HOME MADE CURRIES, an artisan-speciality food products and catering services, to bestow the magic of fresh and authentic Indian cuisines. “Authentic Indian food is fresh and exciting with an aroma and taste, peculiarly different and unique, enough to linger on your tongue for a long time”, says the founder Sheetal Arora.

Since 2018, HOME MADE CURRIES https://www.homemadecurriesuk.com have served many imminent clients like WPP, Holly & Co, CPG, Twickenham stadium, Silverstone F1 Racing, Motor GP, Farnborough, Reading Football stadium, St Stephens Church, Geff Acton (Mayor, Richmond upon Thames), FOSS (Friends of St Stephens school) and many more across London and the Home Counties. Catering to a special event with Richmond Council at PayPal Office for the Women’s Day 2021, was another grand memory for the company.

HOME MADE CURRIES serve a variety of services and menus as per the clients customisation. From an elegant buffet or seated service to exciting catering stations, bowls or finger food to a full gourmet meal, name it and it’s served. Claimed to be one of the best Indian Catering Services in London, Ms Arora proudly boasts about the succulence of the mouth watering dishes HOMEMADECURRIES serve. “Our Speciality is that, you won’t find our menu anywhere else”, Ms Arora smiles as she says.

And it’s not just about taste, it’s the love of Indian diaspora she wish to spread throughout England through her meticulously crafted cuisines at HOME MADE CURRIES. Curry Night every Thursday at The Ailsa Tavern is a part of the above endeavour and is well responded by the customers where they enjoy a wide variety of authentic Indian dishes combined with a modern creative approach. Also the company provides an alternative to regular dining experience; in a special environment, for your special events with punctilious chosen menus and kind hospitality.