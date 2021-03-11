SHIBANGS CHAKRABORTY proves unleashing hidden talent and having faith in it can make someone do things beyond extraordinary

Unleashing the hidden talent and having faith in it can always make you do things extraordinary. Music is just not only my profession but it's the reason of being alive says Indian music producer/composer/percussionist Shibangs Chakraborty. His journey was not only stagnant in Bollywood but in this young age he also made it through Hollywood. He shifted to mumbai at a tender age to pursue his dreams of creating music after he completed learning hindustani classical vocals and piano from Trinity School of Music.He learned Carnatic percussion from Grammy Award winning artist's family i.e Vidyan Vikku Vinayakram, Hindustani percussion from Pandit Tanmoy Bose,Arabian and African percussion from UAE. He mentions about the ace guitarist Ankur Mukherjee and finest composer Daniel B George who played the most vital role in making his dream come true. So far in his musical journey, he has been a

part of various bollywood films such as Neil Nitin Mukesh's 'Bypass Road', Netflix original 'Kaali Kuhi',Oscar nominated film 'Kalira Atita', Hotstar Series 'Grahan', Akshay Kumar's 'Bell Bottom, Ashutosh Gowarikar's 'Toolsidas Junior' staring Sanjay Dutt, series 'Death Warrant - Into the woods', Shantanu Moitra's Prem Tame,TV commercials for brands like Fanta, Real Juice, Dabur, Luminous Batteries, Ashirbad Atta, Bata shoes, Nestle, Good Knight and promos for serials such as Sargam Ki Sade Satti, Kyu Utthe Dil Chod Aaya,Kartik Purnima, Meri Gudiy