Short film with thought awakening storyline, "Pralhad" fuels up the audience with optimism

The bond that is possessed between life and art is a testimony of human creativity and the shadow of divine perfection. It is well known that art imitates life which is why individuals express themselves through art in some way or the other whenever life inspires them. It has been scientifically proven that when one connects with a piece of art, their emotions rise because it introduces them to new experiences, gives a deeper understanding of emotions, and sheds light on questions they never knew they had. One such form of art that is one of the most intriguing of all times is 'Cinema', and its significance can be felt when people realize that their lives are nothing more than a shared experience. The recently released Short film, 'Pralhad', whose plot revolves around Shri Pralhad P. Chhabria's commercial success during the early years of Indian industrialization, is an example of a thought awakening storyline.

Through its diversified take on different aspects of life, the film teaches us the importance of perseverance, hard work, and staying true to ourselves. Carved out of Late Shri Pralhad P. Chhabria's autobiography, named "There's No Such Thing as a Self-Made Man", it garnered applause on a massive level especially post its digital debut on YouTube. The film chronicles the incredible early steps of a 14-year-old boy who turned a meagre investment of Rs. 10 into a corporation worth Rs. 10,000 crores and incorporates fundamental Finolex Industries principles. Being a heartwarming selection that is lighter and easier to watch, it conveys powerful messages about the human spirit's resilience. Ritvik Sahore, who plays the late Shri Pralhad P. Chhabria, has appeared alongside Aabid Shamim, Annapurna Soni, and Chinamay Das as lead supporting characters.

While talking about inspirational films' impact on audiences, Harshil Karia, the film's producer and founder of Schbang, stated, "Movies provide much-needed entertainment for moviegoers. Furthermore, it has exposed viewers to a wide range of lifestyles and emotions through various compelling stories and characters. Surprisingly, this is not rocket science and occurs naturally. There are times in everyone's lives when they experience a wide range of emotions and can easily relate to the various movie characters. One of the obvious thoughts or feelings to have in the race to success is feeling dejected and lost. It is difficult to get time from close ones in the millennial era. That is why it is said that the era has a solution for every problem. So, dealing with the competitive-modern world and continuing to move forward with the passion of never giving up is as necessary as the presence of oxygen in the air. We are all aware that entertainment combined with motivation is the most effective way to keep us alive and active. So, here is the best motivational movie to boost your self-esteem- 'Pralhad'."

Going further in the conversation, he went on to add about his project 'Pralhad' and said, "We are always on the lookout for compelling stories that need to be told, whether for the brands we work with or for humanity as a whole. Schbang Motion Pictures was inspired by the life of Shri Pralhad P. Chhabria, the renowned Founder of Finolex Group. Though his life deserves a feature film, we are thrilled to share this one incident with the world through our short film 'Pralhad.' The company he founded is an inspiring story that future generations of Indian entrepreneurs should learn from."

The short film quickly gained popularity on social media, with the hashtag "Celebrating Pralhad" trending after its digital release on the Humara Movie Youtube channel. Among the film festivals that have praised it are the Moscow International Film Festival, the London Film and Television Festival, and the Prague International Film Festival. In addition, the audiences have reviewed this masterpiece as a highly recommended film that is a feel-good inspirational in nature that lifts one's spirits and fuels positive and productive thinking.

To watch the movie, click: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OBed_pQs9to&t=2s

Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.