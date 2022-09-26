 Short film with thought awakening storyline, "Pralhad" fuels up the audience with optimism : The Tribune India

Short film with thought awakening storyline, "Pralhad" fuels up the audience with optimism

Short film with thought awakening storyline, "Pralhad" fuels up the audience with optimism

 The bond that is possessed between life and art is a testimony of human creativity and the shadow of divine perfection. It is well known that art imitates life which is why individuals express themselves through art in some way or the other whenever life inspires them. It has been scientifically proven that when one connects with a piece of art, their emotions rise because it introduces them to new experiences, gives a deeper understanding of emotions, and sheds light on questions they never knew they had. One such form of art that is one of the most intriguing of all times is 'Cinema', and its significance can be felt when people realize that their lives are nothing more than a shared experience. The recently released Short film, 'Pralhad', whose plot revolves around Shri Pralhad P. Chhabria's commercial success during the early years of Indian industrialization, is an example of a thought awakening storyline.

 

Through its diversified take on different aspects of life, the film teaches us the importance of perseverance, hard work, and staying true to ourselves. Carved out of Late Shri Pralhad P. Chhabria's autobiography, named "There's No Such Thing as a Self-Made Man", it garnered applause on a massive level especially post its digital debut on YouTube. The film chronicles the incredible early steps of a 14-year-old boy who turned a meagre investment of Rs. 10 into a corporation worth Rs. 10,000 crores and incorporates fundamental Finolex Industries principles. Being a heartwarming selection that is lighter and easier to watch, it conveys powerful messages about the human spirit's resilience. Ritvik Sahore, who plays the late Shri Pralhad P. Chhabria, has appeared alongside Aabid Shamim, Annapurna Soni, and Chinamay Das as lead supporting characters.

 

While talking about inspirational films' impact on audiences, Harshil Karia, the film's producer and founder of Schbang, stated, "Movies provide much-needed entertainment for moviegoers. Furthermore, it has exposed viewers to a wide range of lifestyles and emotions through various compelling stories and characters. Surprisingly, this is not rocket science and occurs naturally. There are times in everyone's lives when they experience a wide range of emotions and can easily relate to the various movie characters. One of the obvious thoughts or feelings to have in the race to success is feeling dejected and lost. It is difficult to get time from close ones in the millennial era. That is why it is said that the era has a solution for every problem. So, dealing with the competitive-modern world and continuing to move forward with the passion of never giving up is as necessary as the presence of oxygen in the air. We are all aware that entertainment combined with motivation is the most effective way to keep us alive and active. So, here is the best motivational movie to boost your self-esteem- 'Pralhad'."

 

Going further in the conversation, he went on to add about his project 'Pralhad' and said, "We are always on the lookout for compelling stories that need to be told, whether for the brands we work with or for humanity as a whole. Schbang Motion Pictures was inspired by the life of Shri Pralhad P. Chhabria, the renowned Founder of Finolex Group. Though his life deserves a feature film, we are thrilled to share this one incident with the world through our short film 'Pralhad.' The company he founded is an inspiring story that future generations of Indian entrepreneurs should learn from."

 

The short film quickly gained popularity on social media, with the hashtag "Celebrating Pralhad" trending after its digital release on the Humara Movie Youtube channel. Among the film festivals that have praised it are the Moscow International Film Festival, the London Film and Television Festival, and the Prague International Film Festival. In addition, the audiences have reviewed this masterpiece as a highly recommended film that is a feel-good inspirational in nature that lifts one's spirits and fuels positive and productive thinking.

 

To watch the movie, click: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OBed_pQs9to&t=2s

  Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Analysts puncture coup rumours against Chinese President Xi Jinping

2
Himachal

7 tourists killed, 10 others injured as vehicle falls into gorge in Himachal's Kullu

3
Nation THE TRIBUNE INTERVIEW

'One nation, one exam' concept in the works: UGC chairman

4
World

'Chorni, chorni': Pakistan minister Marriyum Aurangzeb heckled in London

5
Nation

Rajasthan Congress crisis: Sonia seeks report on Jaipur rebellion, Gehlot less likely now to be party president

6
Chandigarh

Trees fall, roads cave in as rain records tumble in Chandigarh

7
Chandigarh

PM Narendra Modi: Mohali International airport will be named after martyr Bhagat Singh

8
J & K

Ghulam Nabi Azad launches Democratic Azad Party

9
Punjab

Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests IFS officer Parveen Kumar

10
Nation

Row over Assam chief minister, Sadhguru's Kaziranga park night jeep safari

Don't Miss

View All
MTech grad engineers car thefts, held
Chandigarh

MTech grad engineers car thefts, held

‘Eatery for vultures’ takes flight on back of ~7 lakh grant
Punjab

'Eatery for vultures' takes flight on back of Rs 7 lakh grant

Instagram down across globe, netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes
Trending

Instagram down across globe, netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes

Manali dhaba owner gets ~2.39 cr tax notice
Himachal

Manali dhaba owner gets Rs 2.39 cr tax notice

Locals in Gurugram village make authority officials construct dilapidated road overnight at gun point, 30 arrested
Trending

Locals in Gurugram village make authority officials construct dilapidated road overnight at gun point, 30 arrested

Elderly man counting his daily earnings in his shack breaks hearts online
Trending

Watch heartbreaking video of elderly man counting daily earnings in his shack

Inaugurated 10 months ago, Karnal-Indri road erodes
Haryana

Inaugurated 10 months ago, Karnal-Indri road erodes

‘Gajodhar bhaiya’ leaves behind legacy of laughter
Nation Obituary

'Gajodhar bhaiya' leaves behind legacy of laughter

Top News

Rajasthan Congress crisis: All eyes on 10, Janpath after high drama; Kamal Nath could be asked to broker truce

Rajasthan Congress crisis: Sonia seeks report on Jaipur rebellion, Gehlot less likely now to be party president

Party observer Ajay Maken accuses MLAs in Gehlot camp of 'in...

Rajasthan Cong crisis: BJP says ‘It is all about dynasty. Ashok Gehlot knows his son will be marginalised with Sachin Pilot as CM’

Rajasthan Cong crisis: BJP says 'It is all about dynasty. Ashok Gehlot knows his son will be marginalised with Sachin Pilot as CM'

‘No hand in crisis but doors not closed for Sachin Pilot’, s...

Government blocks 45 videos on 10 YouTube channels: I&B Minister Anurag Thakur

Government blocks 45 videos on 10 YouTube channels: I&B Minister Anurag Thakur

Contained fake news and morphed content with the intent to s...

Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests IFS officer Parveen Kumar

Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests IFS officer Parveen Kumar

IFS officer accused of taking illicit money in lieu of passi...

Water flow in Yamuna at Hathnikund barrage in Yamunanagar rises to danger level

Water flow in Yamuna at Hathnikund barrage in Yamunanagar rises to danger level

The water flow above 2.5 lakh cusecs is considered high floo...


Cities

View All

Basmati harvest picks up pace, 1.57 lakh MT reaches mandis in Amritsar

Basmati harvest picks up pace, 1.57 lakh MT reaches mandis in Amritsar

Industrialists suffer losses as Rupee hits all-time low

Three arrested in Amritsar for attempt to murder

Smugglers' gang with links to Pakistan busted, 1 held

Langoor Mela begins in Amritsar today, over 5,000 children expected

Incessant rain pushes farmers to the brink

Incessant rain pushes farmers to the brink

Chandigarh University video ‘leak’ case: Kharar court sends four suspects to 5-day police remand

Chandigarh University video ‘leak’ case: Kharar court sends four suspects to 5-day police remand

Vegetable prices soar across Haryana, Punjab after rains; peas rate jumps to Rs 250 per kg

2 injured as truck-car collide on Mohali’s Airport Road

Trees fall, roads cave in as rain records tumble in Chandigarh

Mohali residents brave flooding, power outage

Kejriwal hosts sanitation worker’s family from Gujarat over lunch at his residence; BJP, Congress call it ‘political stunt’

Kejriwal hosts sanitation worker’s family from Gujarat over lunch at his residence; BJP, Congress call it ‘political stunt’

Delhi Waqf Board recruitment irregularities: Court sends AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan to 14-day judicial custody

Yamuna water level crosses warning mark in Delhi, likely to rise further

Arvind Kejriwal to host sanitation worker from Gujarat for lunch at home on Monday

Minor boy physically assaulted, sodomised by 3 friends in Delhi locality; DCW issues notice to police

Housing schemes not complete yet, JIT told to pay ~17L to two allottees

Housing schemes not complete yet, Jalandhar Improvement Trust told to pay Rs 17 lakh to two allottees

At 95.6 mm, Nawanshahr logs maximum rainfall in Doaba

Rain brings stones, silt on road in Talwara, traffic hit

Jalandhar administration offers Rs 10K help to runner Rachna Kumari

North American Punjabi Association concerned over student's detention in US over kirpan

40-year-old warden found dead in college water tank in Ludhiana

40-year-old warden found dead in college water tank in Ludhiana

October 1 deadline for compulsory e-invoice generation nears for firms with Rs 10 crore turnover

Excise Department unearths major tax evasion racket in Ludhiana

Ludhiana district records 113 mm rainfall in 24 hours

Now, road portion caves in near Saggu Chowk in Ludhiana

Have mission to accomplish after joining BJP: Amarinder Singh

Have mission to accomplish after joining BJP: Amarinder Singh

Incessant rain throws life out of gear in Patiala

Patiala MC fails to recover dues from PSPCL in 4 years

BECC to host cricket tourney in Patiala