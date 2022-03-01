Shunya Ekai Technologies: Enabling Digital Transformation with Cutting-edge RIOT Products

In the modern marketplace, businesses are required to focus on their operational efficiency in order to obtain a competitive advantage over their market rivals. While Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) have come up with some great promises, what can these novel technologies really do for your businesses?

One such company, Shunya Ekai Technologies is a high-tech product organization that functions in the niche sector of AI, IoT, Machine Learning (ML) and Robotics to offer high-end technology-driven products to its customers. Their AI-focused IoT products can easily automate industrial and daily tasks alike, allowing the users to enjoy the best of the emerging technologies. From facilitating effective monitoring and control to enabling data-driven decision making, these products can lead organizations and individuals to improved work efficiency, safety and convenience in executing daily tasks.

Shunya Ekai Technologies started its journey in the technology-driven sector with an aim at transforming the traditional ways of industrial operations and day-to-day living, leveraging the power of novel technologies of AI, IoT, ML and Robotics. The technological firm designs and develops state-of-art Robotics and IoT solutions under its product range of RIOT to solve unique industry problems in an efficient and cost-effective manner. They provide a slew of futuristic solutions to existing problems across multiple industrial sectors including healthcare, agriculture, hospitality, automobiles, smart city development, safety & security solutions, education, logistics, waste management and many more.

Looking at the beneficial aspects of AI-enabled IoT products, several modern business organizations have adopted AI and IoT and made them a part of their business processes and products. The businesses, now, realize how the increased business efficiency and productivity can, furthermore, give them a competitive advantage over their market peers. Shunya Ekai Technologies build IoT solutions and AI-powered bots for both individual and industrial purposes. These high-tech devices consolidate and process a wide pool of real-time data to automate repetitive tasks with due accuracy and precision. Their predictive analytics not only facilitates informed decision making but also uncovers a new set of opportunities before the users. The company’s product portfolio has 8 IoT products and 3 Robotics products till now and is in a process of introducing more technology-driven products in the upcoming times.

Shunya Ekai Technologies is dedicated to supporting business organizations to grow through their constant efforts in experimentation and product development. The company also offers custom-made hardware solutions to its clients to match specific business requirements. They also take care of the electronic module-based, software and integration needs along with safety standards of their products to ensure customer satisfaction. The advanced technological products of Shunya Ekai Technologies come with both buying and leasing options for both individual users and government as well as corporate organizations.

The company is home to an expert team of experienced IT professionals that guides the company in expanding its market share in the global technology marketplace. Riding on the experience in the domestic market, Shunya Ekai Technologies is focused on penetrating international markets like India, The UAE and Saudi Arabia. Despite being a self-funded company, Shunya Ekai Technologies has affirmed its foothold in the realm of effective and smart technologies. Their out-of-box solutions at a competitive price point are dedicated to improving living standards in modern times. As the company is set to launch a vast variety of new smart products, it foresees becoming the frontrunner in India’s vision for digital transformation.

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/shunyaekaitech/