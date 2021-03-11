Simran Poddar's Take On Being A Renowned Social Media Influencer

Simran Poddar, popularly known as Bellisimo__simran comes from Ranchi and is known among the youth for her engaging people with her amazing content across her social media platform. Among all the various career options the youth have today, being a social media influencer is one which has topped their priority list.

Simran Poddar is not only a renowned social media influencer but also an amazing personality who curates content on niches including beauty, fashion & wedding wear. She says, " I love working on amazing ideas related to beauty, fashion and wedding wear but most importantly as I love being an influencer. My Instagram community has encouraged me to become a better version of myself. If I vanish for a day, they get curious about my absence. So, now, it has become more of an addiction to show up on Instagram because of the kind of love & messages I receive.”

Being a social media influencer isn't just about having a million followers. Simran firmly believes that the first step is to sharpen your creativity. " It takes confidence, dedication, determination and hard work to reach where you want to when it comes to social media influencing. It is damn challenging to be consistent on Instagram. You can’t repeat the content and you have to plan and do multiple shoots in a week. The planning period ends up taking higher time, as I have to get other people on board for a project including a photographer, makeup artist, location, logistics and others. " says Simran when asked about her experiential learning.

One of the biggest challenges aside from building genuine followers is to gain brands' attention and no one knows this better than Simran Poddar. She has worked with many lifestyles brand including Aza, Payal Singhal, Biba and others. While asking her some tips and tricks she says, " For all the young aspirants, all I want to say is to believe in yourself and ensure that your content remains true to who you are because brands recognize anything fake. Always understand the brand's motive before taking up the project because if you won't relate to it then you won't be able to give your best shot."

By breaking societal norms, Simran has come this far and has achieved what others may only dream of. She is planning to come up with innovative ideas for the wedding wear niche. By uplifting other genuine businesses with her social media presence, she is supporting them to grow and that makes her a unique personality. As an influencer, she also has to go through a lot of difficulties every single day but her zeal to deliver the best will keep her going against all odds.