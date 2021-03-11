Sky247 Has Launched An Advertisement Featuring The Mystery Man Behind The 'Voice Of Dubai'

Sky Infotech Group is profoundly focused on expanding the global sports portal that aims to continue providing immersive and engaging gaming experiences in a secure and enjoyable environment by using the Sky247 App. Aside from sports, this online gaming site offers a variety of games for its users.                                                                         

Sky247 will provide the best iGaming experience, whether you're a cricket fan or just like to roll the dice. The app promises to keep you entertained with gossip and other entertainment content on their website and app, in addition to sports and esports events and to begin playing, you must first sign up for a free account. Create a username and password, fill in all of the information requested by the website, and then click the signup button. The players after which deposit funds into your Sky247 account via any method, including bank transfer, PhonePe, Gpay, Paytm, UPI, and Astropay and after depositing the funds, upload the payment proof and then enter the transaction number.

 

Though Sky247's main emphasis is on a global audience, the brand's enormous success and popularity have enabled it to begin exploring new markets. and for this, sky247 has launched an advertisement featuring the man behind the voice is Ahmad Haffar, 28, managing partner and co-owner at Mindloop Studios Ahmad has proven in several instances that “SKY IS NOT THE LIMIT”. The full version of the advertisement can be seen at https://www.instagram.com/tv/Cc7lvMQDeW3/    

 

Having done more than 45 projects in three years, Ahmad is now recognized as “the voice of Dubai”. This artist has contributed his deep and husky voice to a number of renowned UAE projects, including the Dubai Expo 2020.

 

"It is nothing short of incredible to expand both your horizons and that of those that deserve the growth they seek, with sky 24/7, I knew, that the sky, is not the limit!" Ahmad Haffar, 28, managing partner and co-owner at Mind loop Studios.

"We've made a commitment to give our customers a complete and thrilling gaming experience while on the go." "We aim to provide an ideal and fully customizable online betting experience, with the firm belief "the sky is not the limit," as we strive to help our customers achieve their goals," the company says.

 Sky247 also provide their customers a support team in place to assist players around the clock in resolving any emerging issues. Customers are provided with a variety of betting options, as well as the most up-to-date information and the best odds available. In terms of payment methods and transaction processes, the company has provided secure and quick payment modes and transaction processes to allow users to easily cash out their rewards safely and securely.

