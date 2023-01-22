Sleep Slimmer Complex by Hormonal Harmony Revie: Safe Sleep Aid Weight Loss Supplement?

Deep and restorative sleep of up to 8 hours enables one to have a healthier flight response and lose weight. Quality sleep is also vital in regulating hormones that control appetite and metabolism. However, deprived sleep leads to a hormonal imbalance resulting in slower metabolism and hunger pangs. In addition, anxiety and stress alter sleep patterns and might lead to unexpected weight gain.

Sleep Slimmer Complex enables consumers to achieve healthy weight loss through quality sleep. According to the manufacturer, the formula has active ingredients that enhance healthy fight-or-flight responses and flush out excess body fat. So how do dietary capsules enable one to lose weight? Here's more on the sleep support and weight loss formula.

What Is Sleep Slimmer Complex?

Sleep Slimmer Complex is a formula that naturally enables consumers to burn fat in a relaxed state. According to the creator, it contains 8 scientifically proven ingredients to burn fat and improve sleep outcomes. The manufacturer claims that each batch of dietary supplements is processed under a GMP-certified facility. Hormonal Harmony's capsules provide relaxation and improved sleep outcomes, enabling consumers to lose pounds through healthier sleep. The formulation is recommended for combating fight and flight-triggers. According to the creator, it aids in stress management and restores better sleep outcomes that eventually promote fat burning.

How Does Sleep Slimmer Complex Work?

The body's stem cells are found in various tissues and serve as a repair system. However, stress and other psychological aspects could lead to stem cells being turned into fat instead of healthy cells. As emotional stress ramps up with age, it triggers unwanted fat gain. Psychological stress results from oxidative stress and may cause the body to react subconsciously, causing stem cells to become fat cells. Sleep deprivation causes stress levels to skyrocket and increase weight gain.

Sleep Slimmer Complex ensure that the body doesn't transform the stem cells into unhealthy cells. The formula contains 8 ingredients that aid in managing stress and lowering anxiety. In addition, all the ingredients are proven to suppress cravings, reduce inflammation and improve sleep outcomes. By achieving quality sleep, consumers melt away accumulated body fat and lose pounds.

Guggul, or the "slimming nutrient", has antioxidant that combat free radicals and flushes out excess fat. In addition, GABA counteracts fight and flight responses and restores better sleep outcomes. By managing stress and lowering anxiety, consumers find deep and restorative sleep and enhance the fat-burning mechanism.

Ingredients

According to the manufacturer, the nutritional supplement is vegan-friendly and contains natural constituents, including:

Guggul

Guggul is an Indian plant referred to as the "slimming nutrient". The plant is proven to contain potent healing effects and has been used in Ayurvedic practices for centuries. It's used in the formula to inhibit stem cells from creating fat. According to scientific research, once the ingredient is ingested, it chemically reacts with fat cells through lipolysis, converting fat cells into waste and flushing out excess body fat.

In addition, the slimming nutrient has powerful antioxidants that combat free radicals, enhancing insulin sensitivity and ensuring healthy blood pressure, blood sugar and cholesterol levels. Guggul also suppresses cravings by regulating leptin and ghrelin hormones that stimulate hunger and regulate fat metabolism and energy expenditure. The gum resin extract eliminates excess body fat by inducing fat metabolism and suppressing appetite.

Melatonin

Melatonin is scientifically proven to induce sleep and combat flight responses. It's proven to eliminate excess body fat effectively. The Sleep Slimmer Complex ingredient repairs the nervous system and supports restful sleep, enabling consumers of the nutritional supplement to lose weight. It accelerates body fat metabolism and enhances the conversion of fat into energy.

GABA

It's another vital ingredient used in Sleep Slimmer Complex to balance out the body's after-flight responses. GABA relaxes the nervous system and enables the body to regain normal balance. By counteracting flight responses, consumers of the weight loss formula get better sleep. Consumers feel refreshed and energized through improved sleep outcomes.

GABA lowers anxiety by slowing the nerve signals and calming the brain. It's also proven to have anti-obesity effects since it optimizes insulin production. If blood sugar levels spike, one is likely to develop type 2 diabetes, which is linked to obesity.

Passion Flower Extract

Passion flower supports better sleep, enabling one to feel refreshed after sleep. The herbal extract is used in the Sleep Slimmer Complex based on its soothing effects. It naturally aids with insomnia and lowers anxiety. It also promotes the efficacy of GABA and promotes better sleep. Lowered anxiety and stress management enable consumers to find better sleep, which is ideal for weight loss. Passion flower extract is also proven to reduce appetite.

Valerian Root

This ingredient enables consumers of Sleep Slimmer Complex to quickly fall into a deep and restorative sleep. Quality sleep addresses flight responses and elevates the chances of fat metabolism and weight loss. In addition, valerian root is proven to treat sleep disorders, insomnia and anxiety. Similarly to passion flower extract, the ingredient reduces emotional stress that triggers cravings and enables consumers of the supplement to lose weight through reduced appetite.

Chamomile

Chamomile is proven to be a natural remedy for anxiety and insomnia. It enhances better sleep outcomes by increasing the level of GABA neurotransmitters that primarily have a calming effect on the brain. As a result, consumers fall asleep faster through its relaxation effects. Uninterrupted sleep ideally prolongs the fat-burning process and supports healthy weight loss. Chamomile also detoxes the body and alleviates bloating, which improves metabolism.

L-Tryptophan

The essential amino acid plays a vital role in the production of serotonin, the neurotransmitter that regulates sleep, appetite and mood. It enhances the production of melatonin, the hormone used to regulate sleep cycles. In addition, the ingredient reduces the time for one to fall asleep. According to research, the element also controls appetite and supports weight loss.

Lemon Balm Extract

Sleep Slimmer Complex contains Lemon Balm extract to enhance sleep outcomes by alleviating restlessness. It also has anti-inflammatory, aids in stress management and boosts metabolic rates. It also promotes relaxation and aid in falling asleep. Prolonged time in deep sleep aids in fat metabolism.

The creator claims that each batch of the capsules is processed under a GMP-certified facility and that all the ingredients have undergone third-party testing. The ingredients are high quality and powerful to enable consumers to lose pounds.

Pros and Cons

According to the official website, the supplement has the following pros and cons:

Pros

● Made in a US-based GMP -certified facility

● Addresses the root cause of obesity by inhibiting the transformation of stem cells into unhealthy fat cells

● Boosts metabolism

● It improves the sleep cycle and enables one to fall asleep faster

● It has a 180-day money-back guarantee

● Burns more fat with ease

● Aids in controlling appetite and suppressing hunger pangs

● It contains 100% natural and rare ingredients

Cons

● Only available on the official website and has a limited supply

● Suitable for consumers above 18

● Not recommended to lose only 5 pounds

Usage

Each bottle of Sleep Slimmer Complex contains 60 dietary capsules for a monthly serving. The regime is sufficient for losing over 6 pounds within the first month. According to the manufacturer, consumers will likely purchase a new set of clothes within 3 months of usage. After 6 months, consumers regain a slim and sexy body since it flushes away excess body fat.

Side Effects

According to the manufacturer, all the ingredients in the formula are natural and clinically tested. The supplement is acclaimed to contain sleep ingredients with no harmful health effects, and the side effects are rare. In addition, the creator claims that the supplement is triple-checked on quality, as depicted on the nutritional label.

Pricing

Sleep Slimmer Complex is exclusively sold on the official website, and consumers can order the product in their preferred regimen, including:

1-Month Supply: 1 bottle of Sleep Slimmer Complex is available at $49.00 + shipping fee.

6-Month Supply: 6 bottles of the dietary supplement are selling at $29.00 per bottle, a total of $174, saving consumers $408 from a regular retail price of $582 + free shipping.

3-Month Supply: 3 bottles of the supplement are selling at $39.00 each, a total of $117, saving consumers $174 from a regular price of $291 + free shipping.

All the orders are delivered within 3-5 business days, and consumers can easily track their orders via mail.

Refund Policy

Consumers can return the dietary supplement bottles if they aren't satisfied with the product and get a full refund. The supplement has a hassle-free 180-day money-back guarantee. The manufacturer guarantees a 6 months trial for consumers who don't find impressive weight loss results. They can return empty dietary supplement bottles and get their money back, less shipping and handling fee on the 1-month supply.

Final Word

Weight loss can lower the risk of life-threatening health conditions like heart disease. Sleep deprivation and stress are linked with rapid weight gain. Sleep Slimmer Complex is a formulation used to enhance healthier fight-and-flight responses and enable consumers to fall into deep restorative sleep. Adequate sleep is vital for hormonal balance, and efficient fat metabolism and the potent ingredients enable one to find quality sleep. Consumers can order the product on the official website and are guaranteed a 180-day money-back guarantee on their package if unsatisfied.

Disclaimer:

Please understand that any advice or guidelines revealed here are not even remotely substitutes for sound medical or financial advice from a licensed healthcare provider or certified financial advisor. Make sure to consult with a professional physician or financial consultant before making any purchasing decision if you use medications or have concerns following the review details shared above. Individual results may vary and are not guaranteed as the statements regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration or Health Canada. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA, or Health Canada approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease and do not provide any kind of get-rich money scheme. Reviewer is not responsible for pricing inaccuracies. Check product sales page for final prices.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the above article are independent professional judgment of the experts and The Tribune does not take any responsibility, in any manner whatsoever, for the accuracy of their views. This should not be considered as a substitute for medical advice. Please consult your physician for more details. Let’s Keto are Hormonal Harmony shall solely liable for the correctness, reliability of the content and/or compliance of applicable laws. The above is non-editorial content and The Tribune does not vouch, endorse or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it responsible for them in any manner whatsoever. Please take all steps necessary to ascertain that any information and content provided is correct, updated, and verified.