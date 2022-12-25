Snack without Guilt with Snac Atac this Festive Season!

The title made you question the possibility of healthy snacking, and we know that it sounds like some commercial advertisement trying to sell deep-fried snacks by calling them 'Healthy', but we are here to turn your snacking games upside down!

Snacking means something pretty unhealthy and full of calories is coming your way. Additionally, the festive season is on the way, and so are all sorts of delicious snacks and sweets. We promised we have turned the tables this festive season. Sanc Atac has come up with guilt-free snacks that you can binge on without consuming extra calories.

This blog is to brief you about what Snac Atac has got for you this festive season. We have got you celebration packs which include Exotic Tins & Irresistible Snack Packs that you can gift to your 'Health Freak' relative.

The celebration pack comprises snacks like crunchy corn snacks in flavours like Tomato Blast, Cheese Burst, Thai Chilli Rush, Rosemary Garlic, Pani Puri Kit, Lentil Twisters, Cornado Crackers and Cone & Dip.

Lentil Twisters in BBQ flavour have been the best sellers so far.

Lentil Twisters are a popular choice amongst health freaks because it is a guilt-free ideal snack made from a prominent ingredient called lentil (daal). These twisters are flavoured with smoky BBQ seasoning giving you a tinge of spiciness with a smoky tang. These twisters are not just tasty but they are also a very healthy option that you can binge on any time of the day. You don't have to worry about calories, carbs, oil or artificial flavours while eating them.

This festive season is the perfect time to gift these celebration packs to your family members because they are the perfect way to make this Diwali more special by altering oily snacks with healthy ones. The details of these celebration packs are mentioned below.

Let us brief you about these celebration packs in detail. They are available in three different sizes.

· A celebration box retails for Rs 249 that weighs 190g. You get 3 Cornado tins of 40g and 1 pack of 70g Cone & Dip.

· The celebration pack of 7 is a comparatively bigger celebration box that retails for Rs 399 and weighs around 490g. In this, you get 4 pouches of 60g Cornado, 1 tin of 50g Cornado Crackers, 1 tin of 60g Cornado (any flavour), and 1 Pani Puri Kit of 140g.

· The celebration pack of 6 is the biggest celebration box that retails for Rs 549 and weighs 520g. It consists of 2 pouches of 100g Cornado (Any Flavour), 1 tin of 70g Lentil Twister (Any One Flavour), 1 Tin of 50g Cornado Crackers, 1Tin of 60g Cornado (Any Flavour), and 1 Pani Puri kit of 140g.

Our goal is to give you the greatest gift of all times, 'The Goodness of Health' in every bite with Snac Atac's delectable snacks that you can have anytime & anywhere without any guilt! We hope you gift the greatest gift of all times, our healthy celebration boxes to your near and dear ones this festive season!