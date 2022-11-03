SnapPower GuideLight Reviews - Automatic LED Pathway Night Light Worth Buying?

Lights! Who doesn't love lights? But what if your power outlet cover plate doubles as an LED pathway light and automatic night light?

That's where GuideLight comes in. This revolutionary outlet cover plate gives you the freedom to walk in your home in the dark without any fear. You can install these outlet cover plates without wiring or additional costs. Not only does it look great, but it also adds extra security and safety by doubling as a pathway light and nightlight. The best part is that it fits almost all outlets, so you can install them anywhere without worrying about compatibility issues.

But how much do these GuideLights cost? Is it worth investing in GuideLight SnapPower? Let’s know everything in this comprehensive GuideLight SnapPower Review.

Here are the basic facts and figures about this revolutionary LED pathway light:

Name:

GuideLight

Manufacturer:

SnapPower

Type:

Automatic LED pathway light

Ratings:

5-star ratings based on 13,000+ GuideLight SnapPower Reviews

Key Features:

● Comes with the latest automatic patented technology

● Installation of these pathway light is very easy and require no technical assistance

● You get perfect lighting all the time with the help of automatic on and off

● The life of every LED bulb is 25 years which is more than enough

● These nightlights are highly energy efficient, costing you just 10 cents a year

Assurance: 30-Day Money-Back Warranty

Pricing: Starting from $25.

Where To Buy?: https://gettheguidelight.io/

What is GuideLight SnapPower?

How many times have you walked home from a late night out and wished there was some form of light to guide your way? Or how about the small kids who are scared at night?

Introducing GuideLight, a revolutionary outlet cover plate that doubles as an LED pathway light and an automatic night light. This handy product not only helps you see in the dark but also doubles as a source of natural illumination.

This product makes it possible to save on electricity bills because the outlet cover switch turns off the light when not in use. It also helps by reducing glare on windows, making your home look brighter.

The easy installation makes it a breeze to use this product with no fuss at all.

How To Install GuideLight SnapPower?

Installing GuideLight SnapPower is not a task that needs the knowledge of experts. Anyone can attach these guidelights without calling an electrician. Like other path light solutions, you don't need batteries, bulbs, and wires. You don’t have to pay extra money in any way. It will snap the place very easily with the help of a screwdriver.

To install GuideLight SnapPower, turn off the power from the main supply channel. Now you need to remove the outlet cover that has already been placed on your outlet. Once these two steps are completed, snap the GuideLight into place by tightening the screw using a screwdriver. Now you are all set to see this amazing LED light illuminating your pathway.

Types Of GuideLights

GuideLights SnapPower comes in two different styles, and you can choose one depending on your outlet type. Here is the detail:

Duplex GuideLight

This GuideLight cover is for a Duplex outlet which is an electrical receptacle that can accommodate two plugs at the same time. This type of receptacle is often found in bathrooms, kitchens, and other similar spaces where multiple appliances or devices are being used at the same time. This unique design allows for easy and quick installation. With just a single screw, you can attach it to the outlet.

Decor GuideLight

Decor GuideLight Outlet is a type of electrical outlet that can be used to add personality and style to your home or office. This is also very easy to fix with two screws attached to it and typically occupies less space than traditional electrical outlets.

How Does The GuideLight SnapPower Work?

When you purchase a GuideLight LED pathway light outlet cover plate, it installs easily over your existing outlet. The cover plate is made of durable plastic and attaches using the included screws. Once installed, the three bright LEDs will provide instant illumination for your pathways or garden at night.

GuideLight LED pathway light outlet cover plate is different because it uses less energy than traditional nightlights, emits no heat, and is safe for children to touch. Additionally, the sleek design prevents clutter and messes in your home.

Furthermore, the GuideLight LED pathway light outlet cover plate comes with an automatic ON/OFF function that saves you time by automatically turning on when there is daylight outside and off at bedtime, so you don't have to worry about lighting up the entire house every time you come home.

Up to 25 years of soothing light can be obtained with this easy-to-install light switch that installs over top of your outlets in seconds.

With GuideLight, you don't need to wire your existing wall plate - you simply remove it and snap it into place. A nightlight takes up space and creates an eyesore, while LEDs provide excellent illumination. Moreover, GuideLights automatically come on at night, so you won't waste electricity.

The GuideLights will make your dark corners safer and more appealing.

Benefits Of GuideLight SnapPower

The GuideLight SnapPower comes with the following benefits:

Make Your Home Safe

GuideLight LED pathway light outlet cover plate is the perfect way to make your home safe and secure. Not only does it provide a sleek, contemporary look, but it also enhances the security of your pathways by preventing wrong access to your lights.

Quick To Install

GuideLight LED pathway light outlet cover plate is quick to install. It can be installed using the existing screws and anchors that come with the fixture, making it easy to replace or update your lighting without having to put in a whole new installation.

Require No Extra Outlet

Replace those extra plug-ins with something that works better! The GuideLight is integrated into the outlet cover so that both outlets can be used at the same time. You don't need to unplug anything.

Automatic On And Off Feature

GuideLight LED pathway light outlet cover plate has an automatic On and Off feature. This saves you time and energy that you unnecessarily put into turning on or off other traditional pathways and night lights. How amazing it sounds that when you reach home from work in the dark, the GuideLights are already illuminating to cherish you.

Pleasingly Bright

GuideLight LED pathway light outlet cover plates are pleasingly bright and perfect for any deceptively dark area. It will wonderfully illuminate your walkway at night, helping to make your surroundings more visible and safe.

Other Advantages Of GuideLight SnapPower

Made By A Reputed Company

GuideLight is one of the many products by SnapPower. This company produces innovative and high-quality products that are known for their quality, durability, and convenience. In addition to producing illuminated path lighting covers, this company also manufactures a wide variety of other household gadgets, such as portable chargers, wall magnets, power banks, etc.

Fast And Free Shipping

GuideLight SnapPower comes with fast and free shipping. Like other pathway lights, you don’t have to pay additional charges for delivery. However, free shipping is available only in the United States.

100% Quality Is Guaranteed

SnapPower is not some random company producing low-quality products just to earn money. Like GuideLights, each and every product of SnapPower is made with quality-grade material that is durable and long-lasting.

World Class Customer Support

GuideLight SnapPower comes with the best customer support in the industry. While contacting them for any help, you are not talking to any bot; they are real humans. You get fast and correct replies to your questions.

A Mission-Driven Product

GuideLight SnapPower has a vision of helping people as much as possible enjoy professional lighting systems without paying tons of money and extra costs.

GuideLight SnapPower - What Do Users Say?

You will be shocked to know that a total of 4 million GuideLights have been sold till now. That’s a huge success, and the count is still increasing while you are reading this post.

Most of the users are very satisfied with this product. The decent looks, ease of installation, and sleep design all make GuideLight customers happy. Here are a few GuideLight SnapPower Reviews that you might want to read:

Amy, a buyer, writes that it is the greatest invention ever. She likes how easy they are to install, and a lot of people have been asking her about where she bought this. She has set several of these in her hallway to avoid darkness.

Another GuideLight SnapPower buyer also comments that these are so easy to set up. The user says that it emits a good amount of light, and his children can easily go around in the middle of the night without any fear.

Tom ordered two packs of GuideLights SnapPower and found them amazingly perfect. He installed these, especially for her mother, who is 92 years old. The man is quite happy and highly recommends buying this product.

Above are just a few GuideLight SnapPower reviews, but they are so positive, the same as their lighting. The customer base is quite large, and we cannot present all these here. But it is apparent that most of the customers are noticeably happy.

Purchase GuideLight SnapPower - Pricing Details

GuideLights SnapPower is available on its official website. As you know, there are many copy manufacturers out there, so avoid buying it from elsewhere. Here is the complete pricing information:

● Order one GuideLight: $25

● Order three GuideLights: $61

● Order five GuideLights: $92

● Order eight GuideLights: $123

You can order the number of GuideLights SnapPower depending on the number of power outlets and your personal choice. However, the bigger you buy, the better the savings will be. Bulk orders are amazingly discounted, which is highly recommended.

Final Words

GuideLight LED pathway light outlet cover plate is a great addition to your home. It provides an even and uniform distribution of light, making it ideal for use in dark areas or anywhere you need illumination in the middle of the night. The design is sleek and modern, perfect for any interior décor. Additionally, the GuideLight also features advanced On and Off technology that makes it safe to use indoors.

Overall, the GuideLight LED pathway light outlet cover plate is a wise investment that will benefit your home and family forever.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.