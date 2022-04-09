Social media page mechanical engineering world founded by Vikas Shukla Crossed 50 million followers

"Science can amuse and fascinate us all, but it is engineering that changes the world." A quote by Isaac Asimov

Engineering is one of the most eminent career choices of youth in India. Mechanical Engineering has always been the first choice for most engineering aspirants. As per the results of a survey conducted by statista.com across India, around 648 thousand students were enrolled in the mechanical engineering discipline in the academic year 2020. Filled with the passion of transforming the world, our youth yearns to ideate revolutionary technology to change our lifestyle. However, quality level education is still an area of concern for many students as not all students make it to the prestigious engineering college of India.

In this pursuit, the youth actively search for digital platforms, especially on social media, to equip themselves with the latest technologies that exist in our world. All of them wish to find such avenues that can help them acquaint themselves with new-age technology in a concise format. Mechanical Engineering World has risen to the occasion to provide this much-desired service to netizens. It expert team consists of alumni of one of the most prestigious institutions who help the followers by addressing their queries related to field of engineering.

Propelled to bring a change, Vikas Shukla began his online journey of imparting free and actionable knowledge on leading Mechanical Engineering & Construction technology. His passion for science and technology, fuelled him to build expertise in domain of IT and refine business acumen to make his dream come true.It was this pure intent of his that won the hearts of millions of people across the globe, and the Facebook page amassed record views. His highly proficient team is adept in developing content that was not only unique, but it was the need of the hour and highly beneficial for the viewers. Today, when ed- pages are focusing only on getting millions of followers, Mechanical Engineering World is focusing on nurturing its class followers which is rare for other pages.

As the popularity and the veracity of posts crossed boundaries, the page was highly revered by all as a fair and regularly updated one-stop platform for learning about the latest technological developments in the world. Through the platform Mechanical Engineering World, Vikas is living his dream of empowering people with knowledge. Sharing his journey, he says “When I interacted with engineering students, I found the dire requirement of a technology-oriented page where they can get answers to their question promptly. As a team, we have highly educated people in our community from professors, alumni from MIT, Stanford, IITs etc. We take imparting knowledge in a new way as a challenge. We carry due diligence in curating content based on well-researched concepts so that our followers can clarify their conceptual errors. Every morning, we address feedbacks and inculcate changes to improve our page, if required. Various highly qualified engineers, professors and experts interact with our page continually. So, this is how we get motivate and encourage to do better day by day.”

It was sheer hard work of Vikas and his team that resulted in word-of-mouth engagement and attracted an aggregate of they have a total of 50Million + Engineering Followers on social media; Mechanical Engineering World depicts the voice of young India, which doesn't want to settle for restricted information but wishes to broaden their horizons to various emerging technologies.

Today, Mechanical Engineering World Page is ranked as 2nd most followed page in World and 1st most followed page in India in its category. Having motivated hundreds of youths positively, Mechanical Engineering World has also established its presence on Instagram as a place for those who don't want to get into the shackles of everyday life and keep themselves updated in their limited available time.

 

Today, Mechanical Engineering World is growing rapidly by being one of India's leading initiatives that offers key insights on multiple groundbreaking technologies without charging a penny. Their content is widely shared, and the brainchild behind this endeavor is applauded for their actionable and feasible solutions.

 

Vikas, the co-founder of Engineering Insider, is an engineering graduate from Pune University, and he understands the very vein of Indians. The major USP of Mechanical Engineering World is that the content is easy to comprehend and hence reaches the very nook and corner of the country and is inspiring the very heart of India. Leading by the vision of empowering with knowledge, the stalwart platform is continually emerging as all-round information technology for those who are willing to learn. In the future he aims to contribute in the growth of India by creating a leading company in field of Technology.

MEW Page - https://www.facebook.com/mech.eng.world/

MEW Group - https://www.facebook.com/groups/Mech.Eng.World.Group/

MEW YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/c/UnboxEngineeringworld/

Unbox Factory YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/c/UnboxFactory/

MEW Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/mech.eng.world/

 

 

