Sri Preethaji imparts the profound knowledge of giving birth to an awakened child

You spend several years of your life preparing for a lot of life-altering things. For example, you spend nearly 16 long years to become an engineer or up to 18 years of studying and practicing to become a successful doctor. But how long have you been preparing to become a parent? It is a life-altering experience indeed! You not only bring life to this world but also become responsible for them. Being a parent is one of the most crucial responsibilities in a person’s life. How much time and effort have you devoted to becoming a parent? Do you know how to give birth to healthy, joyful, and genius babies? Birthing an awakened child by Sri Preethaji is curated with just that in mind.

Sri Preethaji and her husband, Sri Krishnaji, are the co-founders of Ekam, A World Centre for Enlightenment. Ekam is a global movement dedicated to altering human consciousness with millions of followers. Sri Preethaji is a spiritual leader who profoundly influences her students through her wisdom and meditations that flow from the power of her consciousness.

Birthing an Awakened child, led by Sri Preethaji, provide nine lessons to birth a radiant and joyful child; from conception to birth. It is an evolutionary transformational experience that will transform one into a conscious parent that can give birth to an awakened child.

“Birthing an awakened child is the greatest gift you can give to this earth,” says Sri Preethaji, “If only every parent birthed awakened children, we would see a world free of wounds.”

It is not mere information on pregnancy and parenting; instead, it’s an intuitive process that will expand your awareness as a couple. Sri Preethaji’s divine guidance will enlighten would-be parents and grandparents about what unfolds in the invisible mystic place of consciousness before a child is born. This awakening journey is for both the mother and father and would lead to a great bonding experience for the couple. Even single mothers would highly benefit from this astounding course.

“Birthing an awakened child is about a departure from an old metaphor of parenting”, asserts Sri Preethaji in her calming voice. “Parenting and birthing are not just physical acts; they are the sacred times of emergence of a great consciousness.”

A new generation of awakened human beings would emerge from this series of wisdom lessons and mystic meditations, with minds free of fear, hearts open to compassion and inseparability, and consciousness ready to experience the oneness of all existence.

