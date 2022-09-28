Study Reveals the Top Mobile Devices for Online Gaming

An industry report shows why certain smartphone brands are better appreciated by users and more successful in generating traction for online gaming platforms.

Favourites Largely the Same across States, User Groups

In today’s fast-paced tech scene, there is almost no time to conduct studies on user experience (UX) based on a smartphone’s compatibility with online sites and apps, before a new model comes out. Industry experts have recently published a case study which looks into the leading brands in India that work best with online skill and real-money games (RMG).

Consumer choices can be traced back to overall social and economic development for different regions and user groups. And even though certain preferences are state and city-specific, the majority of mobile devices belong to a few popular brands.

Whether playing a casual quiz game, setting up a fantasy sports league with friends or placing a bet online, UX can be measured by user acquisition, satisfaction and retention. These traits are estimated by specific indicators like session length, page and game traffic among others, in an effort to help both device producers and gaming tech companies improve their output.

The market is clearly dominated by Android (at nearly 90%), in line with global trends. There is still a very small percentage of gamers using a computer, as well as a few playing with an iPhone (iOS). More importantly, gamer mobile phones need to combine a screen size and an affordable price.

India is a prime example of a market where demand has been driven by decreasing poverty levels, cheap phones and data packages. Desi youth have always shown to be tech savvy, even more so than their global counterparts, but demographics are constantly expanding to include older groups and female users.

The rural gaming communities are feeding most of the market’s growth and have already caught up with the user groups in total numbers. Today, the Union boasts over 800 million mobile internet users and 430 million online gamers, making it the second-largest mobile gaming market in the World.

Chinese Brands but Made in India

Usage statistics place Xiaomi on top of gaming rankings, followed by Samsung. The latter is, in fact, the only non-Chinese brand among the leaders. Vivo, OPPO and Realme complete the top 5. The first Apple model is found beyond the 20th position, despite a relatively decent share for its niche profile. OnePlus, its direct challenger in the premium smartphone segment is found at #6.

The dominance of the leading six is shown by the total 89% market share, leaving little to the competition. Even Huawei, still a global giant, is given at 2.14%, evidently affected by recent trade wars resulting in non-compatibility with certain Google products.

Production facilities in Noida, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have had a decisive influence on shaping the domestic market, experts conclude. The “Make in India” and “Digital India” campaigns have finally left a mark and, despite the Chinese origin of most brands, the industrial and trade effects are overwhelmingly positive for the desi industry. Political disputes with China have also resulted in bans against many apps and gaming platforms, clearing the scene for desi tech startups.

Apple also invested in TN and Karnataka factories but have a much different pricing and distribution policy. iPhones are mostly sold in metropolitan areas (i.e., Delhi and Mumbai). Another difference is that big-city gamers are comfortable with both tablets and phones, as well as playing more kinds of games. But non-metro players drive up the market for smaller devices.

The Indian consumer seeks value for money, above all. Gamers differ little from other users, with most mobile phones sold for between $50 and $200. Until Chinese phone brands can avoid domestic tariffs, they will also enjoy better support, maintenance and consumer loyalty in India.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.