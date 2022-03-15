SumanTV exceeds exceptionally in the world of digital media

SumanTV is the largest original video content creator on digital platforms like YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Website in South India. It creates content in all genres like 'Entertainment', 'Politics', 'Health', 'Beauty', 'Lifestyle', 'Education', 'Jobs', 'Farming' and many more.

SumanTV is a digital platform from PlayEven Info Pvt Ltd., which is involved in Digital Marketing to manage the online presence on social media platforms and other forms of online marketing to target the clients, sales, and increase awareness among our clients.

The services that the company provides are right from daily social media management to graphic design and specialized marketing campaigns. Working with this firm as a digital marketing agency, the clients can have peace of mind about their social media handles as their SEO is being managed by our experts every minute, which makes it easy for them to run their business.

This organization is one of the top digital media platforms in the Telugu states that picks up the right content which interests the audience and uploads them on time as it is the main feature of the YouTube channel to grow high. It believes in creating quality content and knowing the interest of the audience on that particular day. The firm believes in understanding the new trends that are in demand for the content and creating helpful videos and uploading them on time.

It believes that the general audience is in search of information on topics like Personality development, cooking videos, farming, jobs, and many more.

The organization was started in 2015, and within a year, it has reached the 10-lakh mark of subscribers in the same span. To date, SumanTV has more than 150 YouTube channels with more than 3 Crore subscribers, 25+ billion views, and 65.5 billion+ watch time across the globe.

The organization gives out the best and the most reliable news on all digital platforms like YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, an official news website in Telugu and English languages. After the successful seven years of SumanTV, the organization's main office in Hyderabad has two branches. It will be inaugurating its third branch SumanTV 24/7 Digital News in Jubilee Hills, with the Guest of Honour, Megastar Chiranjeevi garu, Hero Srikanth Garu, Murali Mohan Garu, TRS Party JubileeHills MLA Maganti Gopinath Garu, Actor Rajendra Prasad Garu, Uttej garu on 1st March 2022.

In the last year, the organization has seen a tremendous spurt in digital media, despite the challenges faced by the content creators due to the pandemic. One of the leading YouTube platforms has seen a steep increase in content creation with over 200 YouTube channels in Telugu.

The hard work and passion of Suman Dudi is the man behind the success of SumanTV, he is the founder and Managing director of SumanTV. He started the organization with great passion and commitment. The organization has received more than 70 rewards from YouTube. The organization was created with two employees in 2015, today it is a team of 200+ employees working hard for the growth of the organization.

It is the leading content-producing platform on YouTube and is always at the forefront for its users to provide content with changing trends. For the last 7 years, the organization has been celebrating the trust among its subscribers and users right from its first YouTube channel.

The organization also has offices in different cities like Hyderabad (Main office with three branches), Vijayawada, East Godavari, Guntur, Nellore, Vizag, Tirupathi, Chennai.