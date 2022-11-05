Super Speciosa Kratom Products Brand Review - Is It Safe or Cheap Vendor?

The 21st century has seen a rapid increase in the use of herbs and plants having medicinal value because of the benefits they hold against over-the-counter drugs. As a result, researchers, scientists, doctors, and other professionals are now recommending using plant supplements because they are natural with limited side effects.

Kratom, a coffee family plant, is one such herb that has recently gained popularity because of its numerous health benefits. It is a tropical plant native to Southeast Asia and is also found in forest areas of Malaysia, Thailand, Myanmar, and Indonesia.

Kratom is harvested dry and crushed for various health roles. They enhance mood and treat pain. Moreover, they can also treat depression, fatigue, muscle cramps, and diarrhea.

Many vendors entered the market to meet the increasing demand for this beneficial medicinal herb. Therefore, buyers, especially beginners, often need help deciding which brand offers high-grade kratoms.

Super Speciosa, a reputable brand, has earned itself a top rank and a vast consumer network. Indeed, Super Speciosa kratom warriors have received a must-try product recognition.

Moreover, the brand is a member of the American Kratom Association and makes products according to the organization's standards. Read further to discover more details on Super Speciosa Kratom products.

What is Super Speciosa?

Super Speciosa is a brand that sells Kratom online. It is a qualified dealer that adheres to American Kratom Association's Good Manufacturing Practices. It has been trying to develop safe methods to consume Kratom and how it must be taken - unaltered and implacable since 2016.

The business grinds the natural Kratom leaf into a mixable, fine powder and has gained popularity for it. Besides, the brand also sells Kratom tablets, tea bags, and capsules.

Super Speciosa products come with a 100% satisfaction guarantee for 30 days. Moreover, the business also provides lab testing of all products, quick shipping, and outstanding customer service.

Super Speciosa Sources

Super Speciosa's Kratom is sourced from the Borneo jungles. Borneo is an island shared by Indonesia, Brunei, and Malaysia. Super Speciosa has not disclosed the name of a specific origin country.

Super Speciosa sources Kratom from trusted harvesters who apply sustainable and clean Kratom cultivation methods. First, the cultivators dry the Kratom leaves indoors to prevent contamination. Later on, it is milled into a fine powder.

Super Speciosa also claims to have developed an organic in-house process for treating the Kratom gently, reducing contaminants, and maintaining the plant's integrity. Moreover, the brand partners with independent labs to test the product for contaminants, impurities, and adulteration.

The Super Speciosa facility and pieces of equipment adhere to clean specifications. Moreover, the company does not do hand packaging.

Super Speciosa Features

Super Speciosa has highlighted the following characteristics as its key features.

The American Kratom Association approves the Super Speciosa brand, similar to every reputable kratom business (verified by AKA). According to a third-party auditor, Super Speciosa met stringent quality standards of GMP.

Super Speciosa's AKA certification confirms that the company offers 100% pure raw Kratom leaf, unaltered, and includes red, white, and green vein Kratom strains.

Every product of Super Speciosa is held to the highest quality control standards. Each batch goes through a thorough inspection and lab test for contaminants and impurities.

Super Speciosa offers a wide range of products, such as capsules, tea bags, powders, and tablets. Moreover, the site also provides Premium Bali, White Maeng Da, Green Vein Kratom, Red Bali, Red Vein Borneo, Green Malay, and Red Maeng Da Kratom strains.

Super Speciosa promises a 100% happiness guarantee to its customers. Moreover, it emphasizes delivering vital customer service, which returns various customers.

Super Speciosa Kratom Product Range

Super Speciosa provides Kratom products in four ranges - tablets, powders, tea bags, and capsules. Below are a few details of these products.

Kratom Powder

Kratom Powder is AKA qualified. It is because Kratom Powder readily absorbs in liquid. You can consume the powder by blending it with fruit juices, water, or other drinks. First, begin with a single teaspoon and change the dosage later as required.

Kratom Powder has 1.40% mitragynine and is free from fillers or additives. The powder is purely natural and made just from Kratom Leaf.

Kratom Powder comes in four different sizes.

● 20g

● 100g

● 250g

● 500g

Green Maeng Da Kratom Powder

Super Speciosa Green Maeng Da Kratom Powder is similar to its original strain. However, it is a premium-grade, additive-free, and utterly natural powder from Kratom leaf.

The price of Super Speciosa Green Maeng Da Kratom Powder starts from $9.99 and varies as per the size.

White Maeng Da Kratom Powder

Super Speciosa sources White Maeng Da Kratom powder from Southeast Asian jungles. It buys from reputable harvesters who use ethical, sustainable practices in the Borneo jungles. The powder is tested for heavy metals, adulteration, and contaminants.

The price of Super Speciosa White Maeng Da Kratom Powder starts from $9.99 and varies as per the size.

Premium Bali Kratom Powder

Super Speciosa Premium Bali Kratom powder is entirely made of high-quality powdered kratom leaves. There are no fillers or additives in it. Lab testing is done to check traces of contaminants, adulteration, and Heavy metals.

The price of Super Speciosa Premium Bali Kratom Powder starts from $9.99 and varies as per the size.

Red Bali Kratom Powder

Super Speciosa Red Bali Kratom powder is also made of high-quality powdered kratom leaves. There are no fillers or additives in it. Lab testing is done to check traces of adulteration, contaminants, and Heavy metals.

The price of Super Speciosa Red Bali Kratom Powder starts from $9.99 and varies as per the size.

White Thai Kratom Powder

Super Speciosa sells White Thai Kratom powder made from Mitragyna Speciosa. The leaves are harvested from Borneo's jungles and dried indoors to prevent contamination. After the leaves dry, they are ground into a fine powder.

The price of Super Speciosa White Thai Kratom Powder starts from $9.99 and varies as per the size.

Green Malay Kratom Powder

Super Speciosa uses only Mitragyna Speciosa in the green Malay kratom powder. It sources the powder from Southeast Asian jungles like the other kratom powders. The manufacturer uses an organic process to treat Kratom and remove impurities gently.

The price of Super Speciosa Green Malay Kratom Powder starts from $9.99 and varies as per the size.

Red Borneo Kratom Powder

Super Speciosa's Red Borneo kratom powder is a high-quality, all-natural Kratom leaf powder. There are no fillers or additives in it. The manufacturer implies an organic process to clean the impurities while preserving the plant's integrity.

The price of Super Speciosa Red Borneo Kratom Powder starts from $9.99 and varies as per the size.

Red Maeng Da Kratom Powder

Super Speciosa's Red Maeng Da Kratom powder is an all-natural Kratom leaf powder. There are no fillers or additives in it.

The price of Super Speciosa Red Maeng Da Kratom Powder starts from $9.99 and varies as per the size.

Powder Flight

If you face challenges deciding which Kratom Powder to buy, you can purchase a powder flight. Super Speciosa offers five different blends of Kratom powder, each in a pouch of 20g at the rate of $19. The Powder Flight includes White Maeng Da, Premium Bali, White Thai, Red Maeng Da, and Red Bali Kratom Powders.

The price of Kratom Powder Flight is $19.

Kratom Capsules

Super Speciosa's Kratom capsules have high-quality Kratom tested in the lab and confirmed pure by the American Kratom Association GMP Standards Program.

The brand offers only a few strains of capsules. The varieties include green, red, and white veins. These capsules are suitable for any diet because they contain Kratom powder in gelatin-free, plant-based, 100% natural capsules.

Another significant benefit of Super Speciosa's Kratom capsules is that they come in higher quantities than other Kratom vendors' capsules. Super Speciosa has reasonably priced Kratom capsules. Moreover, the largest bottle contains 320 tablets or 192 g of Kratom powder. Thus, each capsule has 600 mg of Kratom Powder.

Super Speciosa's Kratom Capsules contain only 100% Kratom powder and are vegan-friendly. They do not have fillers like wheat, cornstarch, or other artificial preservatives.

Kratom Tea Bags

Super Speciosa also sells Kratom powder tea bags to individuals looking for a practical and unique method to ingest the herb. Each tea bag contains 4g of crushed Kratom leaves.

You can make a satisfying warm Kratom beverage by taking hot water and dipping tea bags. The drink has the same benefits as other Kratom products. Super Speciosa's Kratom tea bags do not have any external additives, just like its other products. Moreover, the tea bag Kratom has undergone strict purity testing.

Super Speciosa Kratom Tea Bags contain the same QR code found on other products' packaging. However, super Speciosa sells Red Maeng Da, Green Maeng Da, and White Maeng Da Kratom Tea Bags. Moreover, these Kratom products are highly distinctive and practical, which many consumers also find appealing.

Super Speciosa Kratom Tea bags are expensive compared to raw Kratom powder. For example, Super Speciosa sells 15 Tea Bags for $24.99.

Who Can Use Super Speciosa?

Super Speciosa products can be consistently used as dietary supplements by people suffering from diarrhea, muscle cramps, moodiness, pain, or fatigue. The three strains - red, green, and white vein Kratom, treat pain by attaching themselves to the opioid receptors of the patient and exerting the same benefits.

Super Speciosa Kratom products offer comfort to Opioid addiction victims as well. However, no scientific evidence is available to back up this treatment form. Nevertheless, super Speciosa products have an excellent Kratom level, which helps alleviate morphine and ethanol withdrawal symptoms.

Kratom is also known to be an efficacious antidepressant and a hunger suppressant. In addition, according to an animal study, Kratom adequately lowers the high cortisol levels in mice. High Cortisol levels are related to stress and depression.

An alternative study suggested Kratom usage helps suppress hunger by inhibiting the hypothalamus, a part of the brain responsible for controlling appetite and cravings. However, more human research is required to prove the same benefits for obese patients.

Kratom Side Effects

You won't experience any side effects if you consume Kratom properly and maintain a low dosage. The side effects resulting from the wrong dosages include difficulty in concentration, loss of appetite, dizziness, poor muscle coordination, runny nose, nausea and vomiting, and fatigue or sedation.

FDA Warning On Kratom Use

The Food and Drug Administration believes Kratom affects the brain receptors as morphine does. Therefore, the users are exposed to dependence, addiction, and abuse possibilities.

Consequently, the FDA has not provided its approval for Kratom. In addition, other vendors that offered Kratom strains contaminated with Salmonella have resulted in health concerns. Thus, third-party lab testing is essential for Kratom.

Purchase Super Speciosa

Consumers can visit the official website to purchase Super Speciosa, where the company offers kratom tea bags, kratom capsules, and more. Prices range examples are relatively low to average price, as shown:

● Green Maeng Da Kratom Powder Starting at $9.99

● Red Maeng Da Kratom Powder Starting at $9.99

● Signature Reserve Kratom Powder Starting at $9.99

● White Maeng Da Kratom Capsules Starting at $16.00

Customers can reach out to customer service 9 am - 5 pm EST, Monday - Friday at:

● Email: ss@superspeciosa.com

● Text: 754-800-5219

● Call: 754-800-5219

Super Speciosa Kratom FAQS

Q. How legitimate and secure is Super Speciosa?

A. Super Speciosa provides natural, uncompromised, and unaltered products. Hence, it is highly legitimate and secure. In addition, they have a uniquely transparent quality control protocol that lets you view all products' test results and ingredients.

Q. When and how does the company make affiliate payments?

A. The affiliate program payments are disbursed every month by the company. In addition, they send the partner's earnings for the month into their PayPal accounts.

Q. What makes Super Speciosa famous in America?

A. All Super Speciosa Kratom products are widely used in America because they are relatively cheaper than their alternatives. Moreover, the company provides the products readily and on the same day of order placement.

Q. Which places have banned Kratom?

A. Many cities, states, and countries have banned Kratom. Some are Alabama, Indiana, Arkansas, Vermont, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Sarasota County, and many others.

Final Thoughts

Super Speciosa Kratom Warriors have attained our must-try accreditation after thorough research. The company's website interface is easily navigable, and the brand's reputation has attracted an enormous customer base. Super Speciosa's success is not limited to offering high-quality Kratom strains. Other specialties that make the brand famous are its transparency, wholesale prices, and affiliate program. Moreover, the company's rewards program and return policy have attracted many Kratom fanatics.

