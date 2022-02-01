The Complexity of Simplicity. Jaquar Laguna, inspired by Zero Design, is now in India

The Complexity of Simplicity. Jaquar Laguna, inspired by Zero Design, is now in India

The main qualities of Matteo Thun’s Zero Design philosophy are durability, simplicity, neutrality and sustainability.

Jaquar – a leading global brand in complete bathroom & lighting solutions, in collaboration with Matteo Thun & Antonio Rodriguez, Europe’s best-known and most awarded hospitality, architecture, and interior design studio, has launched a premium, complete bathroom ensemble based on aesthetic durability and timeless simplicity. Laguna was showcased at the glittering awards night with India’s leading hoteliers and designers.

“Thoughtful reduction of the obvious is simplicity, and this is what makes Laguna a very special offering,” says Sandeep Shukla, Head – Marcom, Jaquar Group global operations.

The main qualities of Matteo Thun’s Zero Design philosophy are durability, simplicity, neutrality and sustainability. In all of his studio’s designs, people can understand and use the product intuitively. It’s almost a subconscious reaction and liking. For Jaquar’s Laguna, Matteo Thun’s overall vision was to design, for a global audience, a collection that is clear in its purpose, elegant in its execution, simple in its use and offers a long product lifespan.

A collaboration build on a shared passion for quality

The coming together of Matteo Thun & Antonio Rodriguez with a global brand like Jaquar is a meeting of congruent mindsets and complementary expertise. Both the companies are built on a vision of uncompromising excellence. Talking about working with India’s leading bath brand, Mr Matteo Thun says, “The strength of Jaquar is high quality - quality of design, quality of materials and the quality to implement an all-over design vision.”

Jaquar’s technical expertise and state-of-the-art manufacturing ability meant that there was no compromise on any aspect of Laguna’s design. “They translated and realised the entire design concept to a hundred per cent. We are very happy to collaborate with a brand of excellence. We trust them and they trust us!” adds Antonio Rodriguez.

The Laguna collection has been exclusively launched for the hospitality and HNI segment, which has global sensibilities. Laguna will set new benchmarks in design possibilities for exquisite bath spaces, with its exquisite range of design and colour options. The Laguna collection offers multiple combinations blending a minimal design with direct functionality, bringing to form simplified shapes, warm colours and excellent material. Laguna faucets are available in 8 colour options, with both single and dual-tone shades, to allow for flexibility and variety in use and lead to exciting new possibilities in interior design. The elegant Laguna range includes a wide selection of faucets, sanitaryware, wellness products and shower enclosures.

Don't Miss

Himachal sees wettest January in 10 years
Himachal

Himachal sees wettest January in 10 years

Kargil War hero Lt Gen YK Joshi hangs his uniform after 40 years of distinguished career
Nation

Kargil War hero Lt Gen YK Joshi hangs his uniform after 40 years of distinguished career

Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst ‘jumps to death’ from Manhattan skyscraper; hours before, she wrote ‘may this day bring you rest and peace’
World

Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst ‘jumps to death’ from Manhattan skyscraper; hours before, she wrote ‘may this day bring you rest and peace’

Sikhs, who represent major share of truckers, protest against Canada's vaccine mandates; as Trudeau and his family left their downtown Ottawa home
Diaspora

Sikhs, who represent major share of truckers, protest against Canada's vaccine mandates as Trudeau and his family leave their Ottawa home

Intel report: Turkey hub of anti-India operations
Nation

Intelligence report: Turkey hub of anti-India operations

Biopic on IAS officer who blew lid off Mohali land scam soon
Chandigarh

Biopic on IAS officer Durga Shakti Nagpal who blew lid off Mohali land scam soon

Rain spell likely from February 2 in tricity
Chandigarh

Rain spell likely from February 2 in Chandigarh tricity

Donate clothes through Swachhta Sawari in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Donate clothes through Swachhta Sawari in Chandigarh

Cities

