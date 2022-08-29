 The discontinue of Minting Of PLCU Coins Will Improve The Value of PLCU Ultima : The Tribune India

Alex Reinhardt, the PLCU founder, believes that burning the coins from circulation helps reduce the volume of cryptocurrency on the market, and that the system is protected from transactional spam.

PLC Ultima, the leading cryptosystem in mass payment methods, is offering the last few days to its users to subscribe to its Ultima Minter's Pack before September 01, 2022 to get Minter Certificates. Ultima Minter is a digital certificate, a smart contract, that facilitates coin minting, a sustainable alternative to an unreliable, expensive and energy intensive mining.

The users with Ultima Minter Certificates will only be able to mint PLCU coins in its Ultima Farm for the next 12 months, after which the minting will be unavailable as per the laws of crypto market.

A simple and user-friendly ecosystem aimed at developing comprehensive and seamless payment mechanisms, PLC Ultima developed its coin minting technology with an objective to raise the general standard of living. And that coin minting is coming to an end soon, but that’s far from being a negative thing for PLCU.

Venture investor, crypto visionary, and PLCU founder, Alex Reinhardt, conceived the idea of PLCU coin with a sustainable vision. It is his idea that by withdrawing the coins from circulation helps in achieving two goals. First, by reducing the volume of cryptocurrency on the market, a deficit is created that has a positive effect on the exchange rate. Secondly, the system is protected from transactional spam.

The underlying mechanics of coin market dynamics

Since the adoption of Bitcoin, crypto users have been trying to find a way to get coins in their wallets. The thirst for digital gold had led to extensive mining of coins, a daunting task that has reached a stumbling block, not to mention the unreliability, expensive and massive energy-dependence of the process.

Minting, an alternative method offered by PLC Ultima, is a completely different, simplified and energy efficient new way of producing cryptocurrency. This method is well prepared for the long-term future of the blockchain, worthy of the attention of people entering the sector in the post-Bitcoin era. PLC Ultima minting is a unique solution for distributing rewards among users.

As part of the smart contract between PLCU and its users, they get the opportunity to purchase an Ultima Minter digital certificate and freeze a certain number of PLCU coins in their possession for a certain period in order to receive new PLCU coins during this time.

"The smart contract is a guarantee that, subject to all conditions, the coins will go to our user’s wallet. This contract is forever stored on the blockchain and can be seen on the network at any time.", says Alex Reinhardt.

Thus, PLC Ultima enables its user to receive a guaranteed reward strictly equal to a certain percentage of his existing PLCUs involved in minting. This is achieved through a smart contract.

Basically, the blockchain rules allow the user to put a certain amount in their wallet, subject to strictly defined and public rules:

• The user confirms their desire to participate in minting.

• The user stores a certain number of coins in the wallet, which will remain inactive for at least a certain period of time.

• The user has declared a desire to receive a reward.

• The amount of the requested remuneration corresponds to the agreed one.

The use of PLC Ultima smart contracts makes it possible to strictly define these rules and to guarantee the automatic payment of a reward to the user, regardless of the number of commercial users, network load, computing power and other factors.

The future that lies ahead

The future lies in innovative progress and improved technology. PLC Ultima is the ultimate method of expanding the global cryptocurrency community, introducing new and better products, and creating a shared hope for the entire crypto market to leave behind complex outdated solutions like mining, turning the world towards the profitable and easy use of cryptocurrencies in everyday life and business.

The PLCU coin is already traded on 13 exchanges and the main goal is Binance. With a community of more than 1.500.000 users worldwide, PLCU coins have proven their sustainability even in recent times of crypto winter.

To get latest PLCU updates and news, follow their official social media channels.

 

Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

