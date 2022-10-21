The Exodus Effect Reviews - Legit Book Worth Buying?

The Exodus Effect

The Exodus Effect by Pastor Andrew is a compiled biblical commandments and principles addressing a healing oil. It is meant to convey the centuries-old remedy for healing and relieving ordinary and chronic medical conditions. This book primarily focuses on prolonging the average life span.

Pastor Andrew makes a case by comparing people's life spans before and after Christ. His observation states that the people mentioned in the Bible lived a much healthier and longer life and had fewer health issues. To share God’s natural anointed oil. Pastor Andrew states that Dr. Sula Benet found a significant error in 1939 in the bible. This error was a mistranslated word that led Christians to believe that CBD was marijuana.

Although modern science has made many advancements, there are still many areas where science has given up on us. According to the author, this is where biblical teachings can help us more.

But what is the Exodus Effect? Are there any biblical facts that man has forgotten over the centuries? What miraculous healing remedy can relieve chronic pain, prolong life, give you mental peace, and more? Here, we will try to elaborate on all your questions about the exodus effect and check whether it has any scientific or medical accuracy.

What Is the Exodus Effect?

The Exodus Effect book by Pastor Andrew aims to gather all the biblical teaching regarding this holy oil and how the secret's divine healing power was placed under lock and key for nearly two thousand years. A particular oil with several biblical remedies is meant to give you a noninvasive treatment for your pain and mental well-being.

Pastor Andrew claims there are many hidden signs in the old Hebrew version of the Bible. He states in his book that these remedies were from God Himself, which was his blessing to his followers. Furthermore, he makes his case strong with the argument that people used to live for hundreds of years back then, but centuries later, the average life span was merely age 50. Hence, he argues that they were doing something unknown to the present man.

Therefore, he compiled his life's work to find the hidden cure by translating the Hebrew verses again. He collected all the clues and was able to make a breakthrough. He thinks this is the most significant finding of the century. You can discover the secret holy oil for yourself in the Exodus Effect.

What Will You Learn in The Exodus Effect?

The Exodus Effect is the epitome of the secrets you cannot find in the Bible yourself. It compiles all the correct recipes and strategies to help us get the natural benefits of what God created for us. Here are some things he has highlighted.

The History of the Healing Oil

Pastor Andrew believes that the Bible has been mistranslated in many places. He noticed that before 300 AD, the average life expectancy was more than 200 years. But after a translation by Symmachus in 333AD, this average dropped to around 35 years. This seems odd, and if it weren't for medical science today, we would die before reaching 50. He claims this is due to the text being lost due to the mistranslation. He claims he has retranslated it once again and curated the long-lost healing oil.

Bible Advocated the Use of Cannabis

The word 'kanabos' in the Bible was previously thought to be a different plant. But Pastor Andrew believes this refers to the modern-age cannabis plant. You read that right; the healing oil is cannabis-based.

The U.S. Government Doesn't Want You to Know the Truth

Pastor Andrew claims that the U.S. government and left-wing activists do not want this secret out. According to Andrew, the authorities know this breakthrough and its threat to their businesses. eed, there are many pharmaceutical companies at stake here. Hence, he thinks this information wouldn't last long on the internet.

The Exodus Effect Features and Benefits

According to Pastor Andrew, the Exodus Effect is about an anointed cannabis oil mentioned in the Bible. Dr. Benet claims hemp is a God-given herb and was used in holy ceremonies such as the Feast of Tabernacles but was mistranslated from Kaneh Bosm to ‘Sweet Calamus,' a yellow desert flower with no health benefits. The Exodus Effect can help users make real intended holy anointed oil from home using the missing cannabis ingredients. Pastor Andrew has drafted a case and elaborated a long list of benefits of cannabis oil, along with some documented cases. Here are some of his findings:

● Learn what God has mentioned in the Bible about this 'miracle oil.'

● Learn to make this oil for yourself and use it regularly for significant benefits

● Learn the ingredients and the method of making this 'anointed oil' in easy, simple steps

● Learn to source the items and utilize them in the most effective way

● Find the numerous ways you can use this oil for natural healing without any side effects

● Learn the ways of healing only God's blessed people used

● Learn to treat incurable mental illnesses like Dementia, Alzheimer's, epilepsy, and many more

● Treat your sore joints with this oil and heal the inflammation and pain

● People with diabetes have a much better chance of changing their life around

● Learn to enhance vitality and spiritual healing as well

● Learn to sync your body, mind, and soul with this oil

● See how this oil helps you be more embedded in your worship and be closer to God

Bonuses With the Exodus Effect

You will receive free eBooks if you buy the Exodus Effect. Furthermore, you can join the Prayer Warrior Network, where thousands pray for your healing. Here are some highlights of this offer.

● Lazarus Effect: This eBook is the long-lost lesson of Lazarus's life that can help you increase your lifespan substantially.

● Divine Pet: Lo and behold, you can learn how to use this oil for your cats and dogs. If you were waiting for a home remedy to prolong your pet's life, here's your answer.

● Hidden Prayers: This is a compilation of all the secret prayers inside the old Hebrew text of the Bible. These prayers will work along the holy oil to help you heal faster.

Exodus Effect Pricing

Consumers can order Exodus Effect through the official website. You can download the book on any device and read it anywhere. Customers who order the Exodus Effect receive three free bonuses and access to Prayer Warrior Network; these are:

● Divine Pet

● The Lazarus Effect

● Hidden Prayers

● Prayer Warrior Network Access

To order the Exodus Effect in a hard copy, the book costs $67.00. The book will be shipped for free within two to three business days.

Refund and Return Policy

The publishers of Exodus Effect guarantee a 365-day lifetime refund policy for US customers. The Lifetime Money-Back Guarantee for International customers is a 60-day money-back guarantee from the date of purchase:

Exodus Effect Product Support:

● Email: support@theexoduseffect.com

● Phone: (877) 334-3257

● Mailing Address: Divine Origins LLC, 777 Brickell Ave #500-10389, Miami, FL 33131

ClickBank Order Support:

● Toll-free: 1 (800) 390-6035

● International: +1 (208) 345-4245

Furthermore, they guarantee you will observe significant changes in your life with this revised holy anointed oil. If you feel unhappy or unsatisfied, you can get your money back.

Final Words

The official website of the Exodus Effect book, its pricing, the refund policy, and other details. The website claims that these cannabis oils and other remedies can help you with most problems without seeking a doctor. You can buy it exclusively online through their website and avail of discount offers.

It also includes all the information and instructions on creating the holy oil and using it regularly to reap the benefits and potentially prolong your life. You can contact the representatives on their website if you have any questions. The Exodus Effect aims to convey the idea of the holy oil that heals, cures diseases, and relieves pain. The Exodus Effect book promotes using cannabis oil extracts according to biblical instructions for health purposes. Happy Healing.

