The extensions of EV battery swapping, from G V Sanjay Reddy’s standpoint

The extensions of EV battery swapping, from G V Sanjay Reddy’s standpoint

With Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stating the government's desire to establish a policy for battery swapping and outline interoperability standards, electric vehicle adoption, particularly in the public transportation segment, is projected to increase. G V Sanjay Reddy illustrates how EV battery as a service will evolve through innovative ideas.  

 “The electric vehicle industry has seen great growth in the previous year, and the government has recognised that EVs are the way forward in the mobility sector. As a result, the announcement of the Hon'ble Finance Minister to begin the battery swapping and standardisation process is laudable. This step will pave the way for the country's electric vehicle and energy sectors to expand and prosper,” expresses G V Sanjay Reddy.

 This Budget is focused on overall growth, with a strong focus on digitisation, electrification, infrastructure development, and ease of doing business, with the goal of propelling the Indian economy to long-term growth. “The battery-swapping announcement is a step in the right direction that will benefit a small group of people. However, a more comprehensive approach to creating electric mobility for the passenger vehicle market is required. Demand creation requires medium to long-term planning, and I believe that the fine print will have a ripple effect and passively stimulate the auto industry's growth,” says G V Sanjay Reddy.

 

He informs that the restrictions are in line with the government's goal of making electric vehicles account for at least 30 per cent of private automobile sales by 2030, helping to cut pollution and India's reliance on crude oil imports. Along with the 30 per cent aim for private automobiles, the government has set a 70 per cent target for commercial vehicles to be electric by 2030, as well as a 40 per cent target for buses and an 80 per cent target for two and three-wheelers.

 

The battery swapping legislation is likely to promote the e-commerce delivery and three-wheeler transportation service sectors, as both are time-sensitive, making swapping a drained battery for a fully charged one a more practical option than on-the-spot recharging, which can take hours.

 

Additionally, due to the lack of space in metropolitan areas for establishing large-scale charging stations, a battery swapping policy and interoperability standards will be developed. The commercial sector will be encouraged to build sustainable and creative Battery or Energy as a Service business model. The EV ecosystem will be more efficient as a result of this.

 

The power ministry updated the rules for the country's electric vehicle charging infrastructure in January, allowing owners to charge their vehicles using existing energy connections in their homes or offices. The government also authorised commercial entities to bid for government land for the purpose of constructing public charging stations (PCS).

 

“The budget announcements will help accelerate the uptake of electric vehicles in the country,” says G V Sanjay Reddy.

Battery swapping has been identified as the most effective solution for accelerating EV adoption in India by addressing range anxiety and hesitancy in adoption, as well as the practical aspects of setting up charging infrastructure – such as space constraints in urban areas for dedicated charging stations.

 

This vast industrial switch indicates a shift from a fuel-intensive to a material-intensive energy system. Hundreds of millions of automobiles with large batteries inside will reach the roads in the coming decades, which will be thrilling to witness. 

Ends

 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Punjab Assembly Session: CM Bhagwant Mann announces anti-corruption helpline

2
Punjab

CM Mann chooses March 23 Matrydom Day for anti-corruption helpline launch

3
Punjab

SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal forgoes pension as ex-MLA

4
Punjab

Navjot Sidhu breaks silence, reminds Bhagwant Mann to eradicate mafia raj in Punjab

5
Punjab Election

Rs 3 cr spent on Bhagwant Mann's 17-minute swearing-in ceremony at Khatkar Kalan

6
Punjab Election

Bhagwant Mann gets resounding welcome at Secretariat

7
Punjab

Harmeet Singh Kalka announces separate party

8
Punjab Election

Congress MP Mohammad Sadiq all praise for Bhagwant Mann

9
Punjab

'Will stall flight of youth abroad': Bhagwant Mann takes oath as Punjab CM

10
Sports

Michael Schumacher, Maria Sharapova in Gurugram FIR

Don't Miss

View All
Puppet show on Lord Krishna, Indian dance workshops to be among highlights of special Holi celebration in New York City
Diaspora

Puppet show on Lord Krishna, Indian dance workshops to be among highlights of special Holi celebration in New York City

As Bhagwant Mann assumes charge of the Chief Minister of Punjab, here’s a look at other actor-turned chief ministers
Lifestyle

As Bhagwant Mann assumes charge of the Chief Minister of Punjab, here's a look at other actor-turned chief ministers

United colours of ‘Basant’
Jalandhar

United colours of 'Basant' at Bhagwant Mann's swearing-in

Former tennis star Sharapova, Schumacher booked for fraud on Gurugram court order
Haryana

Former tennis star Sharapova, Schumacher booked for fraud on Gurugram court order

Khaps change tack: From rigid customs to quality education
Haryana

Haryana khaps change tack: From rigid customs to quality education

Expect challans through hi-tech CCTVs from March 25 in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Expect challans through hi-tech CCTVs from March 25 in Chandigarh

Youngest legislator of Punjab looks to raise voice for downtrodden
Punjab FACES OF CHANGE

Narinder Kaur Bharaj: Youngest legislator of Punjab looks to raise voice for downtrodden

‘Women in sexy clothes useless?’ Neena Gupta has a thing to say for all the trolls
Entertainment

‘Women in sexy clothes useless?’ Neena Gupta has a thing to say for all the trolls

Top Stories

New MLAs take oath as first session of 16th Punjab Vidhan Sabha begins

Punjab Assembly Session: CM Bhagwant Mann announces anti-corruption helpline

New MLAs take oath; Bhagwant Mann administered oath first of...

A big pro-people decision in Punjab to be taken today, tweets Bhagwant Mann

CM Mann chooses March 23 Matrydom Day for anti-corruption helpline launch

This is the first major announcement made by Mann after he t...

Navjot Sidhu breaks silence, reminds Bhagwant Mann to eradicate mafia raj in Punjab

Navjot Sidhu breaks silence, reminds Bhagwant Mann to eradicate mafia raj in Punjab

Sidhu hopes Mann brings back Punjab on revival path with pro...

Hooda meets Rahul, then meets Azad, parleys begin on boosting Congress

Bhupinder Hooda meets Rahul Gandhi, then meets Ghulam Nabi Azad; parleys begin on boosting Congress

No one talked of leaving the Congress: G-23 sources; demand ...

SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal foregoes his pension as MLA

SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal forgoes pension as ex-MLA

Puts out a tweet to this effect

Cities

View All

Amritsar MC meeting unlikely on March 21

Amritsar MC meeting unlikely on March 21

AAP MLAs set to walk on tightrope

Raid by AAP MLA: Amritsar teachers, school heads say ‘not in a state of panic’

The winds of change: Pics of Ambedkar, Bhagat Singh start adorning govt offices' walls

Punjabi literary gem Dev Dard passes away

Former CPS Sarup Singla quits SAD

Former CPS Sarup Singla quits SAD

Experts: Off-season management of pest-infested crop must

Halted due to Covid, Shatabdi yet to resume service from Bathinda

More Bathinda, Mansa voters opted for NOTA

Bathinda thermal plant employees ‘punish’ SAD, Congress over closure

Chandigarh administration withdraws order on restrictions on gathering

Chandigarh administration withdraws order on restrictions on gathering

Tile-laden truck veers off road in Zirakpur, leaves 3 dead

Tepid response to Covid vaccine for 12+ in Chandigarh

Four test positive for Covid in Chandigarh

‘Let mentally ill use Indira Holiday Home, at least for now’

Harmeet Singh Kalka announces separate party

Harmeet Singh Kalka announces separate party

Kin of riot victim Ankit Sharma gets Delhi government job

Sexual assault accused held after encounter with police in Delhi

Technical glitch delays services on 3 Delhi Metro lines

Jamia professor held in Rs 1-lakh bribery case

Swearing-in ceremony : All routes to Khatkar Kalan were busy!

Swearing-in ceremony: All routes to Khatkar Kalan were busy!

United colours of 'Basant' at Bhagwant Mann's swearing-in

22-yr-old reunited with family after 7 years, thanks to CM Bhagwant Mann's swearing-in

Jalandhar West: Improving education, healthcare on my agenda, says Sheetal Angural

Jalandhar MC staff allege misbehaviour by brother of AAP legislator

Vaccination of 12-14 age group begins, 73 jabbed

Vaccination of 12-14 age group begins, 73 jabbed in Ludhiana

AAP's Rajinder Pal Kaur defeats 16 candidates in LIP stronghold Ludhiana South seat

One dead, two test positive for Covid in Ludhiana district

Healthcare staff urges Punjab CM to fill vacancies, provide infra in hospitals

Illegal buildings: State-level technical panel to fix accountability of Ludhiana MC officials for lapses

Patiala district sees low turnout on Day 1

Children Covid vaccination drive: Patiala district sees low turnout on Day 1

Patiala civic body razes 'temple site'