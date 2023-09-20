 The Lifesaving Benefits of Newborn Screening : By Genworks : The Tribune India

New Delhi (India), September 20: Every baby that is born is a precious gift and ensuring the good health and well-being of the baby is paramount for a happy and healthy future. Newborn screening helps in early detection and addressing potential health issues in their infancy. Unfortunately, newborn screening is overlooked, which denies the opportunity for the metabolic disorder/deficiency to be corrected and for the baby to lead a normal life and transform into a healthy child and adult. Newborn screening is not merely a routine procedure but a critical investment in the baby’s & child's future. 

According to the World Health Organization, there are over 6,700 newborn deaths each day amounting to 47% of all child deaths under the age of five years from 40% in 1990. Talking about India in particular, the current infant mortality rate in 2023 is 26.619 deaths per 1000 live births. An effective way to avoid these deaths is by embracing newborn screening. Parents and caregivers should prioritize early screenings, follow recommended schedules, and collaborate closely with healthcare professionals to give their children the best start in life and avoid deaths as much as possible.  

Most babies look healthy when they are born but the fact that some potential problems are not readily visible. A metabolic disorder is one that can get in the way of how a body breaks down food, absorbs nutrients, and derives energy for its normal growth and activities. When it is not detected early, the chances of treatment later are minimal or not possible at all. These problems can affect a baby’s physical, mental and emotional development and can cause life-threatening diseases or conditions. With early screening, healthcare providers can treat these problems and empower children to lead healthy lives. The list of conditions for which newborn screening is carried out differs from country to country on the basis of prevalent problems. The conditions for which neonatal screening has been proposed in the Indian scenario include hearing loss, congenital hypothyroidism, congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), and glucose-6-phosphate dehydrogenase (G6PD) deficiency besides biotinidase deficiency and phenylketonuria.   It is also possible to detect the presence of Duchene’s muscular dystrophy quite early  thanks to advances in medical diagnostics. 

As we celebrate newborn screening awareness month, Genworks continues its pitch for early identification of medical conditions in newborns with technologies that can assist healthcare professionals. These technologies enable screening/monitoring for hearing loss, metabolic disorders/deficiencies, and neonatal jaundice as well as providing appropriate treatment solutions.    

The Victor 2D from Revvity (PerkinElmer) is the current gold standard in newborn screening. This system is a robust, cost-efficient screening solution for seven Newborn screening disorders including congenital hypothyroidism, phenylketonuria, congenital adrenal hyperplasia, galactosemia, cystic fibrosis, biotinidase and G6PD deficiency.  Victor 2D is the platform of choice for leading laboratories across the world. More than 10 million newborns are screened with the Victor2 D system each year.  

In addition, Billicare promoted by GenWorks makes sure that Jaundice in infants can be avoided at early stages. It causes yellowing of the skin and the whites of the eyes. The medical term for jaundice in babies is neonatal jaundice. Over 60% of the term and 80% of preterm newborn babies develop clinical Jaundice in the first week after birth. Early screening allows doctors to make sure that children are diagnosed with jaundice before leaving the hospital or birth centre. GenWorks promotes the BiliCare device, a groundbreaking tool for precise measurement and monitoring of bilirubin levels in newborns. This innovative technology assesses the risk of neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, offering a gentle and efficient solution for healthcare professionals working in neonatal intensive care units (NICUs) and newborn nurseries. The device helps in checking the bilirubin levels and avoiding serious Jaundice in children. 

Other than this, GenWorks also takes pride in presenting the Echo-Screen Hearing Screener, an all-in-one hearing screening solution characterized by its advanced technology and automated results with preset screening parameters. According to the World Health Organization, over 34 million children have hearing loss out of which around 60% of cases can be prevented completely. The Echo Screen Hearing Screener is pivotal for early detection of hearing loss, addressing the critical need for hearing screening in newborns. The device combines advanced DPOAWM TEOAE, and AABR technology with automated results and completely standardized present screening parameters along with data management software for result access.

GenWorks is committed to improving healthcare access and outcomes and is making consistent efforts to emphasize the indispensable role of early medical screening for children. GenWorks recognizes that proactive healthcare measures during a child's early years are instrumental in ensuring their lifelong well-being and potential. Stating the importance of the Newborn Screening Awareness Month, Mr. GaneshPrasad, Founder, MD & CEO said “At GenWorks Healthcare, we are dedicated to providing healthcare solutions that support medical professionals in delivering timely and effective care to children across the nation.”

About GenWorks: GenWorks is a leading healthcare solutions provider committed to enhancing healthcare access and outcomes. With a mission to improve healthcare for all, GenWorks offers a range of innovative solutions that support healthcare professionals in providing top-tier care to patients.

 

For more information about GenWorks and our mission to improve healthcare outcomes, please visit www.genworks.com

