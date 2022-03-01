The most influential and humble entrepreneur -Sharani

Sharani, a 29 year old Hyderabad based mother, homemaker and a working woman is none other than a director at one of the most well known and prestigious institutions in India, Narayana Educational Institute. With over 640+ schools and colleges under Narayana, Sharani looks after each one with an equal eye and dedication.

 Being an entrepreneur and her father’s guiro, Sharani has always walked on her father’s footsteps. She has admired him and his work ethics since a young age, and seeing how her father, the founder of Narayana institute, has treated the Narayana group as his own baby, she only wishes to fulfil the same, and she has truly achieved that ultimatum. Narayana group, since the 90s has grown immensely and when it comes to the competitive exams, the input of Narayan has gone up from barely 2% to 25% now. And they do take pride in how things have fallen into place for them and their students. With 4.5 lakh students studying at Narayana today, the level of growth of Narayana and their will to always deliver the best, has taken the institute to the heights of success.

Seeing how students and their parents are happy, it truly brings joy to Sharani’s heart and she just feels over the top. It’s a true satisfaction to see someone so happy and fulfilling with the work you do, and Sharani has always been the best at what she does. Being an entrepreneur at such a young age and being a woman at that, has brought a lot of problems in Sharani’s life, but she only went head strong with it and faced it immensely. There was a time when the negative comments about how she has stage fear got to her, but with time, she took those negative comments as an ultimatum to break the barrier and become the strong, independent woman that she is today. Her confidence, her persona, all of it changed and today, she is one the greatest and most inspiring women entrepreneurs.

With the future plans of starting a chain of pre primary schools, Sharani is all set to take the next step in her life. With handling her family business at Narayana and working on this new project, Sharani has truly set the bars high as to how women can do anything they desire and there’s no stopping them. She truly is an inspiring woman and many women and students have been motivated and inspired by her work. Sharani is one of those beacon lights that every person should look for if they ever lost their way.

