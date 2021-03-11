The Real Story of Malik Brothers and how they shaped one of India’s leading pre-owned car Dealerships, Fusion Cars

The Real Story of Malik Brothers and how they shaped one of India’s leading pre-owned car Dealerships, Fusion Cars

Coming from humble beginnings, Manoj & Tarun Malik started a number plate application business in Vikaspuri, Delhi with money from an insurance claim after their father’s death. Slowly and steadily the brothers entered Delhi’s pre-owned car market in 2007, an industry that was not well respected and looked down upon by customers due to the unprofessional behaviour of dealers.

“Our vision from the very start has been to provide an impeccable and fair experience to both the seller and buyer of cars. And that has been the reason for our success”, says Manoj Malik.

Fusion Cars is one dealership that has maintained a high level of customer satisfaction with clients from all over India. The USP and mantra for success were to always be fair and transparent. This made the brand famous in a short duration and Fusion Cars kept winning the “Best Pre-owned car dealership in Delhi” awards several times by Global Iconic Awards, National Gratitude Awards and many more. The Malik brothers were felicitated by famous celebrities like Parineeti Chopra, Sonali Bendre and Manoj Tiwari to name a few.

On their 15th Anniversary, Fusion Cars opened a new showroom in Tilak Nagar, Delhi and took the entire industry by surprise when the brothers started dealing in ultra-luxury, less driven and high-end exotic cars.

“We are now focused on becoming India’s preferred brand for customers with a need for the most exotic cars in India.”, says Tarun Malik.

The exotic car market has predominantly been led by a few big names in the industry and Fusion Cars now aspires to overtake them all with their DNA of fair dealing, a virtue not common in the industry. Fusion Cars boasts a stunning fleet of some of the rarest exotic cars in India with a wide range of options for the customers to choose from. You can get a deal as low as Rs. 20 lacs on entry level luxury cars and in the upper segment, there’s no limit.

To explore more about Fusion Cars and their collection of cars, you can connect with them.

Address:-

 A-99/100, Ganesh Nagar, Tilak Nagar, Delhi, 110018

Phone: 9999999 681, 999999 4720

WebsiteInstagram

 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Principal has sex with teacher in Chhattisgarh school; suspended after video gets leaked

2
Punjab

Punjab announces amnesty scheme for public transporters

3
Nation

Tina Dabi's wedding pictures out; it was a simple ceremony with close ones in attendance

4
Chandigarh

Punjab Congress chief Raja Warring fined Rs 29,390 over illegal hoardings

5
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann 'unhappy' with transport dept decision to ban use of 'motorcycle rehri'

6
World

'Elon was not the founder of Tesla, he acquired it': Bengaluru man tweets, Musk clarifies story

7
Nation

2-year-old among 5 of family killed with sharp-edged weapons in UP’s Prayagraj

8
Himachal

At Kangra rally, Kejriwal sells his Delhi model, predicts early Assembly poll in Himachal

9
Entertainment

'Chhoti Bachi Ho Kya’: Tiger Shroff's dialogue from ‘Heropanti' is top trend on Twitter; check rib-tickling memes

10
Punjab

Barnala villager sells ‘CM wali bakri’, says he is a relieved man now

Don't Miss

View All
Movie shoot in Manali raises hope of tourism industry
Himachal

Movie shoot in Manali raises hope of tourism industry

An interactive session with Vivek Agnihotri at Chandigarh University witnesses fireworks as students pose tough questions & the maker occasionally loses his cool
Entertainment

Vivek Agnihotri occasionally loses cool as students pose tough questions at Chandigarh University

Climate change not limited to national boundaries, it will affect us all: Dalai Lama on Earth Day
Himachal

Climate change not limited to national boundaries, it will affect us all: Dalai Lama on Earth Day

Cristiano Ronaldo shares first pic of newborn daughter three days after son's death
Trending

Cristiano Ronaldo shares first pic of newborn daughter three days after son's death

On the Highway to Punjab
Lifestyle

Imtiaz Ali: On the Highway to Punjab

Akshay Kumar's old pic of cigarette ad surfaces after he claims never endorsed tobacco, Twitter user asks ‘are cigarettes made of gulkand?'
Entertainment

Akshay Kumar's old pic of cigarette ad surfaces after he claims never endorsed tobacco, Twitter user asks ‘are cigarettes made of gulkand?'

Ukrainian teachers take classes from bunkers
Chandigarh

Ukrainian teachers take classes from bunkers

Why Punjab Police visited Kumar Vishwas' house in Delhi not clear, ex-AAP leader warns Bhagwant Mann that Kejriwal will betray Punjab and him one day
Delhi

Punjab Police at my door, claims Kumar Vishwas, warns Bhagwant Mann that Kejriwal will betray Punjab and him one day

Top News

PM Modi to unveil Rs 20,000-crore projects today

PM Modi to unveil Rs 20,000-crore projects in J-K today, first such move after abrogation of Article 370

Blast in agriculture field on Jammu outskirts, may be meteorite: Police

Blast in agriculture field on Jammu outskirts, may be meteorite: Police

Say may be it was caused by a lightning strike

Nabha jailbreak accused Amandeep Dhotian tries suicide in Sangrur jail

Nabha jailbreak accused Amandeep Dhotian tries suicide in Sangrur jail

Police have registered a case

Gurugram police arrest 4 men for looting Rs 1 crore from cash van

Gurugram police arrest 4 men for looting Rs 1 crore from cash van

Most of the cash has also been recovered

In strength of panchayats lies prosperity of new India: PM Modi

In strength of panchayats lies prosperity of new India: PM Modi

April 24 is observed by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj as th...

Cities

View All

Start ambulance service from Mehta health centre: Cabinet minister Harbhajan Singh

Start ambulance service from Mehta health centre: Cabinet minister Harbhajan Singh

Man climbs high-voltage electric tower in Gate Hakiman Wala area

International session on Jallianwala Bagh begins at Guru Nanak Dev University

Covid-19: 8 test +ve in four days in Amritsar district

Widen alleys leading to Gurdwara Guru Ke Mehal where Guru Tegh Bahadur was born: MP Gurjeet Aujla to Punjab CM

In south Malwa, Food Corporation of India stays away from buying

In south Malwa, Food Corporation of India stays away from buying

Wary farmers to curtail cotton-sowing

Chandigarh mulls constructing tunnel to cut travel time to airport

Chandigarh mulls constructing tunnel to cut travel time to airport

Chandigarh administration razes 200 illegal jhuggis in Mani Majra

Detonator, wire found near Burail jail in Chandigarh

Chandigarh Civic body fines Punjab Congress president

Covid: Daily case count starts growing in Chandigarh

Jahangirpuri: ED files case against key accused for money laundering

Jahangirpuri: ED files case against key accused for money laundering

Delhi's R-value crosses 2, not 4th wave yet: Experts

Delhi police crackdown on gang making counterfeit Rs 10 coins

Delhi's R-value 2.1 this week, every covid-infected person infecting 2 others: IIT-Madras analysis

Active Covid cases cross 14K in India, face masks back in Delhi

SIT formed in Ravi Gill murder case

SIT formed in Ravi Gill murder case

2 new Covid cases in Jalandhar district

Baisakhi Mela back at Kanjli Wetland after 20 yrs

Teachers hold protest over non-payment of salary

Power theft cases decline in Doaba region

Ludhiana: Women cell fails to pay Rs 10 lakh dues, power supply snapped

Ludhiana: Women cell fails to pay Rs 10 lakh dues, power supply snapped

Man plays pellet drum at CP office to awaken conscience of police officers

No check on plying of illegally modified vehicles on highways

Garbage put on fire at Dana Mandi; NGO seeks FIR against officials

Covid-19: 2 test positive in Ludhiana district

Patiala: Health workers reach Moti Bagh Palace to inoculate Preneet Kaur

Patiala: Health workers reach Moti Bagh Palace to inoculate Preneet Kaur

Government Medical College, Patiala, holds White Coat Ceremony for 225 MBBS students

Patiala Deputy Commissioner takes stock of flood-prone areas in Dudhan Sadhan block

Administration to launch ‘Kisan Bhagidari Prathmikta Hamari’ campaign today