The Sandbox And Big Eyes Hold Great Potential For Handsome Rewards

The cryptocurrency market is a vast melting pot of a wide variety of coins. For a coin to succeed, it must have a lot of unique features. Apart from these fantastic features, it must also appeal to crypto users. Only coins that manage to draw the heartstrings stand the chance of shooting to the top. A terrible bear market has wreaked terrible havoc in the crypto market, and it has affected the performance of many coins. However, in the middle of the awful winter, there is still hope for a number of coins. These coins stand the chance of providing handsome rewards for their investors and traders in the coming days. Two coins that can provide significant profits are The Sandbox (SAND) and Big Eyes (BIG).

THE SANDBOX (SAND) The Unique Crypto

The Sandbox (SAND) is a unique crypto asset with an exciting feature that makes it appealing to many crypto users. As a virtual gaming platform, The Sandbox (SAND) allows a gaming community of its own to develop. The thriving gaming community can own, design, and monetize blockchain games and the native cryptocurrency called SAND. The Sandbox (SAND) has one fundamental purpose: to unite the blockchain and gaming industries. By doing so, The Sandbox (SAND) can develop a new experience for the players in the Bitcoin market.

The Sandbox (SAND) platform allows users to create and sell their own game experiences. To do that, the platform offers VoxEdit software for users to create voxel assets and exchange them for non-fungible tokens, otherwise known as NFTs. The platform uses its local currency for staking, governing, and transferring value within The Sandbox (SAND) ecosystem.

The unique Sandbox (SAND) technology allows game creators to create amazing 3D NFTs for virtual games. Apart from the developers, Sandbox (SAND) users can create their own characters and incorporate them into the games. The game characters can play against one another and win the rewards available. The prizes won can be sold or exchanged on the crypto market at the running price. Although the crypto collapse affects many coins, The Sandbox (SAND) holds the potential for handsome rewards in the coming days.

BIG EYES (BIG) The New Meme Coin

Big Eyes (BIG) is one of the most popular coins in the crypto sphere. One of the unique features of the coin is its explosive popularity among crypto users. Big Eyes (BIG) has raised over five million dollars for a coin that is still at its presale stage. Another interesting factor of the coin is its dedication to the environment. The coin has taken a keen interest in the water bodies and preserving the oceans. Big Eyes (BIG) has dedicated 5% of its tokens to charitable organizations dedicated to saving the oceans to protect the water from pollution and the fish from dying.

To keep the fire burning, the Big Eyes (BIG) team intends to incorporate NFTs into the platform. As one of the most financially rewarding aspects of the crypto market, the inclusion of NFTs in the platform will increase the profitability of the coin and make it even more appealing to investors.

