 The Sandbox And Big Eyes Hold Great Potential For Handsome Rewards : The Tribune India

The Sandbox And Big Eyes Hold Great Potential For Handsome Rewards

The Sandbox And Big Eyes Hold Great Potential For Handsome Rewards


The cryptocurrency market is a vast melting pot of a wide variety of coins. For a coin to succeed, it must have a lot of unique features. Apart from these fantastic features, it must also appeal to crypto users. Only coins that manage to draw the heartstrings stand the chance of shooting to the top. A terrible bear market has wreaked terrible havoc in the crypto market, and it has affected the performance of many coins. However, in the middle of the awful winter, there is still hope for a number of coins. These coins stand the chance of providing handsome rewards for their investors and traders in the coming days. Two coins that can provide significant profits are The Sandbox (SAND) and Big Eyes (BIG).

 

THE SANDBOX (SAND) The Unique Crypto

The Sandbox (SAND) is a unique crypto asset with an exciting feature that makes it appealing to many crypto users. As a virtual gaming platform, The Sandbox (SAND) allows a gaming community of its own to develop. The thriving gaming community can own, design, and monetize blockchain games and the native cryptocurrency called SAND. The Sandbox (SAND) has one fundamental purpose: to unite the blockchain and gaming industries. By doing so, The Sandbox (SAND) can develop a new experience for the players in the Bitcoin market.

The Sandbox (SAND) platform allows users to create and sell their own game experiences. To do that, the platform offers VoxEdit software for users to create voxel assets and exchange them for non-fungible tokens, otherwise known as NFTs. The platform uses its local currency for staking, governing, and transferring value within The Sandbox (SAND) ecosystem.

The unique Sandbox (SAND) technology allows game creators to create amazing 3D NFTs for virtual games. Apart from the developers, Sandbox (SAND) users can create their own characters and incorporate them into the games. The game characters can play against one another and win the rewards available. The prizes won can be sold or exchanged on the crypto market at the running price. Although the crypto collapse affects many coins, The Sandbox (SAND) holds the potential for handsome rewards in the coming days.

BIG EYES (BIG) The New Meme Coin

 

Big Eyes (BIG) is one of the most popular coins in the crypto sphere. One of the unique features of the coin is its explosive popularity among crypto users. Big Eyes (BIG) has raised over five million dollars for a coin that is still at its presale stage. Another interesting factor of the coin is its dedication to the environment. The coin has taken a keen interest in the water bodies and preserving the oceans. Big Eyes (BIG) has dedicated 5% of its tokens to charitable organizations dedicated to saving the oceans to protect the water from pollution and the fish from dying.

To keep the fire burning, the Big Eyes (BIG) team intends to incorporate NFTs into the platform. As one of the most financially rewarding aspects of the crypto market, the inclusion of NFTs in the platform will increase the profitability of the coin and make it even more appealing to investors.

To gain the bonus tokens, use the code: BUYEYES718

 

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Anand Marriage Act to be implemented properly in Punjab, says CM Bhagwant Mann

2
Chandigarh

2 youngsters killed, girl seriously injured in road mishap; were on way from Chandigarh to Phagwara

3
Trending

Shoaib Malik cheated on Sania Mirza, says Pakistan media; star couple thinking of separation after 12 years of marriage

4
Business

India to begin outperforming world peers in a decade: Morgan Stanley

5
Business

India indebted to former PM Manmohan Singh for economic reforms: Nitin Gadkari

6
Amritsar

SGPC president polls: Sukhbir Badal urges Bibi Jagir Kaur to withdraw from contest, 'respect panthic sentiments'

7
Trending

Is it UFO? Is it water tank? Man’s hilarious conversation over mistaking ‘pani ki tanki’ for UFO in smog-filled Delhi goes viral

8
Nation

Education not business to earn profit, tuition fees shall always be affordable: Supreme Court

9
Punjab

Suspend Amritsar police commissioner, Partap Bajwa tells Punjab CM Mann; demands action against Excise officials too

10
Nation

India, Russia resolve to expand economic cooperation as Jaishankar holds talks with Lavrov in Moscow

Don't Miss

View All
Shoaib Malik cheated on Sania Mirza, says Pakistan media; star couple thinking of separation after 12 years of marriage
Trending

Shoaib Malik cheated on Sania Mirza, says Pakistan media; star couple thinking of separation after 12 years of marriage

Sunny Leone picture used in Karnataka teachers’ examination admit card; probe ordered
Nation

Sunny Leone picture used in Karnataka teachers' examination admit card; probe ordered

Haryana girls break glass ceiling, line up for Army rally
Haryana

Haryana girls break glass ceiling, line up for Army rally

Chandigarh’s air quality dips to ‘poor’, experts blame it on farm fires
Chandigarh

Chandigarh’s air quality dips to ‘poor’, experts blame it on farm fires

Elon Musk 'tweets' lyrics of Bhojpuri song ‘Lollipop lagelu’ on Twitter but here’s a catch
Trending

Elon Musk 'tweets' lyrics of Bhojpuri song 'Lollipop lagelu' on Twitter but here's a catch

Pakistan police officer gets Rs 100 million in bank account, becomes overnight millionaire; bank freezes his ATM card
World

Pakistan police officer gets Rs 100 million in bank account, becomes overnight millionaire; bank freezes his ATM card

Dubai fire races up high-rise near world’s tallest building
World

Dubai fire races up high-rise near world's tallest building Burj Khalifa

I was kidnapped by begging mafia, they gave me injection that made me blind, my fingers were cut, says 24-year-old UP man
Nation

I was kidnapped by begging mafia, they gave me injection that made me blind, my fingers were cut, says 24-year-old UP man

Top News

Justice DY Chandrachud takes oath as 50th Chief Justice of India

Justice DY Chandrachud takes oath as 50th Chief Justice of India

President Draupadi Murmu administer the oath of office to Ju...

DMK, allies petition President for ‘sacking’ Tamil Nadu governor, slam him for ‘communal’ remarks

DMK, allies petition President for ‘sacking’ Tamil Nadu governor, slam him for ‘communal’ remarks

Among others, the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance take ...

Kerala govt intends to replace governor as universities’ chancellor through ordinance: Higher Education Minister

Kerala govt intends to replace governor as universities’ chancellor through ordinance: Higher Education Minister

The decision to issue the ordinance taken at a cabinet meeti...

UGC scraps rule on publishing in journals before final submission of PhD thesis

UGC scraps rule on publishing in journals before final submission of PhD thesis

It will no longer be mandatory to publish research papers pu...

Mumbai court likely to pass order on Sanjay Raut’s bail plea in money-laundering case today

Mumbai court grants bail to Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut in money-laundering case

Special Judge MG Deshpande had reserved the order last week ...


Cities

View All

Youth shot dead over land dispute in Amritsar

Youth shot dead over land dispute in Amritsar

Teacher attacked in Tarn Taran school, case filed after 4 days

'Guru Nanak united humanity by removing evil of caste discrimination'

Unscrupulous elements fire gunshots in Chheharta

15 held for firing at NRI's wedding reception in Amritsar

Sudden spurt in dengue cases, 75 reported in 7 days in Bathinda district

Sudden spurt in dengue cases, 75 reported in 7 days in Bathinda district

Patwari, aide caught taking Rs 7,000 bribe in Mansa

Bathinda district emerges as medicare hub of south Malwa

Sirhind canal water supply suspended, to hit sowing

Projects Gathering Dust: Disposal of 40 booths bridge too far for Chandigarh MC

Projects Gathering Dust: Disposal of 40 booths bridge too far for Chandigarh MC

Chandigarh’s air quality dips to ‘poor’, experts blame it on farm fires

GMCH-32 may again halt treatment as Punjab owes Rs 4 crore

4 of family booked for assaulting woman cop in Chandigarh

Panchkula: Slum dwellers of Rajiv, Indira colonies to get 40 square yard units

If AAP comes to power in MCD, mountains of garbage will disappear from Delhi in 5 years: Manish Sisodia

If AAP comes to power in MCD, mountains of garbage will disappear from Delhi in 5 years: Manish Sisodia

After earthquake strikes Nepal, Delhiites poke memes on yet another jolt after pollution in national capital

Ex-boyfriend pushes insurance company employee to death from office building in Noida

Arvind Kejriwal to meet AAP leaders today to discuss strategy for MCD polls

At 354, Noida AQI remains in ‘very poor’ category

Armed men storm dera, make away with ~1.5-kg gold, cash

Armed men storm Dera Harkhowal, make away with Rs 1.5-kg gold, cash

Stressed, student hangs self at NIT in Jalandhar

Jalandhar MC notice to company for 'casual work' on ICCC project

Neglect of Kala Sanghian Drain raises dengue scare

Project to four-lane Phagwara-Hoshiarpur road okayed: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

Minister inaugurates much-awaited legacy waste bioremediation project in Ludhiana

Minister inaugurates much-awaited legacy waste bioremediation project in Ludhiana

Man shot at in Samrala over old enmity, critical

Gursimran Mand gets his escort vehicle back

2 weeks after attack on brother-sister duo, Sidhwan Bet police book three

Rs 2.17-cr vertical garden project kicks off in Ludhiana

SIT to probe smuggling of liquor from Punjab to poll-bound Gujarat

SIT to probe smuggling of liquor from Punjab to poll-bound Gujarat

Respiratory illnesses on the rise as smog engulfs Patiala district

Patiala MC panel meeting to take up key projects today

Patiala: Play ‘Gadhe Ki Baraat’ leaves audience in splits

Six posts of Senior Medical Officer filled in Patiala district