The song “Ishq Nibhava,” feat. Divya Agarwal and Shakti Arora, produced by Amandeep Singh Batra, create new records

Amandeep Singh Batra is planning to now cast emerging artists in the TV world for his upcoming songs.

Isn’t it wondrous to know and read more about all those people who, before trying to clinch success, run behind in attaining excellence in their fields? Very few people work towards gaining more excellence in their work, and the ones who do go ahead in creating greater change in their respective fields. These individuals also make sure to work around visionary ideas that have the power to bring more glory to their niches, ultimately creating exponential growth for them and their sectors. The music industry always sees an influx of many such talented beings across the world.

Amandeep Singh Batra is definitely one of them who, as a producer in the music world, has brought more success, growth, and glory to the field with the kind of back-to-back hit tracks he has provided the Indian music scene with, giving new opportunities to artists to flourish. A few months ago, he had produced the song “Ishq Nibhava,” featuring prominent TV names like Divya Agarwal and Shakti Arora. It is a Punjabi song that is beautiful sung by Rupali Jagga and Nitin Gupta. Speaking on the success the track has been garnering since the time it has been released, Amandeep Singh Batra says, “It easily got connected with listeners because of the relatable story and the soulful lyrics and music of the song. It is about a long-distance relationship between two besotted lovers who are madly in love with each other but are separated by situations and time. However, their love holds them together, no matter what.”

The song has already earned more than 6.5 million views on YouTube and still looks unstoppable. You can hear it here, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S-rzeQjDenI. Amandeep Singh Batra as a producer, who is on an upward growth and success trend in the ever-so-competitive industry, says that now he is working towards casting more such promising artists from the TV world so that they relate more effortlessly to the audiences, who already know them for their impeccable work in the industry.