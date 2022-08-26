The success story of making Arranged Marriages over the internet Possible

Arranged marriages still hold high esteem in India, involving families finding the perfect partner for their children. However, this process has changed over the years, with online marriage portals coming into the picture, acting as intermediaries helping people choose their ideal match through lakhs of verified profiles online.

Chavara Matrimony is one such matrimony site that has written the success story of making arranged marriages possible on the internet. As India’s largest matrimony site for the Christian community, Chavara recently crossed the 1.5 lakh mark of successful marriages online.

A dream seeded 25 years ago

The matrimony site was established in 1996, two and half decades ago, to unify the holy bond of matrimony. The matrimonial service was started in the name of Chavara Family Welfare Center along with the assistance of Rev. Fr. Job Myladiyil CMI as the Director.

Speaking about the journey of 26 years in uniting Christian families, Mr. Johnson C Abraham, the Executive Director, reminisces, “We are glad to have come a long way in our journey envisaged by St. Chavara. During the starting years when online matrimony was novel to India, dealing with the apprehension of people in sharing their photos was a big task. Today, the site has crossed the mark of 1.5 lakh marriages through its online portal.

Covered by a leading newspaper

Chavara Matrimony faced a lot of criticism in the beginning, from being called brokers to Parish Priest turned Matchmaker. However, the mold was broken in 2012 when NDTV covered the story of Chavara Matrimony, facilitating platforms for Christian brides and grooms to find their soul mates. In addition, they were also covered by a leading North Indian Hindi Newspaper that applauded them for their noble venture of uniting youth in the holy bond of matrimony.

Defining the motivation for starting an online portal for arranged marriages, Mr. Johnson explained, "Many families still follow arranged marriages. In addition, I am a believer of the arranged marriage system and trust the union fixed by families through mutual consent and blessings of the Lord being equally fruitful in blooming love between the couples after the wedding.”

Select your partner with just a few clicks

Apart from 30+ outlets, they also have a digital app available on Android PlayStore and Apple Store with a user-friendly design and secured data policy. Individuals can register online with a few clicks, update their personal details and pictures and search for matches using the advanced filter tools as per the requirement. Besides, the newly launched digital magazine offers clients to browse through prospective bride and groom giving a similar feel to checking a magazine.

In creating successful arranged marriages, Chavara enables users to chat and connect with their matches to build a level of understanding and friendship as the foundation of a successful marriage.

Irrespective of where you are, find your Ms Perfect and Mr. Perfect with Chavara Christian Matrimony connecting hearts for 26 years. Visit any of our branches or install the online app on your smartphone to register and begin an eventful journey of a holy nuptial bond.

Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.