ThePhotoStick OMNI Reviews: Legit Product That Works or Cheap Brand?

Videos and photos help people create memories of significant milestones and occasions in life. Only pictures and videos can create good memories. They are the best way to remember and honor those you love, especially when they pass on.

One can use different methods to store their favorite photos. You can choose to print each image or keep it on the cloud. However, these methods also come with several limitations. Printed photos are prone to damage by water, fire, or tear. Once damaged, one cannot retrieve the pictures and must find the original soft copy.

On the other hand, photos and videos stored in the cloud will require owners to pay a subscription fee to avoid losing access. Therefore, default in payment restricts you from accessing these images. Therefore, experts are now innovating devices used to store your soft copy documents, pictures, and videos in their original format.

These simple devices, such as ThePhotoStick Omni, provide a backup platform where you can store all your important files without any charges or vulnerability to damage.

What is a ThePhotoStick OMNI Device?

ThePhotoStick OMNI is a revolutionary device used for storage purposes. One can use it on any USB-compatible device, including your phone. It has a pre-installed program that scans, retrieves, and stores all photos and videos on the device.

It is easy to use and does not require any other accessory to connect to your computer. It is durable and less prone to damage by minor impacts. Its affordability and uniqueness make it the most preferred device.

How Does ThePhotoStick OMNI Device Work?

Several backup options are available in the market. However, most of these options do not provide offline backup modes. Therefore, the ThePhotoStick OMNI device was designed to fill the current gap in the market since most people are skeptical about using cloud systems due to a lack of knowledge and sophisticated technologies.

The inventing company insists that ThePhotoStick OMNI has no technical hurdles, thus providing a safe backup without needing to use accessories or create accounts. The device is compatible with all operating systems, such as:

● Window 7 and newer versions

● OS.10.13 and more recent versions

● iOS and iPad OS 13.0 and later

● Android 6.0 and later

● It also accepts files in different formats, such as:

● JPEG

● GIF

● PNG

● TIFF

● ICO

● Camera Raw

● PCT file

● MPEG 4

● MOV

● WMV

● AVI

How to Use the ThePhotoStick OMNI Device

The ThePhotoStick OMNI Device is easy to use. However, the steps for use may vary depending on the device.

● Windows Device

● Connect the ThePhotoStick OMNI to your device using a USB cable

● Launch file explorer and open the ThePhotoStick Windows .exe

● Click Go

● Mac Devices

● Connect the ThePhotoStick OMNI to the device on the available USB port

● Open the icon appearing as ThePhotoStick

● Double-click on the ThePhotoStick Mac icon and click Go

● For Phones (Android and iOS)

● Visit the App store and download the ThePhotoStick Mobile App

● Connect the device to your phone through the charging port

● Click the 'Backup Now' command on the app

Benefits of Using ThePhotoStick OMNI

User Friendly

The device comes with user-friendly features. Backing up files to the device does not require any technical procedure. Once you plug it in, it scans and retrieves all files from the device. It also retrieves large amounts of data in a few minutes.

It does not require login Details.

Users do not need to provide credentials when using the ThePhotoStick OMNI device. Once you insert it, it gives you full access to the files in their original format.

Independent

The ThePhotoStick OMNI does not require other accessories to run. One does not need to charge or connect the device to the internet. It is ideal for people who frequent areas with poor internet connectivity.

Highly Portable

The device is small in size, which makes it easy to carry. You can place it in your pocket and walk around with it. This feature makes it ideal for people needing a device for outdoor activities.

Relatively Cheap

Retrieving lost data can be expensive, especially if you seek professional services. However, ThePhotoStick OMNI provides a cheaper option for data retrieval. It helps you store unlimited files and allows you to retrieve them even if you lose your phone.

Other benefits include:

● It is compatible with all devices with USB ports

● It does not require any technical expertise

● It stores files in multiple formats

● It stores all types all files, including documents

● It is made using durable material

● It scans, retrieves, and stores all files within minutes

ThePhotoStick OMNI Pricing and Availability

The ThePhotoStick OMNI is available only on the company's official website. Interested buyers are warned against purchasing the product from any other source. The restriction ensures that everyone gets an original product from the company.

In addition to that, purchasing from the official website allows you to enjoy incredible offers and discounts. The prices vary depending on the capacity, which includes:

● 32GB ThePhotoStick OMNI at $59.99

● 64GB ThePhotoStick OMNI at $79.99

● 128GB ThePhotoStick OMNI at $99.99

● 256GB ThePhotoStick OMNI at $149.99

The product is built to last and comes with a sixty-day money-back guarantee. Unhappy clients can claim a refund within 60 days after purchase.

Final Verdict on ThePhotoStick OMNI Review

Different methods exist on how you can store personal files and data. However, each plan comes with its own merits and demerits. In most cases, the demerits outshine the merits making it hard for one to choose the best storage mode. However, with the invention of ThePhotoStick OMNI, one can now store data without any challenges.

The device offers a quick way to transfer files and store them. It is also compatible with all devices with USB ports. One does not need any extra accessories to access the files. Once plugged in, it automatically scans and retrieves all data and stores it safely. One does not need to transfer the photos manually.

