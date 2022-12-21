These Three Tokens Should Be in Your Crypto Portfolio: Big Eyes Coin, Binance Coin, and Zcash

Patient investors have a better chance of making a huge profit in the coming year, as select cryptocurrencies may be rewarding in the long run. Binance Coin (BNB) and Zcash (ZEC) are at the top of the list of these crypto assets, with Big Eyes Coin (BIG) not far behind.

These three altcoins could be a fantastic addition to investment portfolios and are expected to have a very lucrative year. Crypto investors should keep an eye on these altcoins, particularly Big Eyes Coin (BIG), which is expected to be one of the next crypto assets to skyrocket in 2023.

Binance Coin (BNB)

In the wake of the recent controversy surrounding the cryptocurrency exchange FTX, the Binance Coin (BNB) has experienced a sharp spike. FTX, one of the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, was recently found to be engaging in insider trading and market manipulation. The claims caused shockwaves throughout the cryptocurrency world and sparked a surge of doubt and mistrust.

BNB became known as a shelter for investors during this controversy. The value of BNB, the native crypto of the Binance exchange, has considerably increased recently. This is partly caused by the perception of Binance as a more reliable and stable network than FTX. As a result, many investors are using BNB to safeguard their assets and prevent possible losses.

Binance (BNB) is dependable and valuable to have in your portfolio. You receive discounts when you trade on Binance, and many BEP-20 projects can be joined using Binance tokens. You can simply invest in other cryptocurrency projects and save money on trading costs at the Binance trading network if you have Binance tokens or BNB.

Zcash (ZEC)

Shortly after the Zcash (ZEC) coin was introduced in October 2016, it reached an all-time high of $3,191. This high figure indicates the speed with which sentiments can influence the price of a coin. Zcash (ZEC) is prone to extreme and unexpected fluctuations and severe volatility.

Zcash (ZEC) was unable to maintain this price, falling to an all-time low of $19.75 on March 13th, 2020, after four years. Following this upheaval, Zcash (ZEC) recovered to trade above $55 by May. Zcash (ZEC) had highs of $102 in August and lows of $50 in September of the same year, with a value spike to $75 by July. Zcash (ZEC) had fallen to $47 before the end of the year.

Zcash (ZEC) began the year with increases, reaching a high of $120 in January. Zcash (ZEC) had low points and highs, but on November 26th, 2021, it reached a high of $295.82. By January, the price had dropped to roughly $89. By March 28th, it had achieved a high of $209. However, it has steadily decreased to $40.17 since then.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

The buzz surrounding meme currencies has caused a lot of FOMO (fear of missing out), and most cryptocurrency fans are now looking into it. The cryptocurrency asset has been on presale for months, enjoying greater adoption and expanding appeal.

This has enhanced its presale performance, as it has one of the best presale runs this year. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a meme coin utility. It is a tough cat ready to compete with the doge tokens and a lovely cat hoping to benefit people substantially.

The benefit of Big Eyes Coin begins with money creation and growth. The crypto project intends to accomplish this by utilizing DeFi. It will guarantee an unlimited flow of money in DeFi, allowing customers to tap directly from the source. Individuals with DeFi knowledge should be satisfied, as the cryptocurrency asset will provide tools to help with DeFi knowledge and expand its popularity and acceptability among consumers. The rising use and acceptance of DeFi will push wealth into the market.

The blockchain ecosystem is based on the Ethereum network, allowing it to use the general benefits of Ethereum blockchain dApps for user delight. The meme currency will be one of several that will aid in the growth of the meme space by merging its benefits with thriving industry. If you like this project, here is a promo code Ocean520 to win free tokens when purchasing BIG.

