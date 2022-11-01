 Top 16 Men Lab-Grown Diamond Engagement Bands : The Tribune India

Top 16 Men Lab-Grown Diamond Engagement Bands

November 01: Lab-grown diamonds (also known as lab-created, man-made, engineered, and cultured diamonds) are grown in highly controlled laboratory environments using advanced technological processes that mimic the conditions under which diamonds form naturally in the Earth’s mantle beneath the crust. Actual carbon atoms are organized in the diamond crystal structure in these lab-created diamonds. As a result, they exhibit the same optical and chemical qualities as natural diamonds since they are constructed of the same material.

 

The rise of lab-grown diamonds jewelry has prompted a revolution in the jewelry industry. As more people seek conflict-free diamonds, brands are being pushed to reconsider their ethics and shift to lab-created diamond jewelry. And much like every other aspect of the wedding, rings are getting more personalized; men and women alike are looking for something unique. “There are no rules anymore,” says an industry.

 

There is no such thing as right or wrong; men are not afraid anymore to express their affection by wearing whatever they choose. A rise has been seen in engagement rings for men, particularly in the LGBT community, “but this interest is growing for all couples, regardless of gender or sexual orientation.” 

 

This article addresses the top 20 unique lab-grown diamond engagement bands for men. These are available in various styles and designs, among which bezel, bridal, cluster, and classic ones are popular.

 

1. 1/3 Ct. Round Lab-Grown Diamond Men’s Ring 14K Yellow Gold

This men’s lab-made diamond ring is a distinguished pick that creates a fantastic first impression. The magnificent design is crafted in 14K yellow gold and includes a square-shaped center frame with three dazzling round I-J VS-SI lab-grown diamonds totaling 1/3 carat. The high-polish and satin-finish pattern adds intrigue to the overall appearance.

 

2. 1/2 Ct. T.W. Lab-Grown Diamond Men’s Band 14K White Gold

A lab-grown diamond ring is a piece of jewelry that will last a lifetime. The ring is ideal for a wedding, anniversary, or “just because” occasion and can be worn with pride and confidence. A row of scintillating F-G, VS-SI lab-grown diamonds, totaling ½ carat bezel set in a 14K white gold ring, creates a stunning aesthetic.

 

3. ½ Ct. T.W. Lab-Grown Diamond Ring Men’s 14K Yellow Gold

This trendy band compliments any outfit and is ideal for everyday wear. It is made of superb 14K yellow gold and features an alternating creative design set with gleaming round lab-grown diamonds. A ½ carat total weight of brilliant diamonds with a color rating of F-G and VS-SI diamond clarity completes the design and gives it an appealing look.

 

4. ½ Ct. T.W. Lab-Grown Diamond Men’s Ring 14K White Gold

A jewelry piece as trendy as this is perfect for a fashion-forward man because the style is subtle yet never lacking in a macho aspect. With a squared edge and channel set of lab-grown diamonds flanked by three stepped rows and a high polished luster, this 14K white gold ring is expertly and exquisitely created. The I-J color and VS-SI purity round lab-grown diamonds total ½ carats.

 

5. ¾ Ct. T.W. Lab-Grown Diamond Men’s Ring 14K Two Tone Gold

It is a stunning lab-grown diamond band for guys in two tones. Made of 14k yellow gold to complement any attire, it features a rhodium center strip for a magnificent two-tone effect. A row of gleaming I-J, VS-SI lab-grown diamonds totaling ¾ carat creates a stunning look. The band’s slim design and channel setting, fastened by prongs, make it ideal for everyday use.

 

6. 0.90 Ct. Round Lab-Grown Diamond Men’s Ring 14K Gold

This men’s lab-made diamond ring is a distinguished pick that creates a fantastic first impression. The exquisite design is crafted in 14K yellow or white gold and includes a square-shaped center frame with a sparkling 0.90-carat round I-J/VS-SI lab-grown diamond solitaire. A high-polish finish enhances the overall aesthetic of this piece with a comprehensive creative design.

 

7. ½ Ct. T.W. Lab-Grown Diamond Men’s Ring 14K White Gold

The unique design of this Jasper Ring makes it an ideal solitaire band for engagements, wedding days, or anniversaries. A single round lab-grown diamond weighing ½ carat with I-J color and VS-SI clarity completes this basic and minimalist design and gives it a look that men of this age will immediately fall in love with.

 

8. Harrison Ring – 1.00 Ct. T.W.

This splendid lab-grown diamond ring is perfect for men to wear whenever they please. The eye is led to the 1-carat square frame of sparkling round lab-grown diamonds at the center of the ring, expertly created in 14K yellow gold. The wide shank is finished with a satin finish that provides depth and complexity to the design. The hue of each round lab-grown diamond is I-J, while the clarity is VS-SI, making it a piece you cannot overlook.

 

9. Harvey Ring – 1.00 Ct. T.W.

With a fascinating and masculine design, a ring such as this will be wholeheartedly welcomed by any man looking for a bit of spark. Attention is expertly drawn to the 1-carat combination of sparkling round lab-grown diamonds set in a square framed center. Vertical stepped shank detailing completes the design by adding depth and dimension to the wide shank and making it pleasing to the eye. The hue of each round lab-grown diamond is I-J, while the clarity is VS-SI.

 

 10. Roman Ring – 4.00 Ct. T.W.

If you are looking for a jewelry item that can stand out and be the focus of everybody’s attention, you have just found something you will appreciate. A classic lab-produced diamond ring is a terrific option and speaks highly of the attractive personality of the wearer. The glorious 14K white gold design has a satin finished channel design with a total weight of 4 carats of round I-J VS-SI lab-grown diamonds.

 

11. Justin Ring – 3.00 Ct. T.W.

This lab-grown diamond ring has a macho appeal for your man’s modern taste. The 3-carat weight cluster of sparkling round lab-grown diamonds at the center of the ring, expertly created in 14K white or yellow gold, is a crowd puller. The curved arches and high polished finish give the extensive shank depth and character. The hue of each round lab-grown diamond is I-J, and the clarity is VS-SI.

 

 12. Gene Ring – 3.00 Ct. T.W.

Such gorgeous lab-grown diamond rings can be any man’s choice, with a refined and masculine appeal. The spacious shank is finished with vertical rhodium-plated grooved detailing and a satin finish, making the design look profound. The hue of each round lab-grown diamond is I-J, and the clarity is VS-SI.

 

 13. Owen Ring – ½ Ct. T.W.

This trendy band compliments any outfit and is ideal for daily wear. It is made of superb 14K yellow gold and features a creative design set with gleaming round lab-grown diamonds. 1.5-carat of brilliant lab-made diamonds with a color rating of F-G and VS-SI clarity brilliantly completes the design.

 

 14. Nolan Ring – 1.00 Ct. T.W.

A three-dimensional lab-grown diamond band with two rows of glittering F-G, VS-SI lab-grown diamonds totaling 1 carat is as far as many people would go. The stunning diamonds are separated by a high polished middle strip, creating an attractive aesthetic. 

The band’s thin shape and manly appeal make it well-suited for regular wear. This gorgeous item is 14k white gold and has a high polished finish.

 

 15. Cole Ring – 2.00 Ct. T.W.

Cole ring is sophisticated and fashionable for men who boast a smart and chic style. The rectangular center frame studded with row after row of sparkling I-J VS-SI lab-grown diamonds totaling 2 carats makes it highly appealing. The ring’s broad shank features grooved details for a bold style that anybody will relish.

 

 16. Howie Ring – 1/5 Ct. T.W.

This charming lab-grown diamond ring is finished off with sculpted accents. With such a unique design, it is skillfully crafted in 14K yellow gold and features a 1.5-carat diamond solitaire in a sleek, angular channel frame. It features a bright polished shine and a lab-grown diamond with an I-J color and VS-SI clarity rating, giving it a modern style that your man will love.

 

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

