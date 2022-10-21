 Top Digital Marketing Agency Techmagnate Announces 105 New Job Openings across All Digital Verticals: And It's Just Getting Started : The Tribune India

October 19: Techmagnate is a top digital marketing agency based out of New Delhi, and as part of realizing its targets over the next few years, has been hiring fresh talent at a staggering pace. Recently, the largest SEO company in India announced 105 new job openings that are set to be completed by March 2023. After increasing its roster from under 150 in March 2020, to over 250 in March 2022 (including several leadership and managerial roles), the company is looking further forward to the future: in line with anticipated growth in revenues and clientele.

 

Aspiring candidates will be able to apply for roles across SEO, Paid Media, Content, Social Media, Client Servicing, and Business Development. The talent acquisition drive has brought in vibrant and skilled individuals who are aligned with Techmagnate’s unceasing values in Digital Excellence.

 

When potential employees join Techmagnate, they associate with top brands in India. Working at the number one SEO agency in India also brings ample opportunities to grow as people and professionals. The agency’s collaborative, fast-paced work environment and client portfolio have propelled many careers and will continue to do so.

 

As a leader in Search Marketing, Techmagnate is also one of the top 50 PPC Companies in India, featuring among the few Google Premier Partners from the country. Today, as a top performing 360° digital marketing agency, it is trusted by leading brands across industries for driving transformational growth.

 

“With great values, come great personalities,” says CEO and Founder Sarvesh Bagla. Excited by the trajectory India's biggest SEO services provider is on, he recalls, “...over the past year, Techmagnate was one of the few digital agencies in the country that recorded consistent hirings. Our recruitment drives are in high gear and have remained so, as we move towards becoming an even larger and more robust Agency through to 2025.”

The organization has been active on numerous hiring channels, attracting talent from around the country. Techmagnate's recruitment team also launched 'Techmagnate Tryouts' as a novel approach to hiring - by throwing open challenges for SEO, Content Marketing, and Paid Media experts with exciting cash rewards for winners and a chance for direct interviews with industry leaders at Techmagnate. Present Magnates provide mentorship and training in new technologies to help new recruits achieve better results and contribute to the collective growth of the digital agency.

 

About Techmagnate: Techmagnate offers a full suite of digital marketing services, including SEO & Content Marketing, PPC Advertising, App Marketing, Video SEO and YouTube Marketing, Online Reputation Management, and Website Design & Development.

 

The digital leader has an extensive portfolio of clients in the BFSI, Healthcare, Lifestyle, Tech, Education, Hospitality, Fashion, and E-commerce sectors. They have delivered exponential results for their clients over the years, earning laurels and recognition worldwide. In 2021, the Digital Agency successfully delivered an average of 222% growth in traffic across all their clients.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

 

