Total Restore Review: Best Leaky Gut Supplement By Gundry MD

Total Restore is a unique blend of 16 powerful, organic ingredients meant to strengthen and promote a healthy intestinal mucosal membrane. This supplement helps the body prevent toxins from leaking into the bloodstream with the aid of potent ingredients contained in the product. Apart from streamlining the stomach gut, this product has other benefits to the body, including control of appetite and cravings, enhancing energy levels, etc. Total Restore is part of a wide variety of products made by Gundry MD. Total Restore comes in a bottle that contains 90 pills.

Ingredients

● L-Glutamine

L-Glutamine is an amino acid that is naturally produced by the body and can also be found in foods that are rich in protein. L-glutamine, such as beef, fish, and chicken. L-glutamine promotes a healthy mucosal lining and supports cell regrowth in the small and large intestines. A healthy gut barrier can protect against toxic waste from penetrating the digestive tract. L-glutamine may help repair immune function and reduce inflammation in the gut.

● N-Acetyl-D-Glucosamine

N-Acetyl-D-Glucosamine is an amino sugar that supports a healthy gut and manages inflammation. This ingredient is effective in managing conditions that affect the gut, such as Crohn’s, Inflammatory Bowel Disease, and ulcerative colitis. This ingredient works by protecting the lining of the stomach and the intestines.

● Magnesium

Magnesium is a dietary supplement that promotes easy movement of food along the gastrointestinal tract. This ingredient helps to relieve constipation, reduce inflammation, and moderates acid in the stomach.

● Grape Seed Extract

Grape Seed Extract is a dietary supplement made by extracting, grinding, and drying grape seeds. Grape Seed extract is known as a powerful antioxidant. This ingredient increases good bacteria, which in turn reduces bad bacteria and toxic waste accumulated in the intestines.

● Licorice Roots Powder

Licorice Root is native to Western Asia and the Mediterranean regions. Licorice Roots can be used to treat gastrointestinal problems such as ulcers, insomnia, malaria, and other infections. This ingredient works by promoting mucus production in the stomach. The mucus in the stomach helps to soothe the stomach lining and prevents the formation of ulcers.

● Wormwood Powder

Wormwood is an herb that contains agents, absinthin and absinthian, which stimulate the digestive system and the gallbladder. This ingredient helps to increase appetite, treats upset stomachs, and gets rid of parasites.

● Cinnamon Bark Powder

Cinnamon Bark Powder is used to treat gastrointestinal problems, reduce flatulence and relieve diarrhea. This ingredient can also be used to stimulate appetite, get rid of worm infestations, and treat influenza, the common cold, and other infections.

● Maitake Mushroom Extract

Maitake mushroom is a type of fungi native to China but also found in Canada and Japan. This ingredient stimulates the growth of probiotics, which improve gut health and decrease bad bacteria. Maitake mushroom extract also lowers cholesterol and promotes a healthy weight.

● Organic berries (strawberry, raspberry, blueberry, organic tart cherry, organic elderberry, cranberry)

Organic blackberries, blueberries, and raspberries are packed with antioxidants that promote healthy digestion, fight inflammation and restore balance in the gut. Cranberries may help to prevent H pylori, which is a major cause of ulcers.

● Cloves Buds Powder

Cloves Buds Powder is derived from ground cloves. Clove Buds Powder may stimulate mucus production, which helps to protect the stomach against the formation of ulcers. This ingredient is used to relieve gas, nausea, and stomach irritability, and to improve digestion.

● Black Pepper Seeds Powder

Black pepper seeds are a potent ingredient that enhances the absorption of certain nutrients into the body. This ingredient also prevents constipation, and gastrointestinal infections help in cleaning intestines, and stops diarrhea.

● Grapefruit Seeds Extract

Grapefruit Seeds Extract is extracted from the seeds of the grapefruit. Grapefruit contains polyphenols, which are powerful compounds that have antioxidant and antimicrobial properties that fight parasites, fungi, bacteria, and viruses. The grapefruit seed extract is great for people with issues such as flatulence, bloating, candida overgrowth, Irritable Bowel Syndrome, and parasitic infections.

● Marshmallow Root Powder

Marshmallow Root is a herb that is native to Western Asia, Northern Africa, and Europe. Marshmallow Root Powder is used as a remedy for digestive issues such as ulcers, skin irritations, coughs, and other respiratory tract diseases.

● Zinc L-Carnosine

Zinc L-Carnosine is a supplement that has several benefits to the gut, including reducing inflammation, reducing H.Pylori infection, and restoring and maintaining healthy gut lining.

● Berberine

Berberine is a compound extracted from different plants like Oregon grape, tree turmeric, goldenseal, goldthread, and European barberry. This ingredient treats fungi, parasites, viruses, and bacteria in the digestive tract.

● Magnesium Beta-hydroxybutyrate

Magnesium Beta-hydroxybutyrate is a ketone salt made by binding ketone body Beta-hydroxybutyrate to magnesium. This ingredient energizes the brain and improves nerve function.

Working

Total Restore is a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that supports and maintains gut health. This product is packed with amino acids, minerals, and herbs that work together to fight flatulence, digestive problems, bloating, increase appetite, and help in food absorption. Total Restore strengthens the mucosal membrane that protects the stomach lining from bacteria and other pathogens. The supplement helps fight the bad gut bacteria that cause digestive diseases. Total Restore contains ingredients backed by research that have great benefits to the gut.

Benefits

● Prevents Leaky Gut: Leaky gut syndrome is when toxins leak into the bloodstream due to an impaired intestinal barrier. Total Restore contains nutrients that repair the intestinal barrier to inhibit leakage.

● Alleviates bloating: The blend of ingredients in Total Restore control bloating and other digestive discomforts.

● Stops fatigue: Total Restore contains ingredients that increase energy levels and help consumers feel better.

● Helps Reduce Weight: This supplement contains Maitake Mushroom, which reduces cholesterol levels and helps to reduce excess weight.

● Good for joint health: Total Restore contains glucosamine, which is good for gut health and joint health.

● May alleviate stress and anxiety: The product contains Magnesium, which helps the body to relax and reduce stress levels.

Side effects:

The product is considered safe. Some ingredients that may cause problems if taken in high amounts. Some users have reported being constipated after using the product.

Dosage

Dr. Gundry recommends taking three capsules at once per day with the largest meal of the day, but if preferred, one pill with every meal is also acceptable.

Price

Total Restore supplement is available at the following prices:

● 6 bottles 540-day supply at $317.70 inclusive of free shipping

● 3 bottles 270-day supply at $191.85 inclusive of free shipping

● 1 bottle 90-day supply at $69.95 inclusive of free shipping

Refund Policy

The makers of Total Restore have put in place a 100% guarantee and a 90-day refund policy in case a buyer is dissatisfied with the product. The money-back guarantee does not cover shipping and handling.

Precaution

● Exercise patience for the supplement to work.

● Check the product’s label for warnings and instructions on how to use it.

● If there are any allergic reactions, discontinue use immediately.

● People suffering from a chronic disease should consult a physician before using the product.

● Do not exceed recommended dosage.

● Do not use Total Restore to cure or treat any diseases.

● Store Total Restore in a cool, dry place away from children’s reach.

● Eat a balanced diet while using the product.

● Seek doctor’s advice if pregnant or nursing

Pros

● May offer other benefits such as increasing energy and improving joint health.

● Contains generally safe ingredients.

● Users start to experience consistent bowel movements.

● The product offers a money-back guarantee for unsatisfied buyers.

● The product is easy to use.

● The bottle is sealed to ensure safety.

● Some users found relief after taking Total Restore.

● Improved digestive health.

● Product is third-party tested.

● Helps fight unwanted body weight.

● Safe and secure for daily use.

Cons

● May cause allergic reactions for people with shellfish allergies.

FAQs

Q. Is Total Restore safe?

A. Total Restore is generally safe for people who do not react to shellfish.

Q. Should all three capsules be taken at once?

A. Yes, Dr. Gundry suggests all three capsules be taken at once with a large meal, but users can also take one tablet three times a day after every meal.

Q: How does one buy the supplement?

A: The supplement is only available for purchase through Grundy MD’s website or Amazon's website.

Q. Are the ingredients safe?

A. Yes, Total Restore is made from naturally grown ingredients, and should not cause any major issue unless the user has an allergy to any of the ingredients.

Q. Can the Total Restore supplement be taken with prescription medicine?

A. Always seek a physician’s advice before using this product while on any prescription medicine.

Q. Can consumers take Total Restore without a doctor’s prescription?

A. Yes, Total Restore can be purchased without a doctor’s prescription.

Conclusion

Total Restore is a dietary supplement full of potent ingredients that promise to help users with digestive problems regain gut-lining health. This supplement can help those with ulcers, leaky gut syndrome, and irritable bowel syndrome, as well as remedy other issues such as fatigue, skin condition, and respiratory tract diseases. Total Restore can significantly improve gut health and contribute positively to the general well-being of users.

