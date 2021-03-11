Travel vlogger Mohit Manocha's motorhome stories are giving us major adventure goals

Don't you guys have a dream of crossing the corners of the world in a caravan or motorhome? Of course, we all did! While we are still yearning for such an adventurous trip, Mohit Manocha is a travel vlogger who has been living his best life touring on a motorhome.

This super elated traveler, who is mostly known as Traveling Desi, is one of the best travel vloggers. But why did he bring a motorhome?

When traveling was put under the limitations of lockdown, Mohit Manocha decided to find an alternative to meet his one true solace: traveling. He saw the worst of the pandemic by staying in his cottage in Quebec. The very next thing we saw was Traveling Desi and his motorhome.

While several countries were still under lockdown, Mohit Manocha brought this used motorhome and traveled through Canada during the pandemic. People were wowed by his bold decision and sat on the edge of their chairs to watch his new adventurous stories.

So, how far did the dream wheels of Mohit Manocha’s motorhome go?

Mohit Manocha's Motorhome Road Trip 1.0:

He traveled more than 5,000 kilometers from east to west across Canada with his mother and nephew over the course of three months. He captured the beauty of Canada as well as the struggle of road life.

Mohit Manocha's Motorhome Road Trip 2.0

After a successful trip through Canada, he went on to push the physical boundaries by taking a trip through the USA in 2021. Mohit Manocha rented a new motorhome in the USA and was accompanied by his mother and wife.

Their road trip started from Chicago and was followed by the most splendid portraits of Colorado, Utah, Wyoming, Las Vegas, Los Angeles and finally California.

His recent winter trip in the motorhome covered the magnificence of British Columbia, Canada. A gist of his winter road trip can be seen on his Instagram, where he has posted videos featuring some of the following: Lillooet, Vancouver, British Columbia, Whistler, Cream Lake and many more.

We all admit that his videos have set real adventure goals for us!