 Traya defines how good gut bacteria is your hair’s new saviour : The Tribune India

Traya defines how good gut bacteria is your hair’s new saviour

Traya defines how good gut bacteria is your hair’s new saviour

A healthy you begins with a healthy gut and a balanced microbiome is what we mean when we say "healthy gut." The bacteria that live inside our gut play a crucial role in determining not just our gut health but also the quality of our hair. Now why would these creepy crawlies be beneficial for hair one might wonder…. Well, these microorganisms have a tool box available in the form of enzymes which help them break down food to useful forms of nutrients. Traya's Dietician Nishita Suratkal talks us through gut bacteria and how these nutrients are what is required for ideal hair growth. 

How does Gut Bacteria Impact Hair growth?

The gut microbiome contains two types of bacteria - the good and the bad. How these bacteria work is that when there is a balance of the two bacterias, they consume the foods that you eat and break them down to essential micronutrients like biotin, vitamin K, B12, folic acid required for smooth functioning of the hair cycle. Only a balance in the levels of these bacteria will help the body break down and absorb all the essential nutrients for hair growth.

When the levels of good gut bacteria decrease, the bad ones tend to increase which means there is an imbalance in gut flora. This negatively impacts hair health. This overload of bad gut bacteria disrupts the process of biotin and other nutrient production due to which hair starts to appear thin eventually leading to hair fall. This imbalance also affects the hormone levels of testosterone, estrogen and cortisol which are otherwise required for a regular functioning of the hair cycle.

Factors that Hamper Gut Flora 

 

Regular medication: Constant use of antibiotics due to illnesses tends to slowly diminish the flora in the gut a.k.a the gut microbiome. This change in the gut increases issues in the gastrointestinal tract causing diarrhea, nausea, and vomiting thereby causing hair fall. Studies show that it takes approximately 6 months for the gut flora to recover from the damage done by heavy antibiotics.

A poor diet: What you feed your body largely affects the composition of the gut flora. Over indulging in sugar / artificial sweeteners, soda, alcohol, bread, biscuits kills the good gut bacteria and increases the bad ones. 

Chronic stress: Stress directly influences the gut flora.  With chronic stress, bad gut bacteria release toxins, metabolites and neurohormones that reflect our eating habits as well as our mood. 

 

Here’s how you can increase good gut bacteria 

Fermented foods help bacteria break down sugars that you eat on a day-to-day basis and boost the good gut bacteria. Here are a few examples:

 

Kefir: This boosts strong probiotic properties, containing over 30 strains of bacteria and yeasts and improves gut health. 'Now well-known as a superfood, Kefir contains probiotics and fibre, which are both known to contribute toward a healthy gut,

Tempeh: Tempeh is particularly rich in these beneficial prebiotics because of its high fiber content. In particular, one test-tube study found that tempeh stimulated the growth of Bifidobacterium, a type of beneficial gut bacteria.

Kombucha: This is thought to potentially provide probiotics, or "good" bacteria, that can improve digestion, boost the immune system, reduce inflammation, prevent leaky gut syndrome, and much more.

Kimchi: lactobacilli, the so called gut bacteria, is found highly in kimchi. Start with just a small teaspoon of kimchi with just one meal a day

 

Trust your Gut!

The steps you take to improve your gut in turn reflect your hair health. Apart from fermented foods, a diet that’s rich in fiber, protein, healthy fat and low in sugar will help you maintain healthy gut bacteria and improve hair growth.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Punjabi singer Alfaaz injured after being ‘attacked’ at eatery in Mohali, rapper Honey Singh shares Instagram post

2
Haryana

In Haryana's textile city, 6 lakh workers plan to leave

3
Sports

Snake interrupts play during second India-South Africa T20I

4
Delhi

‘Bomb threat’ on board Iranian plane over Indian airspace triggers alert, IAF jets scrambled from Punjab, Jodhpur

5
Nation

Former Uttar Pradesh CM Mulayam Singh Yadav’s health deteriorates, shifted to ICU

6
Nation

No fuel, India's Mars Orbiter craft quietly bids adieu

7
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala Killing: Accused gangster Deepak Tinu gives Mansa cops the slip

8
Diaspora

India alleges another hate crime in Canada; misunderstanding, say local police

9
Pollywood

Punjabi singer Alfaaz still serious; Yo Yo Honey Singh asks fans to pray for him

10
Nation

‘Mangalyaan’ mission: With drained battery and no fuel, India’s Mars Orbiter craft quietly bids adieu

Don't Miss

View All
Kashmiri apples make it to Gulf supermarkets
J & K

Kashmiri apples make it to Gulf supermarkets

From singing on street bazaars of Tajikistan to joining 'Bigg Boss 16', Abdu Rozik's story of struggle will melt your heart
Entertainment

From singing in street bazaars of Tajikistan to joining 'Bigg Boss 16', Abdu Rozik's story of struggle will melt your heart

‘Me too’-accused Sajid Khan gets support from Shehnaaz Gill for Salman Khan-hosted ‘Bigg Boss 16’, netizens lash out on Sana for her video message to the director
Trending

'Me Too' accused Sajid Khan gets support from Shehnaaz Gill for Salman Khan-hosted 'Bigg Boss 16', netizens lash out on Sana for her video message to the director

No pollution certificate, no fuel from Oct 25
Nation

No pollution certificate, no fuel from Oct 25

Sidhu Moosewala’s YouTube account awarded diamond play button after crossing 1 crore subscribers, becomes 1st Punjabi singer to achieve milestone
Entertainment

Sidhu Moosewala's YouTube account awarded diamond play button after crossing 1 crore subscribers, becomes 1st Punjabi singer to achieve milestone

Watch: Terrifying video of avalanche behind Kedarnath Dham reminds viewers of 2013 disaster in Uttarakhand
Nation

Watch: Terrifying video of avalanche behind Kedarnath temple reminds viewers of 2013 disaster in Uttarakhand

Dog owners in a fix after MC ban
Chandigarh

Panchkula: Dog owners in a fix after MC ban

Deepika Padukone is all smiles amid separation rumours with Ranveer Singh: Watch video
Entertainment

Deepika Padukone is all smiles amid separation rumours with Ranveer Singh: Watch video

Top News

IAF scrambles jets from Punjab, Jodhpur after bomb scare on Iranian origin civil aircraft: Statement

IAF scrambles jets from Punjab, Jodhpur after bomb scare on Iranian-origin civil aircraft: Statement

The China-bound Mahan Air flight is now out of the Indian ai...

India alleges another hate crime in Canada; misunderstanding, say local police

India alleges another hate crime in Canada; misunderstanding, say local police

The Indian High Commission is on its toes after the Sikhs fo...

Film crew shooting at Pakistan gurdwara with shoes on sparks outrage amongst Sikh community

Film crew shooting at Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Pakistan with shoes on sparks outrage among Sikhs

Video goes viral on social media

Bypoll to Adampur Assembly seat in Haryana to take place on November 3

Bypoll to Adampur Assembly seat in Haryana to take place on November 3

Bypoll to six more seats in 5 states to be held the same day

Punjab govt to fill posts of 990 firemen and 326 drivers, minister says in Vidhan Sabha

Punjab govt to fill posts of 990 firemen, minister says in Vidhan Sabha

Last day of session begins with Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwa...


Cities

View All

Police crack robbery case, nab 4 persons in Amritsar

Police crack robbery case, nab 4 persons in Amritsar

Film crew shooting at Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Pakistan with shoes on sparks outrage among Sikhs

To inspect facelift ‘lapses’, central experts to visit Jallianwala Bagh

Swachh Survekshan 2022: Amritsar jumps up 2 spots, Ludhiana slips

Amritsar: Interstate drug cartel busted, heroin seized

Bathinda farmers show scant regard to ban on cattle fairs

Bathinda farmers show scant regard to ban on cattle fairs

Singer Alfaaz still serious; Yo Yo Honey Singh seeks prayers

Punjabi singer Alfaaz still serious; Yo Yo Honey Singh asks fans to pray for him

Zirakpur underpass work tardy, set to skip October deadline

Work allotted, way paved for recarpeting of 34 stretches in Chandigarh

PGI to table agenda for nod to MBBS course

Notification soon on holy status for Mansa Devi area

2 labourers killed after 3-storey building collapses amid demolition in Gurugram

2 labourers killed after 3-storey building collapses amid demolition in Gurugram

IAF scrambles jets from Punjab, Jodhpur after bomb scare on Iranian-origin civil aircraft: Statement

In Gujarat, Kejriwal promises Rs 40/day for upkeep of cows

6-yr-old boy killed as ‘human sacrifice’ in Delhi; 2 arrested

No pollution certificate, no fuel from Oct 25

Road blockade triggers outrage on social media

Road blockade in Jalandhar triggers outrage on social media

Hoshiarpur: Former civil surgeon donates blood for 101st time on Gandhi Jayanti

Retd college teachers of Guru Nanak Dev University seek leave encashment benefits

6 nabbed with drugs

Double delight for Nawanshahr

Three couples among 16 travel agents booked for ~36.7L fraud

Ludhiana: Three couples among 16 travel agents booked for Rs 36.7L fraud

Performance audit reveals serious irregularities in solid waste management in Ludhiana

2 found infected with Covid in Ludhiana district

Swachh Survekshan 2022: Amritsar jumps up 2 spots, Ludhiana slips

Groups indulge in clash over apology to Punjabi singer G Khan at temple

PRTC employees lock gate of Patiala bus stand; commuters hassled

PRTC employees lock gate of Patiala bus stand; commuters hassled

On hospital visit, drug smuggler Amrik Singh escapes from custody in Patiala

Swachh rankings: At 117, Patiala slips 59 spots

Nimrat Kaur shares a special connection with Patiala and she is here to strengthen that bond

Health Department to hold surprise check in Patiala district hospitals at night