Type 2 Diabetes Management

The Shocking Numbers

The stats may help to understand the severity of the condition. As per the data released by International Diabetes Federation, 537 million adults were living with diabetes in 2021. Another shocking fact is that ½ of these diabetics are undiagnosed. Diabetes was also the cause of 6.7 million deaths and 541 million adults are at increased risk of diabetes or even dealing with pre-diabetes already. In the same report released by the International Diabetes Federation, it is predicted that by the end of 2030, 643 million people in the world would be diabetics.

Talking about our country, in particular, India has an estimated 77 million diabetics and the number is expected to rise to over 134 Million by 2045. This is why India is also referred to as the Diabetes capital of the world because over 17% of the diabetic population in the world belongs to our country. Now that’s not a title that we can be proud of. We are seeing a drastic jump in the number of diabetics and pre-diabetics over the past few years. This is a wake-up call for all of us who have been neglecting the severity of diabetes.

Type 1 Diabetes

Type 1 diabetes is also called insulin-dependent or juvenile diabetes. This is a condition in which the pancreas makes little to no insulin. It is less common and usually develops in children, teens, and adults. Type 1 can be caused by an autoimmune reaction in which the beta cells in the pancreas are destroyed. Since these beta cells are responsible for producing insulin, the pancreas stops producing insulin in type 1 diabetes.

Type 2 diabetes

Type 2 is the most common type of diabetes as 95% of diabetics fall into this category. It is also called Non-Insulin dependent diabetes or Adult onset diabetes. It is a hormonal disorder falling into the category of Endocrine diseases in which cells don’t respond normally to insulin. It is also referred to as a lifestyle disorder as it is mostly linked to physical inactivity and excess body weight. Obesity is also found to be the most prominent cause of type 2 diabetes.

Both type 1 and type 2 diabetes can be managed with healthy eating and being active.

Symptoms and Diagnosis

Most of the time the symptoms of diabetes go ignored because people either are not aware of it or in most cases symptoms are hard to spot until it gets worse which often leads to major health complications over time.

Some of the common symptoms of type 2 diabetes are listed below.

● Extreme thirst

● Increase in appetite and hunger

● Fatigue

● Frequent urination

● Blurred vision

● Numbness or tingling sensation in hands and feet

● Slow healing sores

● Frequent infections

● Darkening of skin on neck and armpits

● Unintended weight loss

You should get yourself checked if you experience any of these symptoms. But for those of you who have a family history of diabetes, it is better to go for routine checkups. The diagnosis is done with a simple blood sugar test or Haemoglobin A1C test in medical terms. The normal range of Hba1c levels in type 2 diabetes tests is below 5.7%. If it is between 5.7% and 6.4%, it indicates pre-diabetes and if that goes above 6.4% you will be diagnosed as a diabetic.

Type 2 Diabetes- Cure

While it is not possible to cure diabetes, some strategies can help you keep glucose levels within your target range and reduce the risk of complications. Ways of doing this include diet, exercise, and, in some cases, medication. But if the condition keeps getting worse, your doctor may prescribe you to go for insulin shots. But this would be suggested only if medications do not give desired results for the patient.

But since modern medicine has evolved a lot and experts have come up with an alternative treatment approach for diabetes which is aimed at making the patient healthy enough to live a normal life with reduced dependence on medications. The good news is that even those who are already diagnosed with diabetes or pre-diabetes still have a chance to recover by reversing the condition with lifestyle changes. And it is called diabetes reversal.

Diabetes Reversal

Since diabetes is a lifestyle disease, making permanent changes to the lifestyle will be the best treatment plan for any type 2 diabetic. Excess body weight and physical inactivity contribute a lot to the condition, the first step in the direction of diabetes reversal would be weight loss and exercise. Exercise for diabetics is really important but fixing your eating habits comes even before that. We all know that diabetics are asked to avoid processed sugar and saturated fats. When it comes to a diabetes-friendly food plan, there are a lot more factors to consider.

That is why most diabetes treatment centres have clinical nutritionists or dieticians to provide each patient with a customised and personalized diet plan. The best diet for type 2 diabetes would be nutrition-rich and catered to the needs of each diabetic based on their health. You should not be consuming everything that is labelled diabetes-friendly, as you may never know if it is really good enough for you.

In addition to this many diabetes treatment programs would include sessions with a lifestyle coach which makes your transition to a healthy lifestyle way easier. They would review your daily habits and exercise plans or even suggest workout plans based on which type of physical activity will be the most beneficial for your condition. Breaking bad habits and forming new healthier habits are crucial when it comes to the management of diabetes mellitus.

We can't leave out the most critical component in reversing type 2 diabetes: consulting with an Endocrinologist. An endocrinologist is a doctor who specializes in the treatment of endocrine illnesses, particularly diabetes. They can provide excellent guidance throughout the procedure by teaming closely with the dietitian. You must schedule an appointment with an Endocrinologist who specializes in diabetes treatment.

To conclude, diabetes reversal and management calls for a healthy and disciplined lifestyle before anything else. As it is said, “When diet is wrong, medicine is of no use. When diet is correct medicine is of no need”. Therefore, you have to focus on all the elements, a healthy diet, being active, and consulting a doctor as no one can better guide you than an expert.

