Umbrella Labs are undoubtedly a big player in the SARMs, peptides, nootropics marketplace. In this Umbrella Labs review I’m going to cover everything you need to know.

I’ll talk about who they are, and the product range. It’s impressive, covering everything you could need.

But crucially, what’s the quality of the SARMs they sell like? Is it guaranteed for purity, third-party independently tested, and reliable?

SARMs and sellers are vanishing for a variety of reasons, so right now you need a reliable supplier who is not selling you dodgy SARMs that don’t work, or could do you harm.

Are Umbrella Labs that supplier, or would you be better off looking elsewhere?

Who Exactly Are Umbrella Labs?

Umbrella Labs are one of the biggest name in SARMs and supplements, and have been around for many years.

They have had a checkered history though. Several domain name changes, and a company name change, have left a trail of confusion and suspicion.

Umbrella Labs is run by a 38-year-old man with no background in chemistry or bodybuilding. That should tell you a little about his motivation, and it certainly isn’t doing a better job for people he relates to, or is involved with. It’s purely about making money in an unregulated market sector.

They are based in the USA, and do ship from within the USA. It’s not clear where they are getting the chemicals from to suspend in liquid or make into capsules, because the supply from China has dried up due to the ban on exporting SARMs, and Eastern European supplies have also now dried up.

Overall, for transparency on the company and its supply chain, I would rate them about 5/10.

The Product Range Of Umbrella Labs Is Impressive

Putting aside issues around the company generally, the Umbrella Labs product range is very impressive.

Here’s a snapshot of what they have to offer you:

17 different types of SARMs liquid

14 different types of SARMs powder

2 different types of PCT

18 types of SARMs gel products

45 different peptides

50 different types of nootropic support supplements

I’m pretty sure that’s unrivalled in terms of quantity. If the quality adds up as well, it’s unbeatable.

The gel products are really interesting, and I’ve not seen them sold by anyone else. You basically rub them into your skin, which then absorbs the SARMs into the body over about an hour.

I’m not sure how efficient that is, and how much of the dose that stated will actually get through into your bloodstream to be used, as the skin does act as a barrier. But it’s definitely a very different way of taking SARMs.

What’s The Quality Like?

Umbrella Labs have the quantity sewn up, but what about the quality?

On the surface, it’s formidable. They claim to use the very latest analysis mechanisms both internally, and through independent third-party lab testing. There’s an entire webpage devoted to this technical detail.

COA third-party analysis reports are available, and they definitely do check out as a verifiable existing corporate lab, and all the lab reports are recent.

However, I would just add that it’s really easy to fake this stuff. It’s just an image, and unless you’re going to phone up the third-party lab, how do you know they are true? I’m not saying they are fake; I’m just saying face value can be dangerous when there’s no industry regulation.

All you’ve really got to go on (apart from getting them analyzed yourself) is anecdotal online reviews.

With Umbrella Labs, it’s fair to say those reviews are mixed. Some people are strong advocates, while others claim they are unsafe and damaging.

I’ll talk to you about something that backs up the unsafe claim in a moment, but overall, there’s a pretty balanced amount of reviews advocating the company, against the same sort of number saying they are junk.

My Experiences With Umbrella Labs SARMs & Supplements

I used to use Umbrella Labs. For about a year during 2020. The quality was fine, if somewhat variable.

I never had a bad experience using SARMs from Umbrella Labs. It was the same with peptides when they started to become popular as well.

Are they the best SARMs I’ve ever experienced? No way. I’ve tested and tried some from a couple of better companies.

But they were okay. However, something happened in the middle of 2021 that made me, and a lot of other people step back and think about whether Umbrella Labs is a trustworthy source.

To answer the question around are Umbrella Labs legit, I want to talk to you about what happened in the middle of 2021.

It surfaced on Reddit that the company had been warned by the FDA. A letter was published on the FDA website about an enforcement operation against the company.

The truth is that this hidden ingredient was doing all the, excuse the pun, heavy lifting.

But putting the jokes aside, this compound can interact with nitrates, which are common in medications for people with diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and heart disease.

This interaction can lower blood pressure dangerously in people who already have lowered blood pressure. It could be fatal.

Umbrella Labs were knowingly, or possibly unknowingly, playing with people’s lives. And what does that say about this much of shouted about third-party lab testing and latest analysis machinery/methods the company claim they use?

As you can see, it’s a huge red flag. A lot of SARMs are cut with steroids, prohormones, or any other crap they can get their hands on to give you a kick so you think it’s doing what it should. How do you know Umbrella Labs aren’t also still doing it now you, having read what they did in the past?

Ordering & Umbrella Labs Coupon Code

If you want to take the risk in place an order with Umbrella Labs, then be my guest. But I wouldn’t advise it.

As of now, looking at the website, I can’t find a working Umbrella Labs coupon code for you unfortunately.

What I will say to warn you further about placing an order is:

Umbrella lab prices are high. On average, over $70 for 30 mL dropper bottle of SARMs. In some cases, as much as 80 or $90 for 30 mL. Look at the terms and conditions. No refunds. “Serious buyers only”. That should be a huge red flag. You will not get your money back under any circumstances. Finally, the company logo is a rip-off of one from the resident evil computer game, for the “Umbrella Corporation”. In the game, they are a malicious pharmaceutical company who do harm. In reality, why would you trust a company run by a guy who obviously plays computer games and thinks that’s a fun way of making an appropriate logo for a supposedly serious research chemical company?

Overall then, the conclusion of my Umbrella Labs review here is that you shouldn’t trust them. You might be fine, but there are a lot of red flags that you should be wary of.

Better Alternative To Umbrella Labs SARMs

The best alternative to Umbrella Labs for me is a company called Chemyo.

They sell large 50 mL dropper bottles of SARMs at very affordable prices. You’ll get 50 mL, dosed in the same range as a milligrams per milliliter of SARMs, around the same price Umbrella Labs are charging for 30 mL.

Purity is high and guaranteed. You’ll see those independent third-party lab test, and they are current and verifiable.

They don’t do the largest SARMs range, but it is covering all of the key ones you need:

Ostarine, Cardarine GW-0742, Testolone (RAD-140 and RAD-150), Ibutamoren, YK-11 Myostatin, Andarine, AC-262, ACP-105, S-23, and SR-9009 Stenabolic.

Prices are good. Ostarine, dosed at 25 mg/mL, costs just $69.99 for a 50 mL bottle at the moment.

As a final reassurance on the quality of Chemyo, this company are actually also a lab supplies company.

They also sell lab equipment such as sterilizing equipment, beakers, microscopes, and magnetic stirrer mixing machines. Not cheap equipment, and as you can see, very in line with a company selling a high purity and safe research chemical product range.

They got great reviews on Reddit, and I’ve used these guys for several years now with no problems at all.

For all those reasons above, the conclusion of my review is that Chemyo are a far better choice to start, or continue your SARMs journey, than Umbrella Labs.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the above article are independent professional judgment of the experts and The Tribune does not take any responsibility, in any manner whatsoever, for the accuracy of their views. This should not be considered as a substitute for medical advice. Please consult your physician for more details. Umbrella Labs shall solely liable for the correctness, reliability of the content and/or compliance of applicable laws. The above is non-editorial content and The Tribune does not vouch, endorse or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it responsible for them in any manner whatsoever. Please take all steps necessary to ascertain that any information and content provided is correct, updated, and verified.