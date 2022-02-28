Vaibhav Gupta - A name that shines bright when it comes to Guerilla marketing for cryptocurrencies.

Vaibhav Gupta - A name that shines bright when it comes to Guerilla marketing for cryptocurrencies.

His entity DesiCrypto has gone way ahead in establishing its strong presence around the crypto sphere.

The entrepreneurial world has seen many rise up to optimum levels, establishing themselves well and making their presence marked on a global scale. A few though have gone a step ahead and embraced success with ease and are steadily moving ahead at a fast pace. Vaibhav Gupta is one of them who has done wonders in his area of work, which revolves around the Defi world by establishing a strong foothold through his venture DesiCrypto, which has done spectacular work when it comes to marketing cryptocurrencies. The work that this vastly experienced individual exudes is phenomenal, which has boosted many projects to unbelievable levels.

DesiCrypto has marked its presence as an effective guerilla marketing agency for cryptocurrencies, a first of its kind in India. Since it stepped it, it has drawn attention from industry experts as it has given outstanding results to projects associated with it. According to Vaibhav who leads the company, any blockchain project needs the right push to reach a vast investor base and an effective marketing agency can only make it happen. This was the sole reason behind bringing forth his company, which specializes in getting such projects the right amount of exposure through its marketing endeavours.

Along with providing its impeccable services, Desicrypto has also trained around 50 youngsters to work efficiently around the crypto space, educating them and enriching their knowledge about the potential industry which is perhaps one of the most powerful amongst all that the financial industry has ever introduced. The company today employs more than twenty youths, providing them opportunities of a lifetime, the earning potential of which is truly limitless. Vaibhav informs us that he employs only individuals who are not aware of the crypto industry and trains them. He wants more people to come forward and learn about the vast opportunities this space offers and the huge potential it carries that will take them to the highest levels of financial security in the future.

