Vaibhav Raghuwanshi: A vegan who promotes the cause with his venture

The words of Oprah Winfrey, “Passion is energy. Feel the power that comes from focusing on what excites you,” resonate with Mr. Vaibhav Raghuwanshi.

Dealing with Vitamin D3 deficiency, Mr. Vaibhav could not find suitable supplements as there were hardly any vegetarian options available in the market. Back in that time, most of the dietary supplements were derived either from animals or available as Gelatin (non-veg Source) based capsules. Ultimately, importing the required supplements from the USA was the only way to help him, which led him to “Himalayan Organics.”

A hardcore animal lover & philanthropist, Mr. Vaibhav Raghuwanshi started Himalayan Organics to provide vegetarian dietary supplements & nutraceuticals to the masses. Understanding how nutrition deficiency affects daily life, Vaibhav walked his path as an entrepreneur with co-founder Ms. Suditi Sharma to find solutions for nutritional deficiency.

Established in 2019, Himalayan Organics is a 100% Vegetarian, Plant-based & Certified Organic Brand.

Mr. Vaibhav shares that more than half a billion population in India is Vegetarian. Amid the research, he found that Chennai-based Metropolis Healthcare revealed that over 75% of Indians are deficient in Omega 3-6-9, Vitamin D3, Vitamin B12, Vitamin E, Protein & more. “This further results in several physical & mental health problems such as brittle bones, joint pain, fatigue, hair loss, depression, weak vision, memory loss, anemia, and poor immune system,” he shares. This risk, at times, also extends to the major organs of the body like the heart, nervous system, kidney, and liver, to mention a few.

Making ethics, morals & customer satisfaction the backbone, Himalayan Organics is focused on solving these day-to-day problems and has grown leaps and bounds. Within 2.5 years, the brand has served one million+ satisfied customers with 120+ Vegan products despite being bootstrapped.

The brand’s flagship products are plant-based vitamin D3, vegan omega 369, plant-based vitamin B12, plant-based hair vitamins, multivitamins, and ginseng. Himalayan Organics understands that health concerns vary from person to person. Therefore, they also offer free diet and nutritional advice through a team of certified dietitians to suit their needs.

The Founders of this nutraceutical brand aspire to be the World’s leading brand in Dietary Supplements so that they can transform the lives of millions by enriching them from within. Targeting 3 Million customers by 2022 & 20 Million by 2025, the brand has its presence online on all major E-Commerce platforms. It also has its presence in 300+ offline stores & growing gradually.

The brand has always kept ethics at the helm & regularly donates to “Apna Ghar Ashram,” a home for homeless, old-age & discarded people of society. Their focus is on constructing a new building to accommodate 300+ people.