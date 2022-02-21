Varun Katoch remembering "End Run" Short movie presented by Runway Lifestyle which is based on Air Strike of Balakot (Pakistan) after the Pulwama Attack.

This Short movie was inspired by Brave Indian pilot Strike on Balakot, gives a chilling glimpse into the maneuvers and feats pulled off by our brave forces.

It is a 3rd anniversary of End Run in 2022, which has been presented by Runway Lifestyle In association with Hermosa Design Studio. Written, Directed and Produced by Shakti Pratap Singh Hada and Co-Produced by Varun Katoch and Pranjal Agarwal. The film stars Rachit Soral.

After 3 years of "End Run" Varun katoch has a hard feeling for our nation. He said i cannot forget the pulwama attack because many family lost their loved one's specially our Army lost Brave soldiers. It was a honour for me that I was a part of this short movie .

Varun Katoch is co- founder of Runway Lifestyle, Varun has turned the company into a sought-after Film, Fashion, and Events Production Services Company, driven to help its clients to produce television projects films, and help in other related work as well, including planning and managing projects, finding crew and resources and much more. It has grown as a premier fashion and lifestyle company in the niches of fashion and entertainment since the time it was incepted in 2009.

Talking about Runway Lifestyle, Varun Katoch highlights that it is a professional company offering event solutions that focuses on premium fashion and lifestyle brands. It has achieved excellence in producing and directing runway shows and curating experiences carried out through phenomenal design and outstanding management.

We all know how important it is for individuals, especially youngsters, to taste their definition of success; after all, this is what they run behind, for achieving everything faster in life. However, we came across one of the most sought after and iconic entrepreneurs of India, Mr Varun Katoch who proves that every work if done with humanity and kindness in the heart can turn out to be a successful venture, helping individuals to get nearer all their goals in life.