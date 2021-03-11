Vatsal Agarwal of Simplex Coke & Refractory- An emerging voice in the world of Met Coke

"In the bigger scheme of things, met coke production is an essential product in the economic growth of the nation as it is indirectly associated with the country's steel production," says Vatsal Agarwal.

Vatsal Agarwal's maiden company Simplex Coke & Refractory, has been a forerunner in the field of Met Coke and infrastructure. The company aspires to reach even greater heights with its operations. The company has a modern manufacturing unit in Porbandar, Gujarat, with a pusher-type, fully mechanized plant. Under the guidance of Vatsal, a turnover of just Rs. 4 crores has been boosted to Rs. 100 crores in 4 years.

Today met coke is an essential raw material in the production of steel. Its quality is essential in blast furnaces. Apart from having low ash content, it should also display superior high-temperature properties like CSR (coke strength after reaction) and CRI (coke reactivity index). India's coking coal quality is a big reason for its importation. It is importing coal like unstable price trends, erratic supply, natural calamities, etc. All these factors keep manufacturers at the mercy of the supplier, and this price instability makes this sector highly profitable.

Vatsal Agarwal, director of coal company Simplex Coke, says, "In the bigger scheme of things, met coke production is an essential product in the economic growth of the nation as it is indirectly associated with the country's steel production, which in turn is a crucial component of the infrastructure sector."

Vatsal Agarwal highlights, "The private sector participation and commercial mining in the coal mining sector have given impetus to the coal industry. The coal mining auction is a much-needed relief by the Indian government to enhance investments, which will help stabilize the economy.".

Till Date, 42 coal mines, including those auctioned in tranche-3, have been successfully auctioned. This includes a cumulative PRC (peak rate capacity) of 86.404 million tonnes per annum (MTPA). The government has said that the ten blocks sold in February will likely generate annual revenue of Rs 2,858.20 crore.

Vatsal's clients in the Coke division include Tata Chemicals Limited, Nirma Limited, Saurashtra Chemicals Limited, DCW Limited, Hindalco Industries Limited, Hindustan Zinc Limited, Welspun Steel Limited, Sal Steel Limited, etc.

Vatsal Agarwal is also making sure that he plays his part as a responsible citizen of India and adds to the nation's growth by involving himself in the 'Make In India' scheme under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. So he has signed an MOU (Memorandum of Understanding) with the Gujarat government, under 'Vibrant Gujarat' to set up new industrial units as India has a short coke for various infra purposes.

Coal company director Vatsal Agarwal has been recognized for his business steadfastness too. Mr. Ganga Prasad, Governor of Sikkim in the 41st conclave of NRI's at Constitution club Delhi in April 2022, presented Vatsal with the 'Yuva Rattan' award. Yuva Rattan award is rewarded to youth like Vatsal Agarwal for their service to the nation. www.simplexcoke.com