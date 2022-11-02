Vital Origin ErgoMax Reviews - Longevity Supplement with Ergothioneine Mushroom Extract?

We are all indelibly aware of how the inadequacy of classical nutrients, such as vitamins B1, B2, C, and D, can lead to overt or covert forms of deficiency diseases, including scurvy, rickets, or blindness. Recently, however, a new class of nutrients, L (+) -ergothioneine, has emerged as a highly potent antioxidant that can prevent and scavenge free radicals. More precisely, ergothioneine has a potent protective role on some cells and tissues, actively preventing diseases that may be a result of oxidative stress. Ideally, the human body cannot synthesize this compound. However, certain microorganisms have been sure to be effective in synthesis. Particularly, edible fungi and mushrooms have been proven to be the highest dietary source of ergothioneine. However, modern agricultural practices have no doubt destroyed essential fungal colonies, which existed so freely before harmful chemicals were introduced. Therefore, one must consume mushrooms and the right kind to obtain ergothioneine. The mushrooms popping from your neighbor's thicket will probably not get you the ergothioneine you need.

A research paper published in Nutrition Research Reviews stated that ergothioneine is a compound that "provides health benefits when added at levels greater than a normal diet."

ErgoMax Longevity Ingredients

Let's unpack some of the mushrooms that are used in making the potent ErgoMax formula, shall we?

Maitake

The Maitake mushrooms are known for their myriad health benefits, particularly in response to lowering bad cholesterol, increasing cholesterol, and effectively lowering your risk of heart disease. Furthermore, it also maintains the functions of the central nervous system

Shitake

The Shitake mushroom has been used in traditional medicine to improve the immune system and maintain brain health. The polysaccharides in the mushroom possess anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that protect the cell against damage or death. The mushroom is also known to increase the production of white blood cells necessary for fighting pathogens at a cellular level.

Oyster

Oyster mushrooms are the most commonly consumed variety known for their delicate texture and flavour. These highly nutritious and versatile mushrooms promote anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects. They also support blood health by promoting healthy blood sugar control, reducing cholesterol levels, and improving overall heart health.

Tremella

These fascinating-looking mushrooms had been adopted in ancient Chinese medicine for their hidden secrets in maintaining youth complexion. From a nutritional perspective, tremella contains high amounts of vitamin D, which is necessary for regenerating skin cells and repairing and preventing premature skin aging. The vitamin also helps maintain suppleness and hydration of the skin to make your skin feel and look young. Some research studies indicate that tremella moisturizes the skin as hyaluronic acid would. The polysaccharides extract in the mushrooms are loaded with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds. They alleviate oxidative stress and reduce apoptosis (cell death). Furthermore, tremella extract plays a major role in synthesizing fibroblasts, which complicates the wound-healing process. Some studies have shown that tremella mushrooms have greater implications in maintaining skin integrity, preventing saggy skin, promoting healthier bones, and promoting stiffness.

ErgoMax Longevity Benefits

As we get older, we notice certain unpleasant symptoms, including forgetfulness, lethargy, mood swings, and a shorter concentration span. All of these factors result from inflammation in the central nervous system, including the brain and neurons. Fatal conditions include Alzheimer's, dementia, Parkinson's, and depression. Our skin is not spared either. There is decreased suppleness, and elasticity, which causes the skin to sag, losing its youthful, healthy, beautiful feel. However, experiencing the ErgoMax blend promises the rejuvenation of the brain, correcting the unforgiving effects of time on the human body. Some of the restorative functions of the mushroom extracts include:

Mood enhancement: By eliminating toxins in the brain, the mushroom extracts lower inflammation, resulting in a far more calm and more focused state. Furthermore, the antioxidants maintain the stability of the nerve tissue, protecting them from damage, which reduces depression and anxiety.

Memory recall: Clinical trials have shown that the potent mushroom extracts help in repairing cognitive and physiological processes in the brain, which improve memory

Improved cognitive function: Several high-quality studies have indicated a positive nerve growth factor substantiated by ErgoMax. The specially formulated extracts have been shown to optimize function in the cerebral and nervous tissues, promoting focus and clarity.

Reduce brain inflammation: Most age-associated diseases, including Parkinson's and Alzheimer's, result from cellular inflammation. ErgoMax carefully formulation, packed with anti-inflammatory compounds, has been shown to reduce the beta-amyloid plaque behind Alzheimer's

Dosage

The fruity berry flavor in mushroom-based, nutrient-packed formulation ErgoMax Blend can be added to a smoothie or as a drink in water. Making the berry drink is a simple three-step process. First, scoop the powdered ErgoMax blend. Then, mix with water, smoothie, or shake, and finally, drink the delicious drink. Ergomax can be consumed at any time of the day, either with food or on an empty stomach. Within days, you should feel calmer, focused, energized, and alert. Consumption of Ergomax Longevity will begin a beautiful journey of nourishment, repair, and rejuvenation of your mind and nervous system! To maintain the benefits of the Ergomax blend, it is paramount that you supplement it in your diet for an extended time,

Pricing and Money-back Guarantee

ErgoMax Longevity is only available from Vital Origin official manufacturer's website. There are three discounted pricing options, including;

● One-month supply at $69 each

● Three-month supply at $59 each

● Six-month supply at $49 each

All the pricing options come with free shipping. Once an order has been placed, the manufacturer will give you a USPS tracking number, and the package should arrive within days. Vital origin offers a 30-day 100% money-back guarantee should you be unsatisfied with the products you receive.

Conclusion

ErgoMax Longevity is a scientifically proven product to boost your brain function. The formulation is pedestaled on the powerful abilities of ergothioneine in supporting the central nervous systems and cardiovascular health.

