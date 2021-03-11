Voiceover Artist and Singer Manoj Sharma Wins Best Voiceover Artist of The Year at India Prime Awards

Manoj Sharma, a voiceover artist and singer from Karnataka, will be named Best Voiceover Artist of the Year at the India Prime Awards, one of India’s prestigious academic award ceremonies conducted every year for outstanding achievers. He will be recognized for his immense contribution to Kannada cinema, having completed over 5000 plus commercial projects since 2016.

In addition, Manoj Sharma along with a team of prominent singers has lent his voice to the upcoming film Thurthu Nirgamana. Manoj sang the tribute song Jeeva dedicated to legendary actor Puneeth Rajkumar. The song is composed by the renowned music director Dheerendra Doss and is a first of its kind in Kannada films. The song “Jeeva” Manoj claims, "Represents the voices of millions of Appu fans" and "talks about angels greeting him in heaven."

On receiving the prestigious Best Voiceover Artist of The Year Award, Manoj Sharma shared his gratitude and said, “I am grateful to the Kannada Film Industry for believing in me and paving the way for my artistic endeavors. This award honors my years of dedication and encourages me to keep going.”

Manoj Sharma is Karnataka's sole voiceover artist who works on two distinct channels Colors Kannada Cinema and Colors Super simultaneously. He has previously received the Indian Excellence Award for Best Voiceover Artists from the Abhigyane Foundation and the Outstanding Voiceover Artists of The Year award from the Indian Icon Awards.